Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Aspen Valley Hospital District's (CO) Aa2 GOULT rating; outlook is stable

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Aspen Valley Hospital District's (CO) General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 with an expected par amount of $26.5 million. This issuance will fully refund the district's outstanding parity debt with Moody's, which we affirmed at Aa2. We also assigned a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the Aspen Valley Hospital District's (AVHD) primary market share of its large and particularly affluent tax base in Pitkin County (Aa1), a world renowned ski destination, which supports the general obligation tax base revenue source. The district maintains a low and all fixed rate debt portfolio and a modest pension obligation for its staff, which help to offset the hospital's small size and operating environment dependent on the winter ski season. The rating also reflects the district's historically positive operating performance and satisfactory liquidity position which is in line with peers at the rating level paired with the inherent operating risk associated with managing a healthcare enterprise.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Aspen Valley Hospital District given the financial assistance recently provided by the federal government, a strong philanthropic history, and a supportive electorate.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the hospital district's financial profile will remain healthy and in line with medians despite the contraction in cash flow and operating margins seen in the first half of 2020. The hospital has taken measures to preserve cash and liquidity through its robust philanthropy efforts, governmental protection, and expenditure reductions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Expansion of total operating budget and revenues

- Sustained and material increase to liquidity

- Diversification of the local economy

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained negative operating performance that erodes reserves

- Material increase to the debt portfolio

- Deterioration of market share

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds constitute general obligations of the district. All of the taxable property in the district is subject to the levy of an ad valorem tax to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds without limitation as to rate and in an amount sufficient to pay the bonds when due, subject to the limitations contained in the authorizing question adopted at an election held on November 2, 2010. The district will covenant in the Bond Resolution to levy such taxes in an amount which, together with other legally available funds of the district, if any, is sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund the district's Series 2010B GO Bonds. As a refunding of Build America Bonds, the district will no longer receive the federal subsidy. The refunding provides savings net of the loss of the subsidy.

PROFILE

Aspen Valley Hospital District serves an affluent base in the Aspen Valley, known for its winter ski and summer outdoor tourist seasons. The hospital is a twenty-five bed critical access hospital offering a full range of services including Level III Trauma and obstetrics, with a primary focus on orthopedics and sports medicine. AVHD generated $99.1 million in adjusted total operating revenue in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Samantha Krouse

Lead Analyst

PF General Administration

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Additional Contact

Regional PFG West

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

