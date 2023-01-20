Moody's Downgrades Americanas to Ca on judicial recovery; negative outlook

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to Ca from Caa3 Americanas S.A.'s (Americanas) Corporate Family Rating and the ratings of the backed senior unsecured notes issued by JSM Global S.a r.l. and B2W Digital Lux S.a r.l., both guaranteed by Americanas S.A.

The downgrade follows the court approval of Americanas' judicial recovery request under the Brazilian Bankruptcy and Reorganization Law. The judicial recovery in Brazil is the closest equivalent to chapter 11 in the US. Subsequent to today's actions, all Americanas' ratings will be withdrawn. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 16 January 2023 following the announcement that a provisional injunction was granted to the company suspending the effects of all contractual imposition of debt acceleration or obligations regarding the financial instruments of the group. The rating actions also highlights the heightened governance risks, in particular lack of adequate controls and transparency, which substantially undermines management credibility.

Rating Actions:

..Issuer: Americanas S.A.

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3;

..Issuer: B2W Digital Lux S.a r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3;

..Issuer: JSM Global S.a r.l.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3;

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Americanas S.A.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: B2W Digital Lux S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: JSM Global S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade follows the court approval of Americanas' judicial recovery request under the Brazilian Bankruptcy and Reorganization Law. The judicial recovery in Brazil is the closest equivalent to chapter 11 in the US. Subsequent to today's actions, all Americanas' ratings will be withdrawn. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com. Moody's considers the filing of the judicial recovery as a default by Americanas in all of its debt.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a key driver of the rating action reflecting lack of adequate controls and accounting transparency. Moody's Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) remains G-5 (very highly negative) and the company Credit Impact Score remains CIS-5 (very highly negative). Moody's has changed Board Structure and Policies to very highly negative (5) reflecting the lack of effectiveness of oversight.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could downgrade Americanas' CFR if the recovery prospects for its creditors deteriorate.

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

Subsequent to today's actions, all Americanas' ratings will be withdrawn.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Americanas S.A. is one of the largest retailers in Brazil with a nationwide presence, largest store footprint and own logistics footprint. The company has more than 3,600 physical stores in different formats that are integrated with its digital platform. The digital platform comprises both e-commerce operations (1P) and marketplace platforms (3P) and has reached more than BRL58.1 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV). In the 12 months that ended September 2022, it reported net revenue of BRL27.9 billion ($5.3 billion, converted using the average exchange rate for the period), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

