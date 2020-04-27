Moody's Rates BlackRock's New Senior Unsecured Notes Aa3

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
an Aa3 rating to BlackRock, Inc.'s (BlackRock) new senior
unsecured notes due January 2031. The offering is a takedown from
a multiple seniority shelf registration statement of BlackRock,
which was automatically declared effective by the Securities Exchange
Commission on 27 April 2018. All existing ratings will remain unchanged.
BlackRock's outlook is stable.
BlackRock expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general
corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of the company's
outstanding $750 million 4.25% notes due May 2021,
which are its next term maturity. At 31 December 2019, BlackRock
had no amounts outstanding under its $4.0 billion revolving
credit facility maturing in 2025 and had no unsecured commercial paper
notes outstanding.
The following rating assignments were made:
Assignments:
Issuer: BlackRock, Inc.
New senior unsecured notes due January 2031, assigned Aa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 long-term senior debt and P-1 short-term
ratings of BlackRock, Inc. reflect the company's position
as the world's largest asset manager with high earnings capacity,
moderate financial leverage, strong and stable profitability,
and a strong liquidity profile.
The rating reflects our view that BlackRock enjoys a strong competitive
advantage over other asset managers. Its leading share of the global
exchange traded fund (ETF) market, its large and recurring revenue
base, and solid track record of organic growth confer exceptional
strength. Its considerable financial resources have enabled it
to pursue M&A opportunities to increase its product set and geographic
reach. An expanding array of investment technologies, centered
on the Aladdin platform, are enabling BlackRock to adapt faster
to industry changes than its competitors. It is employing these
technologies to build new revenue streams from the sale of advisory tools,
to increase fund sales, and to improve its active management capabilities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
BlackRock's rating and/or outlook could be subject to positive pressure
if the following occurs: 1) Scale (revenue less distribution costs)
exceeds $18 billion, 2) industry adoption of Aladdin continues
to increase, supporting organic revenue growth in excess of industry
levels, and 3) leverage (total debt / EBITDA, as defined by
Moody's) is sustained below 0.8x.
However, the long-term rating could face negative pressure
if 1) scale declines below $10 billion, 2) uptake of key
technology products stalls, 3) leverage is sustained above 1.5x,
or 4) margins compress significantly due to a fundamental change in operating
results.
BlackRock, Inc. is a global investment management firm headquartered
in New York. The firm had approximately $ 6.47 trillion
of assets under management as of 31 March 2020.
The last rating action on BlackRock, Inc. was on 16 January
2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
