Moody's: No adverse ratings impact on 51 RMBS transactions following the proposed transfer of servicing to Select Portfolio Servicing from JPMorgan Chase

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") announced today that the proposed transfer of servicing for approximately 23,000 residential mortgage loans backing 51 US RMBS transactions to Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc ("SPS") from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan Chase"), would not, in and of itself and at this time, result in a reduction, placement on review for possible downgrade or withdrawal of Moody's current ratings on the securities issued by these transactions. The transfer of the servicing rights is scheduled for July 2022.
Moody's view is based primarily on its opinion that the ratings of each of the securities in the transactions will not have material negative implications following changes in servicing strategy that can occur after a transfer of servicing.
Moody's opinion addresses only the credit impact associated with the proposed servicing transfer, and Moody's is not expressing any opinion as to whether the proposed transfer has, or could have, other non-credit related effects that may have detrimental impact on the interests of holders of rated obligations and/or counterparties.
Affected Transactions:
Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE6
Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-HE7
ChaseFlex Trust Series 2006-1
ChaseFlex Trust Series 2006-2
Chase Mortgage Finance Trust, Series 2005-S2
Chase Mortgage Finance Trust, Series 2005-S3
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-A1
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-A2
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-A3
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-A4
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-A6
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S1
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S2
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S3
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S4
J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2007-A2
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2006-S1
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2006-S4
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2001-4, Asset Backed Certificates, Series 2001-4
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2002-1
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2002-2
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2001-2
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2001-3
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-1
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-3
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-1
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-3
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-4
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-1
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-2
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-3
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-WL1
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-WL2
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2005-WL3
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-10
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-11
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-2
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-3
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-4
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-5
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-6
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-7
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-8
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-9
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-A
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WL1
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WL2
Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WL3
Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-AC1
This publication does not announce a credit rating action.
