Moody's Rates Brookfield's New Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1

New York, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa1 rating to Brookfield Finance Inc.'s ("BFI") new senior unsecured notes maturing in 2051, which the company is marketing today. The offering is a takedown from a multiple seniority shelf registration statement declared effective by the Securities Exchange Commission on 31 January 2020, as amended on 11 February 2020.

BFI is a finance subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield" Baa1 stable) , and the 2051 notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal, premium (if any) and interest and certain other amounts by Brookfield. Brookfield expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes.

The following rating assignments were made:

Assignment of definitive rating:

Issuer: Brookfield Finance Inc

Guarantor: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

-- New Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes due 2051, assigned Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 long-term senior debt rating reflects the strength of fee-related earnings and potential distributions of carried interest derived from Brookfield's $277 billion of fee-bearing capital (FBC, as of 30 June) and relatively stable distributions from invested capital. The company invests in capital-intensive industries where it has substantial operating expertise, including real estate, renewable power generation, infrastructure, and distressed businesses, through its private investment funds and its listed partnerships.

These investments give rise to stable base management fees supported by various sources of long-term contractual income, supplemented by realized (and accruing) incentive income. The structure of its investments - through public partnerships and private funds, with debt secured at project levels - results in non-recourse parent credit exposures, but the parent's rated debt is structurally subordinated to the subsidiaries' obligations.

The business is quite acquisitive, and certain base fees from listed partnerships are market based, which may create volatility in the earnings stream. The company also owns a 61% interest in Oaktree, a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, with $112 billion of FBC as of 30 June 2020, which it a acquired in September 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Brookfield's rating and/or outlook (and the ratings and outlooks of the entities it supports) could be subject to positive pressure if the following occurs: 1) consistent growth in stable, fee bearing capital, 2) prudent funding of future strategic actions with a balance of debt and equity capital, and 3) Debt/EBITDA below 2.0x on a consistent basis, assuming listed partnership and private funds remain at or below current leverage levels (based upon cash flow generation, inclusive of preferred securities).

However, the long-term rating could face negative pressure if the following occurs: 1) Debt/EBITDA approaching 3.0x on a sustained basis, 2) significant deterioration in the performance of core listed holdings resulting in a decline in distributions up to Brookfield, 3) increased leverage at the listed partnerships and private funds, or 4) a material rise in concentration, such that one investment segment (property, renewable power or infrastructure) increases and remains well above 50% of the firm's total funds from operations on a sustained basis.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global investment management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The firm had approximately $545 billion of assets under management as of 30 June 2020.

The last rating action on Brookfield Finance Inc. was on 7 April 2020, when a rating was assigned to $750 million of newly issued 4.35% senior unsecured guaranteed notes maturing April 2030.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neal M. Epstein, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Funds & Asset Management Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Funds & Asset Management Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

