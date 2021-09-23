Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating of the Equipment Notes issued by Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating of the Equipment Notes issued by Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC. The collateral for these notes consists of diversified railcar types serving a wide range of industries such as agriculture, mining and mineral, and chemical.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC, Series 2009-1

Ser. 2009-1, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Mar 24, 2020 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

RATING RATIONALE

The rating action is prompted by the deterioration of key credit metrics such as average lease rate and Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR). Scheduled principal on the Equipment Notes has approximately doubled since December 2020 while lease rates have declined and maintenance expenses have remained elevated, thus resulting in a significant decline in the DSCR. The DSCR has dropped to 0.48x [1] in August 2021 from 1.0x [2] in October 2020. In addition, the utilization rate of the railcars remained at around 90% [3], primarily caused by the reduced demand for small covered hoppers. Furthermore, Moody's considered recent details on current contractual lease rates, remaining terms as well as estimated costs for retrofitting and maintenance expenses.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Railcar Leasing Securitizations Surveillance Methodology" published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243198. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Revenue and required expenses significantly lower or higher than estimated.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Trustee report August 2021

[2] Trustee report October 2020

[3] Trustee report August 2021

