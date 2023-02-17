Moody's Downgrades Atento to Caa1

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded to Caa1 from B2 Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento")'s corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured notes due 2026, irrevocably and unconditionally backed by Atento S.A. and certain subsidiaries. Outlook remains negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Atento Luxco 1

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Atento Luxco 1

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Atento reflects the weakening of its liquidity profile to service its interest expenses coupled with currency hedges that are exposing the company to the high base interest rates in Brazil (Selic). The expectation of sustainably high Selic during 2023 will result in high financial expenses for the year. Following the company's announcement of $40 million in new financing lines Moody's believes that Atento will be able to conduct its interest and swap payments while maintaining a minimum working cash balance. But the company will still need to continue working on liability management to maintain its minimum liquidity levels. The first semi-annual coupon payment of 2023 and swaps, have been overdue since February 10th and February 3th, respectively, amounting to approximately $48 million. The coupon payment has a cure period of 30 days. Further delay in payment could be considered an event of default.

In addition to the higher financial expenses, cash needs have been high for Atento because of lower than expected EBITDA in 2021 and 2022. The company's results have been affected by a cyber-attack that resulted in losses in October 2021, lower volumes in Q1 and Q2 2022 because of high workforce absenteeism due to coronavirus infections and the loss of a relevant client in the US. For 2023 Moody's expects that the company's EBITDA will increase by 27% to $189 million, EBITDA margin will improve to 13% and leverage will reduce to 3.9x.

Atento's Caa1 ratings are supported by its size and scale, among the top five Business Process Outsourcing ("BPO") providers globally by revenues, its geographic and product diversity and leading position in the markets it operates. The ratings also consider its long-term service contracts, including the service agreement between Atento and its largest client Telefonica S.A. for Brazil and Spain. The agreement mitigates the risk of Atento's concentration in Telefonica ("TEF"), although currently the concentration is at 32% of revenues, from 50% in 2012. The growth prospects of the BPO and customer relationship management (CRM) industry in Latin America also support the company's ratings. Moody's views as positive the increasing contribution of hard currency revenue streams as observed in the last 2 years. Its leading position in Latin America and technological capabilities allow Atento to address the United States market from the lower cost countries in Latin America (segment defined as Nearshore).

Conversely, Atento's ratings are constrained by the company's tight liquidity, high leverage and potential for debt restructuring that could result in losses to creditors. Also constraining the ratings is the large component of labor in the cost structure of this industry, which weakens the operating flexibility and potentially generates high contingency provisions. The industry's fragmented nature and the necessity to diversify, implement technological innovation and boost value-added offerings to remain competitive increase the likelihood of M&A activity. Also, the exposure of EBITDA generation to currencies which are susceptible to sharp depreciations against the US dollar increases the risk of higher leverage and reduced debt coverage because of currency mismatch.

The negative outlook incorporates the risks related to a weak liquidity profile and high refinancing risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Atento is unable to timely conduct the announced fund raise, liquidity deteriorates further, or operating performance and cash flow falls short of Moody's expectations.

Atento's ratings could be upgraded if it continues to improve its liquidity reducing its refinancing risk. Quantitatively, total adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6.5x and retained cash flow/net debt above 5%.

As a consequence of the heightened governance risks incorporated into Atento's ratings, Moody's updated the Credit Impact Score, which is now very highly negative (CIS-5), revised from highly negative (CIS-4). Because of the increased liquidity risk the Governance score has been updated to G-5 from G-4 with updates in the issuer profile scores of Financial Strategy & Risk Management to very highly negative (5) from highly negative (4), and Management Credibility & Track Record to highly negative (4) from moderately negative (3).

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Atento Luxco 1 is the holding company of the Atento group, with direct and indirect subsidiaries operating in Latin America, North America and Europe. The company is the largest provider of BPO services in Latin America and ranks among the top providers globally, with revenue of $1.4 billion for the 12 months that ended September 2022 and more than 130,000 employees as of the same date. Atento is ultimately owned by Atento S.A., a publicly listed company since October 2014.

