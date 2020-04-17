Moody's Downgrades Quiport to Caa2; Outlook Negative

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded the Senior Secured rating of International Airport Finance, S.A. ("Quiport") to Caa2 from B3 and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

This follows Moody's rating action in which the agency downgraded the Government of Ecuador's ratings to Caa3 and changed the rating outlook to negative. For more information on the Government of Ecuador please visit www.moodys.com.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's rating action to downgrade Quiport's rating to Caa2 from B3 recognizes that Quiport has various linkages with the Government of Ecuador. These include the reliance on contracts with the Municipality of Quito under which the airport operates and the tariff setting process that requires Municipality approval. Notwithstanding, the Caa2 rating of Quiport, one-notch above the Government of Ecuador's rating of Caa3, reflects certain characteristics that limit its exposure to Ecuador: substantial international revenues, strong stand-alone credit quality, and access to international financing.

Our rating is also supported by the project finance features, including a 12-month Debt Service Reserve Account held offshore, O&M and Capex reserves, dividend distribution and additional indebtedness, and a collateral package.

In 2019, total departing traffic decreased approximately 3.1%. Nonetheless, total revenue increased 1.4% which result in financial metrics in line with expectations. According to preliminary information Cash interest coverage ("CIC", cash flow available for debt service / interest) was close to 3.2x and Funds from operations ("FFO") to debt of approximately 13.9%. Moody's expects that the COVID-19 outbreak will have an impact on passenger volumes and financial performance in 2020, but that Quiport will be able to cover liquidity needs with cash available and cost control measures.

The negative outlook mirrors the outlook on the ratings of Ecuador.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the negative outlook on the ratings, Moody's does not expect upward pressures in the near to medium term.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop due to a material and sustained financial and liquidity weakening. Further deterioration of the rating of the Ecuador or evidence of a significant negative shift in policies or regulations could also lead to downward pressure on the rating.

Quiport is owned indirectly by CCR S.A. (Ba2/Aa1.br, stable) (46.5%), which is a Brazilian-based infrastructure company focused on airport, toll roads and mass transit infrastructure projects with a portfolio of international airports, including Belo Horizonte, Curaçao and San José; Odinsa (unrated) (46.5%), which is part of Grupo Argos and has a diverse portfolio of transportation concessions, including the International Airport of Bogotá; and HASDC (unrated) (7%), a US-based international airport development and management company affiliated with the Houston airports system.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

