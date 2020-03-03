Moody's Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

New York, March 03, 2020 -- ASSIGNMENTS:
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.03M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2022)
due 2022 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.03M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2022)
due 2022 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.59M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2022)
due 2022 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.59M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2022)
due 2022 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.08M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2023)
due 2023 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.08M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2023)
due 2023 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.64M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2023)
due 2023 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.64M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2023)
due 2023 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.18M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2024)
due 2021 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.18M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2024)
due 2021 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.70M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2024)
due 2024 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.70M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2024)
due 2024 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.19M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2025)
due 2025 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.19M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2025)
due 2025 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.75M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2025)
due 2025 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.75M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2025)
due 2025 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.25M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2026)
due 2026 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
2.25M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (4/2026)
due 2026 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.81M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2026)
due 2026 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
0.81M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2026)
due 2026 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
254.37M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2049)
due 2049 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Guarantee)
Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Prepay Revenue Bonds US$
254.37M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A-1 (10/2049)
due 2049 ...A3
(Morgan Stanley/ Rate Swap)
Custodial Receipts (TD Bank), Custodial Receipts US$ 5.00M
3.00% Ser. 2020-2E due 2050 ...Aa1
(Grand Parkway Transportation Corp. TX/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (TD Bank), Custodial Receipts US$ 5.00M
3.00% Ser. 2020-2E due 2050 ...Aa1
(Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
1.78M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (6/2021) due 2021
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
1.85M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (12/2021) due 2021
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
1.85M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (6/2022) due 2022
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
1.92M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (12/2022) due 2022
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
1.92M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (6/2023) due 2023
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
2.00M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (12/2023) due 2023
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
2.08M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (6/2024) due 2024
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
2.08M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (12/2024) due 2024
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
2.09M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (6/2025) due 2025
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
2.16M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (12/2025) due 2025
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
Public Energy Authority of Kentucky, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds US$
2.17M 4.00% 2020 Ser. A (6/2026) due 2026
...A1
(BP p.l.c./ Guarantee)
This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For
any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653