Moody's Downgrades GrafTech's CFR to B1; outlook negative

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded GrafTech Finance, Inc.'s ("GrafTech") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B1 from Ba3, its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and the rating on its senior secured notes and senior secured credit facilities to B1 from Ba3. The senior secured rating is commensurate with the corporate family rating since the revolver, term loan and secured notes share in the same collateral package and account for virtually all of the debt in the company's capital structure. GrafTech's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") was changed to SGL-3 from SGL-1 to reflect its weaker liquidity profile and expectations for limited availability on its revolver as it breaches its springing leverage covenant. The ratings outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Governance and Social considerations were key drivers of this rating action. Moody's changed GrafTech's ESG credit impact score to highly negative (CIS-4) from moderately negative (CIS-3) to reflect the change in its governance issuer profile score and the existing highly negative environmental and social issuer profile scores. The governance issuer profile score was changed to G-4 from G-3 to indicate highly negative governance risks while the company's financial strategy and risk management and management credibility and track record subfactor scores were changed to highly negative risk from moderately negative risk. The change in these scores reflects operational risk management including reliance on one facility for all of its pin stock and another facility for the majority of its needle coke supply and the quality of relationships with regulators and policy makers in regard to the suspension of production in Monterrey, Mexico. Moody's maintained the company's highly negative social risk score (S-4) but changed the subfactor score for responsible production to highly negative risk from moderately negative risk to reflect its high legal and regulatory risks and community stakeholder engagement and reputational risks as demonstrated by the facility suspension in Mexico.

"The downgrade of GrafTech's ratings reflects our expectation for materially weaker operating results and credit metrics in 2023 due to the impact of the temporary suspension of its production facility in Monterrey, Mexico and the roll off of its volumes covered under long term agreements at higher price levels. It also reflects the uncertainty related to the company's ability to regain market share that was recently lost as it curtailed order intake due to a shortage of pin stock," said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for GrafTech Finance, Inc.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: GrafTech Finance, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: GrafTech Finance, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GrafTech's B1 corporate family rating reflects its strong market position in the graphite electrode sector, its internal needle coke supply and the continuing gradual shift to electric arc furnace steel production. The rating also incorporates its moderate scale, reliance on one product for the majority of its revenues that is sold to a highly cyclical sector, dependence on a single facility for the majority of its needle coke and another for its electrode pin supply, and the fact that its earnings and credit metrics will materially weaken in the near term.

GrafTech's operating performance began to materially weaken in 2H 2022 due to softening end market demand, higher energy costs and the impact of the suspension of its Mexican production facility. As a result, it produced adjusted EBITDA of $541 million in 2022 versus $664 million in 2021 and only $81 million in Q4 2022 versus $191 million in Q4 2021. Its operating results will deteriorate further in 2023 and will be extremely weak in the first half of the year since it curtailed its order intake in late 2022 following the suspension of production at its facility in Monterrey, Mexico which is the only GrafTech facility that currently produces pin stock for its electrodes. It will also be negatively impacted in 2023 as its high-priced long-term agreements roll off and energy and other raw material costs remain elevated. We anticipate adjusted EBITDA will gradually improve as the year progresses but will decline substantially and be in the range of $100 million - $150 million in 2023.

The significantly weaker operating performance will result in credit metrics that are very weak for the current rating with an adjusted leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) of around 8.0x and interest coverage (EBITDA/Interest) of about 2.0x. However, we anticipate the company's operating results will materially improve in 2024 as it regains some lost market share, rebuilds its inventory of pins as production is ramped up in Mexico and it adds pin production to its St. Mary's facility in Pennsylvania, and benefits from the ongoing shift to EAF steel production. If it fails to achieve a substantially improved operating performance in 2024 then further ratings downgrades are possible.

GrafTech has consistently generated strong free cash flow over the past four years and has shifted to a more balanced capital allocation policy from a focus on shareholder returns as Brookfield's ownership position has declined to only 25%. The company repaid about $910 million of term loan debt in years 2020-2022 while repurchasing about $140 million of its common stock and paying about $52 million in dividends. We anticipate minimal free cash flow in 2023 based on the very weak operating performance and the ongoing payment of about $10 million in annual dividends.

GrafTech's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 incorporates its adequate liquidity profile. The company had $135 million of cash and $327 million of availability on its $330 million revolving credit facility as of December 2022, which had no outstanding borrowings and $3 million of letters of credit issued. The revolver has a springing maximum senior secured first-lien net leverage ratio of 4.0x at 35% utilization. We do not expect material revolver utilization but anticipate the company will exceed a leverage ratio of 4.0x in 2023 which will reduce availability to $115.5 million in the near term. GrafTech may not generate positive free cash flow in 2023 but should maintain adequate liquidity even if availability is reduced on its revolver due to its sizeable cash balance and is expected to return to positive cash generation in 2024.

The negative outlook incorporates our expectation for substantially weaker operating results and credit metrics in 2023 and the risk they don't improve to a level that supports the current rating in 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings upside for GrafTech is limited by its reliance on a single needle coke facility for the majority of its supply and its focus on one product category that serves a highly cyclical sector. However, an upgrade could be considered if the company sustains a leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) below 3.5x, an interest coverage ratio (EBITDA/Interest) above 3.5x and retained cash flow above 12% of its outstanding debt.

Moody's could downgrade GrafTech's ratings if its adjusted financial leverage is sustained above 5.0x, retained cash flow is maintained below 8% of its outstanding debt, the company consistently produces negative free cash flow or experiences a substantive deterioration in liquidity.

Headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrodes and needle coke products. The company has about 230,000 metric tons of electrode capacity including its facility in St. Mary's, Pennsylvania. GrafTech generated $1.3 billion in revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. An affiliate of Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd owns about 25% of the outstanding shares of GrafTech.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Corelli, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

