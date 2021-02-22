Moody's: No adverse rating impact on notes issued by Telereal Securitisation PLC following proposal to increase the note balance on the Class A6 and Class B2 Notes

London, 22 February 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced today that the proposed
increase in Class A6 Notes to GBP 325 million, and Class B2 Notes
to GBP 250 million, whilst simultaneously fully retiring the Class
B3 Notes, would not, in and of itself and as of this point
in time, result in a reduction, placement on review for possible
downgrade or withdrawal of Moody's current ratings of any rated
notes issued by Telereal Securitisation PLC.
The proposal includes the following features:
- to increase the outstanding note balance on the Class A6 Notes
to GBP 325.0 million, which will fully amortise by December
2031, and that will bear interest based on a fixed rate coupon,
to be agreed that will ensure that based on provided rental income and
cost assumptions, all financial covenants will be met over the transaction
term;
- to increase the outstanding note balance on the Class B2 Notes
to GBP 250.0 million, which will fully amortise by December
2031, and that will bear interest based on a fixed rate coupon,
to be agreed until 10th March 2026, and thereafter a floating interest
rate to be calculated with reference to daily compounded SONIA,
plus a credit adjustment spread to be agreed, plus a margin of 4.32%
per annum; the issuer will enter into an interest rate swap agreement
that will ensure that based on provided rental income and cost assumptions,
all financial covenants will be met over the transaction term;
- to fully retire the Class B3 Notes and make related amendments
to the Class B2 and Class B3 interest rate swap agreements to facilitate
the retirement of the Class B3 Notes.
Based on the analysis of the provided information on the proposal,
including to be determined interest rates that ensure that all financial
covenants are met, the default risk of the transaction would not
change if the proposal is implemented.
Telereal Securitisation PLC is a secured notes issuance backed by a fixed
rate loan secured by a portfolio of 5,340 fixed-line telephone
exchanges and other specialised properties located throughout the UK and
let to British Telecommunications Plc (BT) (Baa2 negative).
The key credit strengths and credit challenges of the transaction would
remain unchanged:
Credit Strengths
Rental income from investment grade tenant to fully amortise rated notes:
BT have entered into a full repairing and insuring lease (FRI lease) with
rental uplifts of 3% per annum until at least December 2031.
The BT net rent is sufficient to fully amortise the principal amounts
on Class A, Class B and Class C Notes by December 2031.
Importance of BT to the United Kingdom's telecommunication infrastructure:
Given the public service nature of BT's operations and the importance
of its fixed-line network, in a distress scenario,
it is likely that BT's creditors would want to protect the value
in BT and opt to maintain the business (reorganisation as opposed to liquidation).
In this scenario, the rent will continue to be paid as long as the
company generates sufficient cash.
Importance of underlying property portfolio: On the assumption that
the properties in the portfolio are necessary in order to operate BT's
business, leading counsel considers that the rent payable under
the lease would be viewed by the court as an operating expense of the
administration. As a result, as long as the telephone exchanges
remain an essential asset for the company, BT (or its administrator)
would be likely to use any available cash in priority to pay the rent.
This raises the question of how long will the properties be needed as
telephone exchanges to operate BT's fixed-line network business.
In the short to medium term, Moody's believes there are strong
arguments in favour of maintenance of a large portion of the properties
as telephone exchanges.
Credit Challenges
Low debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) throughout the life of the transaction:
The increase in debt amounts will reduce the DSCR for the remaining term
of the transaction. The DSCR, including the Class C Notes
debt service, will average 1.02x throughout the life of the
transaction, reducing even closer to 1.0x during the latter
years. Thus the transaction's performance is more sensitive to
unexpected increases in expenses. Mitigant: An additional
GBP 4 million per annum of third-party rent, which has not
been included in calculating the DSCR, is available to meet any
unexpected increases in expenses and for scheduled amortisation.
Property obsolescence: The pace of technological changes in the
telecom industry makes it difficult to assess the future configuration,
use and value of BT's fixed-line network and telephone exchanges
in the long term. Mitigant: The scheduled amortisation is
reducing the loan balance as the risk of property obsolescence increases.
Esoteric nature of properties: The properties are all telephone
exchanges spread throughout the UK. Given the esoteric nature of
some of the properties a secondary value is difficult to ascertain.
The valuer has valued the properties on a vacant possession value (VPV),
assuming significant costs in converting the properties to an alternative
usage. The alternative usage of the properties are mostly residential
and office. Thus any prospective buyer will be required to inject
significant amounts to convert the properties. Mitigant:
The scheduled amortisation is reducing the exposure with the increasing
risk of the properties no longer being needed as telephone exchanges.
Specified vacation allowance: BT has specified allowances,
which it can use to vacate any properties within the portfolio without
having to pay compensation. BT can vacate up to 10.44%
of the portfolio by rent, as from the 2001 Closing Date -
usable over 30 years and indexed on an annual basis taking into account
the fixed 3% annual rental uplifts. As of today, the
total specified allowance available equates to an annual rent of GBP 7.3
million, which Moody's assumes will be utilised over the transaction
term. Mitigant: The net rent is sufficient to pay all interest
and scheduled principal on all the notes, despite assuming full
utilisation of the allowance.
Unspecified vacation allowances: BT may also, at any time,
vacate any of the properties within the portfolio. Mitigant:
BT will be required to pay compensation, which will de-leverage
the transaction. The compensation is equal to the higher of (i)
the net present value (NPV) of future rents on the vacated property,
plus any breakage costs, and (ii) 125% of the Allocated Debt
Amount (provided that proceeds from the sale are higher than NPV).
For further details on the transaction refer to the previously published
new issue reports, which are available at https://www.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in reaching this conclusion and in monitoring
the ratings of the notes issued by Telereal Securitisation PLC is "Moody's
Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions", published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243194.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's opinion addresses only the credit impact associated with the proposed
amendment, and Moody's is not expressing any opinion as to
whether the proposed amendment has, or could have, other non-credit
related effects that may have a detrimental impact on the interests of
holders of rated obligations and/or counterparties.
This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For
any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.
Thomas Rahman
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Oliver Moldenhauer
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454