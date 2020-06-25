info

Rating Action:

Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgrades Aernnova Aerospace Corporation S.A. (Aernnova) to B3 and changed the outlook to negative.

25 Jun 2020

Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating of the Spanish aerospace manufacturer Aernnova Aerospace Corporation S.A. to B3 from B2. The outlook changed to negative from ratings under review.

Concurrently Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the company's €390 million senior secured term loan B-1 and the €100 million senior secured term loan B-2 term loan, both due 2027 and its €100 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2026. The company's probability of default rating was also downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on April 21, 2020.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Aernnova's ratings to B3 reflects Moody's view that the downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced weakening in the company's credit metrics. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial aviation sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to declining passenger traffic, travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

With air passenger volumes not recovering substantially before 2023, we expect that demand at commercial aerospace sector remains strained with negative implications across the supply chain. Aernnova is currently readjusting its production capacity to the reduced production rates, on average by one third, announced by its main customer Airbus SE (A2 negative) in April. These affected three platforms in which Aernnova participates. The A350 represented 43%, A320 represented 18% and A330 represented 3% of its order backlog as per September 2019.

Aernnova's significant exposure to commercial aerospace markets and widebody platforms, make the company vulnerable to these slack market conditions. We do not expect a meaningful EBITDA generation in 2020 and earnings will only start recovering in 2021 but will likely lag the 2019 level until 2023.

The projected drop in EBITDA will significantly increase Aernnova's Moody's-adjusted leverage, which we expect to exceed its rating guidance of Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of maximum 7x for a B3 rating, over the next 12-18 months. The weaker financial profile will be against a backdrop of a good liquidity, which should be additionally supported by mitigating actions being implemented by the company, including cost cutting initiatives, disciplined capital spending and working capital management.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic will result in fundamentally lower production rates of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft over the next few years. The lower production rates will result in earnings pressure and weakening credit metrics throughout 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative rating pressure could develop if market conditions would turn weaker than currently expected. Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include:

- Failure to deleverage below 7x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA over the next 24 months

- Weakening liquidity driven by sustained negative FCF, leading to further drawings under RCF and rising risk of non-compliance with covenants or financial restructuring

- Execution challenges which could exacerbate pressure on earnings

- A more aggressive financial policy, capital allocation away from debt reduction

Upward rating pressure is unlikely over the near-term given expectations of difficult operating conditions and weakening credit metrics. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include:

- Stabilized operating environment with increasing aerospace production rates and expectations of earnings growth

- Leverage below 6x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, on a sustained basis

- Absence of major execution challenges in key platforms and the successful integration of the acquired GE Aviation Hamble

- Consistent positive Moody's-adjusted FCF

- Maintenance of at least adequate liquidity

LIQUIDITY

Despite the expected materially reduced cash flow generation, Aernnova's liquidity will remain strong. This is expected to adequately cover maintenance capex and debt interest payments. For funding short-term working capital swings, Aernnova has access to factoring and reverse factoring lines.

In order to protect liquidity, the company has cancelled the planned €100 million dividend distribution and will preserve the €100 million received under its Term Loan B-2. Additional measures to preserve cash flows are cancellation of non-essential project capital spending and implementation of cost cutting measures.

Aernnova has currently €65 million available under its €100 million senior secured RCF. The capital structure is covenant lite, with only one springing net leverage covenant (tested if drawings under the RCF exceed 40%). However, we expect that the company repays the current drawings under the RCF by the end of June. Future utilization will be limited due to the expected material deterioration of the covenant headroom during 2020 and 2021.

Other liquidity sources include bilateral revolving facilities of up to € 66 million, out of which €45 million are currently drawn, which are also expected to be repaid by end of June.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Aernnova had €112 million unsecured public institution debt on its balance sheet as of 31 March 2020, mostly non-interest bearing and amortising over a period extending up to 10 years. Recently the company obtained €20 million loans under the Covid-19 related governmental support program. Those borrowings are guaranteed by the Spanish Government through the Instituto de Crédito Oficial.

Its capital structure additionally includes the €390 million senior secured Term Loan B-1 and €100 million Term Loan B-2 both with maturity in 2027, as well as a pari passu ranking senior secured €100 million RCF due 2026.

The senior debt instruments are guaranteed by the parent company Aernnova, Aernnova Aerospace, S.A.U. and its material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The security package includes pledges over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables. Term Loan B-1, Term Loan B-2, the RCF and the public institution debt are all senior claims at the same operating level, but the RCF and the term loans are secured, while the public institution debt and Covid-19 related loans are unsecured.

The B3 ratings on the senior secured Term Loan B-1 and B-2, as well as the senior secured RCF, are in line with the corporate family rating. Despite the security package guaranteeing the above-mentioned facilities, the fact that the public institution debt is a relatively small part of the capital structure and is also amortising over time reduces the buffer for any given loss in case of financial difficulties. We assume a standard family recovery rate of 50%, which reflects the covenant-lite nature of the loan documentation, and this results in a B3-PD probability of default rating.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Aernnova Aerospace Corporation S.A. (Aernnova), headquartered in Álava, Spain, is a leading aerostructure company, specialized in the design and manufacturing of aerostructures, components and engineering solutions for aerospace OEMs. The group's operations are organized in three main divisions: (1) Aerostructures and Components, representing 78% of revenue; (2) Engineering and Services (11%); (3) Process Automation (10%) next to others (1%). The group owns 21 production facilities in the Spain, Mexico, Brazil, the US and China, which support its global activities across 25 aerospace platforms.

The company is an integrated supplier with composite and metallic capabilities. In 2019, Aernnova reported consolidated revenues of around €713 million.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Aernnova Aerospace Corporation S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

..Issuer: Aernnova Aerospace, S.A.U.

....Gtd. Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured Term Loan B1, Downgraded to B3 from B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured Term Loab B2, Downgraded to B3 from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aernnova Aerospace Corporation S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Aernnova Aerospace, S.A.U.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ana Luz Silva Robles
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

