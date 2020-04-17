Moody's Downgrades Quiport to Caa2; Outlook Negative

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded the Senior Secured rating of International Airport Finance,
S.A. ("Quiport") to Caa2 from B3 and changed the outlook
to negative from stable.
This follows Moody's rating action in which the agency downgraded the
Government of Ecuador's ratings to Caa3 and changed the rating outlook
to negative. For more information on the Government of Ecuador
please visit www.moodys.com.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's rating action to downgrade Quiport's rating to Caa2
from B3 recognizes that Quiport has various linkages with the Government
of Ecuador. These include the reliance on contracts with the Municipality
of Quito under which the airport operates and the tariff setting process
that requires Municipality approval. Notwithstanding, the
Caa2 rating of Quiport, one-notch above the Government of
Ecuador's rating of Caa3, reflects certain characteristics that
limit its exposure to Ecuador: substantial international revenues,
strong stand-alone credit quality, and access to international
financing.
Our rating is also supported by the project finance features, including
a 12-month Debt Service Reserve Account held offshore, O&M
and Capex reserves, dividend distribution and additional indebtedness,
and a collateral package.
In 2019, total departing traffic decreased approximately 3.1%.
Nonetheless, total revenue increased 1.4% which result
in financial metrics in line with expectations. According to preliminary
information Cash interest coverage ("CIC", cash flow available for
debt service / interest) was close to 3.2x and Funds from operations
("FFO") to debt of approximately 13.9%. Moody's
expects that the COVID-19 outbreak will have an impact on passenger
volumes and financial performance in 2020, but that Quiport will
be able to cover liquidity needs with cash available and cost control
measures.
The negative outlook mirrors the outlook on the ratings of Ecuador.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Given the negative outlook on the ratings, Moody's does not
expect upward pressures in the near to medium term.
Downward pressure on the rating could develop due to a material and sustained
financial and liquidity weakening. Further deterioration of the
rating of the Ecuador or evidence of a significant negative shift in policies
or regulations could also lead to downward pressure on the rating.
Quiport is owned indirectly by CCR S.A. (Ba2/Aa1.br,
stable) (46.5%), which is a Brazilian-based
infrastructure company focused on airport, toll roads and mass transit
infrastructure projects with a portfolio of international airports,
including Belo Horizonte, Curaçao and San José;
Odinsa (unrated) (46.5%), which is part of Grupo Argos
and has a diverse portfolio of transportation concessions, including
the International Airport of Bogotá; and HASDC (unrated) (7%),
a US-based international airport development and management company
affiliated with the Houston airports system.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Adrian Garza
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project Finance Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Alejandro Olivo
Associate Managing Director
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653