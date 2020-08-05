Moody's Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

New York, August 05, 2020 -- ASSIGNMENTS:
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 1.06M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020A
due 2024 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 1.06M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020A
due 2024 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 1.06M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020A
due 2024 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 8.73M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9021A
due 2024 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 8.73M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9021A
due 2024 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 8.73M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9021A
due 2024 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 1.54M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020B
due 2029 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 1.54M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020B
due 2029 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 1.54M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020B
due 2029 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 3.26M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020C
due 2034 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 3.26M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020C
due 2034 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 3.26M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020C
due 2034 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 2.74M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020D
due 2039 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 2.74M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020D
due 2039 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 2.74M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9020D
due 2039 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 12.04M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9021B
due 2029 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 12.04M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9021B
due 2029 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 12.04M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9021B
due 2029 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 4.22M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022A
due 2024 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 4.22M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022A
due 2024 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 4.22M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022A
due 2024 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 6.05M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022B
due 2029 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 6.05M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022B
due 2029 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 6.05M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022B
due 2029 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 10.67M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022C
due 2034 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 10.67M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022C
due 2034 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 10.67M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022C
due 2034 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 3.74M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022D
due 2039 ...Aa2
(CommonSpirit Health/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 3.74M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022D
due 2039 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 3.74M 10.00% Ser. 2020-MIZ9022D
due 2039 ...Aa2
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 141.41M 5.75% Ser. 2020-MIZ9025
due 2035 ...Aa1
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 141.41M 5.75% Ser. 2020-MIZ9025
due 2035 ...Aa1
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Letter of Credit - Direct Pay)
Custodial Receipts (Mizuho Bank), Custodial Receipts
US$ 141.41M 5.75% Ser. 2020-MIZ9025
due 2035 ...Aa1
(Sentara Healthcare, VA/ Obligor)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Var States, Floater Certificates
US$ 8.16M Ser. 2020-MIZ9020 due 2039 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Var States, Floater Certificates
US$ 8.16M Ser. 2020-MIZ9020 due 2039 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Var States, Floater Certificates
US$ 19.74M Ser. 2020-MIZ9021 due 2029 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Var States, Floater Certificates
US$ 19.74M Ser. 2020-MIZ9021 due 2029 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Var States, Floater Certificates
US$ 23.44M Ser. 2020-MIZ9022 due 2039 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Var States, Floater Certificates
US$ 23.44M Ser. 2020-MIZ9022 due 2039 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Var States, Floater Certificates
US$ 134.34M Ser. 2020-MIZ9025 due 2035 ...Aa1/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Bank, Ltd./ Guarantee)
Mizuho Floater / Residual Trust Var States, Floater Certificates
US$ 134.34M Ser. 2020-MIZ9025 due 2035 ...Aa1/VMIG
1
(Mizuho Capital Markets LLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Peralta Community College District, CA, Taxable 2005 Limited
Obligation, OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefit) Bonds
US$ 43.17M Series B-3 due 2025 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Letter of Credit - Direct Pay)
