Moody's: Lufthansa's Ba1 CFR remains under review for downgrade pending approval of government support package

Frankfurt am Main, May 29, 2020 -- On Thursday 28th May 2020, Moody's concluded the review process initiated mid-March on most European rated airlines following a reassessment of the passenger traffic prospects for both 2020 and the period 2021 to 2023. Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft's (Lufthansa) ratings remain under review for downgrade pending the ongoing approval of a support package offered by the German government to Lufthansa combined with a review of the medium term performance and leverage impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company.

The negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Lufthansa's operating performance, cash flow generation, financial leverage and liquidity requirements is significant and lasting. Consequently, significant downward rating pressure persists as reflected in the Ba1 corporate family rating, which remains on review for possible downgrade. The ongoing negative rating pressure could be partially offset by government support, depending on the final approval of the support package offered by the German Economic Stabilization Fund and its specific conditions, e.g. the impact on the company's future capital structure. The approval conditions of the European Commission for the implementation of the support package especially with regards to any competition-related issues could also have a material negative impact on Lufthansa's credit profile going forward and exert additional downward pressure on the current rating. Yesterday Lufthansa announced that the Supervisory Board could not accept the support package in light of the potential conditions imposed by the European Commission for the approval of the support package. The failure to swiftly finalise the negotiations on the support package, approval of the supervisory board and the shareholders at a time when Lufthansa's liquidity position is eroding rapidly could also exert material negative pressure on the current rating. The current rating encompasses the expectation that the negotiations with the European Commission will succeed with some of form of compromise being reached and a support package being agreed. A failure to agree on a support package could lead to a very severe rating migration.

Beyond an assessment of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Lufthansa's standalone credit profile over the next 24 to 36 months, the current review process will focus on the key terms of the support package being offered by the German government and the approval conditions of the European Commission.

On 25 May 2020, Lufthansa issued a press release stating that it has been informed by the Economic Stabilization Fund of the Federal Republic of Germany that the Fund has approved a €9 billion stabilization package for Lufthansa. The package is being supported by the Executive Board of Lufthansa but the different elements of the package remain subject to approval by the Management and Supervisory Board as well as by the shareholders of Lufthansa and the European Commission.

The support package includes the following elements:

• Silent participation of up to €5.7 billion; €4.7 billion of this silent participation will be perpetual but can be terminated at the option of Lufthansa on a quarterly basis in whole or in part; this portion of the silent participation bears an interest rate of 4% for 2020 and 2021 and rises gradually to 9.5% by 2027; €1 billion of the silent participation has two conversion options: (i) conversion into a 5% share in the equity capital of Lufthansa in case on a takeover attempt; (ii) conversion into a 5% share in the equity capital of Lufthansa by 2024 or 2026 respectively if Lufthansa has not paid interest on the €4.7 billion portion of the silent participation and the fund has not already taken a 5% stake in Lufthansa as a result of a takeover attempt.

• €300 million rights issue through a capital increase at a subscription price of €2.56 per share giving the Fund a 20% stake in Lufthansa; Subject to the full repayment of the silent participations by the company and a minimum sale price of EUR 2.56 per share plus an annual interest of 12%, the WSF undertakes, however, to sell its shareholding in full at the market price by 31 December 2023.

• Up to €3 billion 3-year syndicated credit facility with the participation of KfW and private banks still subject to the respective approval bodies

More specifically the review process will focus on the detailed analysis of the key terms and conditions of the silent participation and its impact on both leverage metrics and recovery expectations for senior unsecured creditors. The review process will also focus on the terms and conditions of the syndicated term loan facility and the mechanics of the capital increase. Lastly the review will focus on any approval conditions imposed by the European Commission for its approval of the support package.

Moody's downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and placed its ratings on review for downgrade on 17th March 2020. The rating action was prompted by the very sharp decline in passenger traffic since the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020, which will result in a significant negative free cash flow in 2020, a weakening liquidity profile and a significantly higher leverage.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

