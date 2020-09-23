Moody's Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deal

New York, September 23, 2020 -- ASSIGNMENTS:
Arkansas Development Finance Authority, Multifamily Housing Revenue
Bonds US$ 10.00M 0.35% Ser. 2020 due
2023 ...Aaa/VMIG 1
(United States of America, Government of/ Cash Collateral Account)
California Infrastructure & Economic Development Bank, Revenue
Bonds US$ 850.00M Ser. 2020A (Green Bonds) due 2050
...Aaa/VMIG 1
(United States of America, Government of/ Cash Collateral Account)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 15.50M
3.00% Ser. 2020-XF2904 due 2050 ...Aa2
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Letter of Credit - Direct Pay)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 15.50M
3.00% Ser. 2020-XF2904 due 2050 ...Aa2
(Los Angeles Co. Museum of Nat. Hist. Fdtn./
Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 10.00M
4.00% Ser. 2020-XG0290D due 2049 ...Aa2
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Letter of Credit - Direct Pay)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 10.00M
4.00% Ser. 2020-XG0290D due 2049 ...Aa2
(Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 4.00M
4.00% Ser. 2020-XG0290E due 2049 ...Aa2
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Letter of Credit - Direct Pay)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 4.00M
4.00% Ser. 2020-XG0290E due 2049 ...Aa2
(Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 1.00M
5.00% Ser. 2020-XG0290F due 2043 ...Aa2
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Letter of Credit - Direct Pay)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 1.00M
5.00% Ser. 2020-XG0290F due 2043 ...Aa2
(Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 1.00M
4.00% Ser. 2020-XG0290G due 2049 ...Aa2
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Letter of Credit - Direct Pay)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 1.00M
4.00% Ser. 2020-XG0290G due 2049 ...Aa2
(Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY/ Obligor)
Director of the State of Nevada Department of Business and Industry,
Revenue Bonds US$ 150.00M Ser. 2020A due 2050 ...Aaa/VMIG
1
(United States of America, Government of/ Cash Collateral Account)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Various States, Floater Certificates
US$ 159.00M Ser. 2020-MIZ9038 due 2042 ...Aaa/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Various States, Floater Certificates
US$ 159.00M Ser. 2020-MIZ9038 due 2042 ...Aaa/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Various States, Floater Certificates
US$ 111.18M Ser. 2020-MIZ9040 due 2038 ...Aaa/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Various States, Floater Certificates
US$ 111.18M Ser. 2020-MIZ9040 due 2038 ...Aaa/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Various States, Floater Certificates
US$ 44.90M Ser. 2020-MIZ9041 due 2045 ...Aaa/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Various States, Floater Certificates
US$ 44.90M Ser. 2020-MIZ9041 due 2045 ...Aaa/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Tender Option Bond Trust (Barclays Liquidity), Floater Certificates
US$ 11.63M Ser. 2020-XF2904 due 2050 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Wells Fargo Stage Trust (Muni. Deriv.), Floating Rate
Trust Receipts US$ 95.00M Ser. 2020-002 due
2043 ...Aa1/VMIG 1
(Wells Fargo Bank, N.A./ Liquidity Facility)
