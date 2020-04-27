Moody's Rates BlackRock's New Senior Unsecured Notes Aa3

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned an Aa3 rating to BlackRock, Inc.'s (BlackRock) new senior unsecured notes due January 2031. The offering is a takedown from a multiple seniority shelf registration statement of BlackRock, which was automatically declared effective by the Securities Exchange Commission on 27 April 2018. All existing ratings will remain unchanged. BlackRock's outlook is stable.

BlackRock expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of the company's outstanding $750 million 4.25% notes due May 2021, which are its next term maturity. At 31 December 2019, BlackRock had no amounts outstanding under its $4.0 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2025 and had no unsecured commercial paper notes outstanding.

The following rating assignments were made:

Assignments:

Issuer: BlackRock, Inc.

New senior unsecured notes due January 2031, assigned Aa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 long-term senior debt and P-1 short-term ratings of BlackRock, Inc. reflect the company's position as the world's largest asset manager with high earnings capacity, moderate financial leverage, strong and stable profitability, and a strong liquidity profile.

The rating reflects our view that BlackRock enjoys a strong competitive advantage over other asset managers. Its leading share of the global exchange traded fund (ETF) market, its large and recurring revenue base, and solid track record of organic growth confer exceptional strength. Its considerable financial resources have enabled it to pursue M&A opportunities to increase its product set and geographic reach. An expanding array of investment technologies, centered on the Aladdin platform, are enabling BlackRock to adapt faster to industry changes than its competitors. It is employing these technologies to build new revenue streams from the sale of advisory tools, to increase fund sales, and to improve its active management capabilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

BlackRock's rating and/or outlook could be subject to positive pressure if the following occurs: 1) Scale (revenue less distribution costs) exceeds $18 billion, 2) industry adoption of Aladdin continues to increase, supporting organic revenue growth in excess of industry levels, and 3) leverage (total debt / EBITDA, as defined by Moody's) is sustained below 0.8x.

However, the long-term rating could face negative pressure if 1) scale declines below $10 billion, 2) uptake of key technology products stalls, 3) leverage is sustained above 1.5x, or 4) margins compress significantly due to a fundamental change in operating results.

BlackRock, Inc. is a global investment management firm headquartered in New York. The firm had approximately $ 6.47 trillion of assets under management as of 31 March 2020.

The last rating action on BlackRock, Inc. was on 16 January 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

