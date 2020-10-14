Moody's Downgrades SMG US Midco 2, Inc.'s CFR to Caa1; Outlook Remains Negative

New York, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded SMG US Midco 2, Inc.'s (dba ASM Global (ASM)) ratings, including its corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and first lien term loan rating to Caa1 from B3. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the instrument ratings on SMG Holdings, LLC's revolver to Caa1 from B3. The ratings outlook remains negative.

The downgrade of the CFR reflects expectations that the coronavirus pandemic will drive continued deterioration in the company's financial results and credit metrics due to suspension of events at least through the first half of 2021. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have continued to last longer than was anticipated in March of this year and as a result deterioration in the financial condition of the company has continued. While ASM benefits from the fixed income component associated with its management accounts, a large portion of its profitability is tied to venue performance driven by events, attendance and ancillary income from the sale of food & beverage. Moody's acknowledges the company's liquidity position of $289 million as of June 30, 2020, which is adequate through the current disruptive period.

The negative outlook reflects further downside risk to the current earnings and cash flow forecast if the disruptive period extends beyond the first half of 2021 and events are not held at all or if only a limited number of events are held with restricted attendance. The entertainment and leisure sector is subject to heightened uncertainty, even with the potential for recovery prospects in second half of 2021.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: SMG Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

..Issuer: SMG US Midco 2, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SMG Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: SMG US Midco 2, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

ASM Global's Caa1 CFR is constrained by: (1) the continued significant negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its revenue and profitability; (2) elevated leverage (MCO adjusted Debt/EBITDA), limited ability to generate cash and expectations that leverage will be sustained above 9x through the next 12 to 18 months (leverage was 9.1x for the FYE December 31, 2019 period); and (3) high level of customer concentration. The company's rating benefits from: (1) leading position with over 322 properties in 21 countries and improved diversity across geographies, venues and contract types; (2) long-term contracts with retention rate of above 90% and increasing trends of outsourcing of facilities by municipalities; and (3) good growth prospects post-pandemic from pent up demand and ability to quickly ramp up with good vendor relationships.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The events management industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the pandemic since concerts, sporting events, conventions and theaters are inherently dependent on people being able to gather in a common space and that is impossible in the current condition on a global basis. As a result of the spread of the virus, live events have been postponed or canceled. While ASM Global has gone through cyclical downturns over time, the impact of the pandemic on its profitability and cash flow is far worse than observed in previous cycles. Today's rating action reflects the impact on ASM Global of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

ASM Global's social risk is elevated. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue to impact operations in the event management sector and in turn the company's earnings and cash flow until a vaccine becomes available. Even when a vaccine is available, social risk may be elevated since there may be people who will voluntarily not take the vaccine and thus expose themselves and others to the infection. ASM Global's governance risk is elevated given its private equity ownership, which could lead to aggressive financial policies in the future.

ASM's liquidity is adequate and consists of its unrestricted cash position of $289 million as of June 30, 2020. Cash flows are expected to remain negative over the next 12 months which will reduce liquidity. In addition, the company's $96 million revolver is almost fully drawn. The revolver matures in 2024. There are no significant debt maturities until 2025 and the credit facilities only require a 1% annual amortization on the first lien term loan. We expect adequate coverage of the required term loan amortization. The revolver is subject to one financial maintenance covenant that is a minimum liquidity covenant of $20 million, tested monthly. We expect the company to be able to comply with this covenant over the next 12-18 months. The company recently amended its financial covenants to suspend the springing first lien net leverage covenant through 4Q2021. There are no term loan financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings will be downgraded if the company's revenue growth or EBITDA margin decline further if suspension of live events continues in mid-2021, resulting in worse than expected free cash flow and if liquidity becomes weaker. Conversely, for an upgrade to be considered, the company must demonstrate stable operating performance, eliminate its cash burn through free cash flow generation while sustaining Debt/EBITDA below 8.5x.

ASM Global is a leading venue management company including arenas, convention centers, stadiums and theaters. The company typically assumes full managerial responsibility for all aspects of facility operations, including event booking and event management, and may also provide certain ancillary services such as food and beverage service. Pro forma for the acquisition of AEG Facilities, ASM Global generated $363 million in revenue for the LTM period ended June 30, 2020 and $518 million for FY2019. ASM is co-owned by funds affiliated with Onex Partners and AEG Venue Management Holdings, LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

