Moody's Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

New York, October 27, 2020 -- ASSIGNMENTS:
The Housing Authority of Clayton County, Georgia, Multifamily
Tax-Exempt Mortgage-Backed Bonds US$ 21.55M
2.35% Ser. 2020 due 2038 ...Aaa
(Federal National Mortgage Association/ Mortgage Backed Collateral)
The Housing Authority of Clayton County, Georgia, Multifamily
Tax-Exempt Mortgage-Backed Bonds US$ 21.55M
2.35% Ser. 2020 due 2038 ...Aaa
(United States of America, Government of/ Cash Collateral Account)
The Housing Authority of Clayton County, Georgia, Multifamily
Housing Revenue Bonds US$ 4.54M 0.35% Ser.
2020B due 2023 ...Aaa/VMIG 1
(United States of America, Government of/ Cash Collateral Account)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
9.43M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016A
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Bank of America, N.A./ Letter of Credit -
Standby).
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
9.43M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016A
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Huntsville Health Care Authority, AL/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
9.42M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016B
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Bank of America, N.A./ Letter of Credit -
Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
9.42M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016B
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Huntsville Health Care Authority, AL/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
2.66M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016C
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Bank of America, N.A./ Letter of Credit -
Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
2.66M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016C
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Huntsville Health Care Authority, AL/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
2.49M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016D
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Bank of America, N.A./ Letter of Credit -
Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
2.49M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016D
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Huntsville Health Care Authority, AL/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
2.50M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016E
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Bank of America, N.A./ Letter of Credit -
Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
2.50M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016E
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Huntsville Health Care Authority, AL/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
2.50M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016F
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Bank of America, N.A./ Letter of Credit -
Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
2.50M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016F
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Huntsville Health Care Authority, AL/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
8.50M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016G
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Bank of America, N.A./ Letter of Credit -
Standby)
Custodial Receipts (Bank of America), Custodial Receipts US$
8.50M 2.94% Ser. CE-2020-016G
due 2050 ...Aa1
(Huntsville Health Care Authority, AL/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 18.00M
5.00% Ser. 2020-YX1150 due 2027 ...Aa2
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Letter of Credit - Direct Pay)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 18.00M
5.00% Ser. 2020-YX1150 due 2027 ...Aa2
(Illinois (State of)/ Obligor)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 12.00M
5.00% Ser. 2020-YX1151 due 2027 ...Aa2
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Letter of Credit - Direct Pay)
Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Custodial Receipts US$ 12.00M
5.00% Ser. 2020-YX1151 due 2027 ...Aa2
(Illinois (State of)/ Obligor)
Tender Option Bond Trust (Bank of Amer. Liq.), Puttable
Floating Rate Receipts US$ 30.00M Ser. 2020-XG0301
due 2050 ...Aa1/VMIG 1
(Bank of America, N.A./ Liquidity Facility)
Tender Option Bond Trust (Barclays Liquidity), Floater Certificates
US$ 16.39M Ser. 2020-YX1150 due 2027 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Tender Option Bond Trust (Barclays Liquidity), Floater Certificates
US$ 9.98M Ser. 2020-YX1151 due 2027 ...Aa2/VMIG
1
(Barclays Bank PLC/ Liquidity Facility)
Tender Option Bond Trust (RBC Liquidity), Puttable Floating Rate
Receipts US$ 7.78M Ser. 2020-XF1203 due 2050
...Aa3/VMIG 1
(Royal Bank of Canada/ Liquidity Facility)
