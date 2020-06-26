Moody's: No rating impact on four transactions sponsored by Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Limited, following various transaction amendments connected to Covid-19 servicing changes

London, 26 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has been requested to assess the impact on the ratings of the Notes issued by four auto lease transactions sponsored by Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Limited ("VWFS UK", NR), following the execution of various transaction amendments on or around 22nd June 2020 (the "Amendments"). The four affected transactions are:

.Driver UK Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment Driver UK five,

.Driver UK Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment Driver UK six,

.Driver UK Multi-Compartment S.A., Private Driver UK 2018-1 and

.Driver UK Master S.A., Compartment 5.

The amendments have been implemented in response to Covid-19 servicing changes which are being applied across the portfolio, in accordance to regulatory guidance. In Moody's opinion, the Amendments will not, in and of themselves and at this time, result in a reduction or withdrawal of the current ratings of the Notes issued in these transactions.

ANALYSIS OF THE AMENDMENTS

The amendments include changes to the servicing agreement to allow the implementation of various new servicing policies and procedures in relation with lessees affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

For receivables maturing in more than 18 months, payment holidays are being offered without a term extension ("Payment Holidays without Term Extension"). For receivables maturing within the next 3 to 18 months, payment holidays are being offered with a term extension of three months ("Payment Holidays with Term Extension"). For PCP agreements coming to maturity where the lessee wants to return the vehicle but has been unable to do so due to the lockdown restrictions on vehicle collections and auction houses, VWFS UK will offer up to 6 months of term extension ("Covid-19 Extensions").

Some of the changes to servicing practices listed above, namely Payment Holidays with Term Extension and Covid-19 Extensions, may expose the transaction to higher residual value ("RV") risk. However, a series of mitigants have been put in place which, in Moody's view, adequately mitigate the risks. The risks and mitigants are discussed in the sections below.

Risk and mitigants -- Payment Holidays with Term Extension:

Receivables subject to Payment Holidays with Term Extension will remain in the transaction and will not be repurchased by the seller. The term extension increases RV risk because the lease will not amortise during the payment holiday period and the contractual RV (Guaranteed Future Value, or "GFV") will not be adjusted downward. This lengthens the period during which the financed vehicle will depreciate, and therefore increases the likelihood that the value of the vehicle will be lower than the GFV at maturity.

In mitigation, VWFS UK will fund a reserve of GBP300 for each receivable subject to Payment Holidays with Term Extension. The reserve is sized to cover the estimated average additional RV risk arising from a 3-month term extension without GFV adjustment. The reserve will sit in the issuer's accounts and will be available to cover any losses at the earliest of legal final maturity of the transaction or when the whole portfolio has amortised to zero.

The take-up of Payment Holidays with Term Extension has been extremely low (below 2% of outstanding balance as of end of May) and Moody's does not expect a significant increase given the credit quality of the pool as well as the fact that only receivables maturing in the next 3 to 18 months are eligible. In Moody's view, the low expected take-up coupled with the coverage provided by the GBP300 payment by VWFS UK adequately mitigate any risks related to Payment Holidays with Term Extension.

Risk and mitigants -- Covid-19 Extensions:

For receivables subject to Covid-19 Extensions, the term extension of up to 6 months without an adjustment in the GFV could also result in increased RV risk for the transaction, for the same reasons outlined above.

In mitigation, VWFS UK will repurchase these receivables at a discount to par value ranging from 2.7% to 8%, depending on the transaction. In Moody's view, the repurchase below par is offset by the ensuing reduction in RV risk to the transaction. The take-up of Covid-19 Extensions has been below 1% as of end of May.

Payment Holidays without Term Extension:

These arrangements will not increase RV risk, since the contract term is not extended, however monthly instalments will see small increases since the amounts deferred under the payment holiday will be spread out across the remaining term of the lease.

Moody's opinion addresses only the credit impact associated with the proposed amendments, and Moody's is not expressing any opinion to whether the amendments have, or could have, other non-credit related effects that may have a detrimental impact on the interests of bondholder and/or counterparties. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the last rating action and the rating history.

This publication does not announce a credit rating action. For any credit ratings referenced in this publication, please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for the most updated credit rating action information and rating history.

