Hong Kong , July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has realigned the solvency ratio rating triggers for 22 rated Chinese insurers, following revision to capital measurement under the China Risk-Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS) phase II, which itself was credit neutral. The change in insurers' reported solvency ratios under C-ROSS phase II better reflects their economic capital. Moody's has updated the rating drivers to reflect this change and consider insurers' capital adequacy levels relative to their similarly rated peers as well as the capital levels the insurers need to support their business growth and mitigate relevant underwriting and investment risks.
In addition to other existing factors that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings, the revised solvency ratio triggers of the affected insurers are listed below:
China Life Insurance Co Ltd (insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) A1, stable)
China Life's rating could be downgraded if the insurer's capitalization significantly and consistently weakens, with its Moody's-adjusted capital/assets remaining below 8% or its comprehensive solvency ratio below 200%, both on a sustained basis.
Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd. (IFSR A2, stable)
Ping An Life's rating could be downgraded if the insurer's capitalization continues to weaken, with its Moody's-adjusted capital/assets falling below 4% or its comprehensive solvency ratio below 180%, both on a sustained basis.
China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (IFSR A1, stable)
CPIC Life's rating could be downgraded if the company's comprehensive solvency ratio falls below 180% on a sustained basis.
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (IFSR A2, stable)
NCI's rating could be downgraded if its capital position weakens, such that its comprehensive solvency ratio falls below 180% on a sustained basis.
Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (IFSR A3, stable)
Taikang Life's rating could be downgraded if its comprehensive solvency ratio falls below 150% or its adjusted shareholders' equity/total assets falls below 3% , both on a sustained basis.
PICC Life Insurance Company Limited (IFSR A2, stable)
PICC Life's rating could be upgraded if it maintains its adjusted capital-to-total assets ratio above 7% and its comprehensive solvency ratio above 200% on a sustained basis.
PICC Life's rating could be downgraded if its comprehensive solvency ratio drops below 150% on a sustained basis.
Sunshine Life Insurance Corporation Limited (IFSR Baa1, stable)
Sunshine Life's rating could be downgraded if its capitalization deteriorates materially, with its comprehensive solvency ratio falling below 150% on a sustained basis, which could be driven by a material increase in its risk exposure from investments and underwriting.
CCB Life Insurance Company Limited (IFSR A2, stable)
Moody's could adjust CCB Life's standalone credit profile upward if the insurer's capitalization substantially improves, with its comprehensive solvency ratio remaining above 200% on a sustained basis.
CCB Life's rating could be downgraded if the insurer's capitalization substantially deteriorates, with its comprehensive solvency ratio remaining below 150% on a sustained basis or its core solvency ratio declining materially.
ICBC-AXA Assurance Co., Ltd. (IFSR A2, stable)
ICBC-AXA's rating could be downgraded if its capitalization worsens substantially, with its comprehensive solvency ratio consistently below 150% or its core solvency ratio declining materially.
Aviva-COFCO Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (IFSR A3, stable)
Aviva-COFCO's rating could be downgraded if its capitalization deteriorates substantially, with its comprehensive solvency ratio consistently below 150%.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (IFSR A1, stable)
PICC P&C's rating could be downgraded if the company's capital adequacy deteriorates, with its Moody's-adjusted gross underwriting leverage consistently above 5x or its comprehensive solvency ratio falling below 180% on a sustained basis.
Ping An P&C Insurance Company of China, Ltd. (IFSR A2, stable)
Moody's could raise Ping An P&C's standalone credit profile if the insurer's capitalization strengthens, with its gross underwriting leverage (GUL) remaining below 3.0x or its comprehensive solvency ratio remaining above 230% on a sustained basis.
Ping An P&C's rating could be downgraded if its capital adequacy deteriorates, such that its comprehensive solvency ratio falls below 150% on a sustained basis.
China Pacific Property Insurance Co Ltd (IFSR A1, stable)
CPPIC's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) could be lowered if the insurer's capital strength deteriorates, such that its comprehensive solvency ratio declines below 150% on a sustained basis.
China Life P&C Insurance Company Limited (IFSR A1, stable)
China Life P&C's BCA could be lowered if its comprehensive solvency ratio falls below 150% or its GUL exceeds 6x on a sustained basis.
Guoyuan Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd (IFSR Baa2, stable)
Guoyuan Agricultural Insurance's rating could be upgraded if it significantly improves its profitability, with a combined ratio below 100% or return on capital above 5% on a consistent basis, while its comprehensive solvency ratio stays above 180%.
Guoyuan Agricultural Insurance's rating could be downgraded if the insurer's capitalization significantly weakens, which could arise from significant catastrophe losses without capital replenishment, while its comprehensive solvency ratio drops below 150% on a sustained basis.
Dinghe Property Insurance Co., Ltd. (IFSR A3, stable)
Dinghe Insurance's rating could be downgraded in the event of significant capital erosions following a series of substantial losses without any capital replenishment, while its comprehensive solvency ratio drops below 150% on a sustained basis.
Sunlight Agricultural Mutual Insurance Co (IFSR Baa2, stable)
Sunlight Agricultural Mutual's rating could be downgraded if the insurer's capitalization meaningfully weakens, which could arise from significant catastrophe losses without capital replenishment, and its comprehensive solvency ratio drops below 150% consistently.
China Pacific Anxin Agriculture Ins. Co Ltd (IFSR A3, stable)
PAAIC's rating could be downgraded in the event of significant capital erosions following significant catastrophe losses without capital replenishment, or losses stemming from missteps in PAAIC's expansion, while its comprehensive solvency ratio drops below 150% on a sustained basis.
Fubon Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd. (IFSR Baa1, stable)
Fubon P&C's rating could be upgraded if its capital adequacy strengthens significantly, with its GUL dropping below 4x or its comprehensive solvency ratio rising above 200% on a sustained basis.
Fubon P&C's rating could be downgraded if its capital adequacy deteriorates significantly, with its GUL exceeding 8x or its comprehensive solvency ratio falling below 120% on a sustained basis.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Ins Co (CN) Ltd (IFSR A2, stable)
Tokio Marine China's rating could be downgraded if its capital adequacy deteriorates significantly, with its GUL staying consistently above 5x or its comprehensive solvency ratio falling consistently below 150%.
PICC Reinsurance Company Limited (IFSR A3, stable)
PICC Re's rating could be downgraded if its capitalization weakens substantially without capital replenishment, such that its comprehensive solvency ratio drops below 130% on a sustained basis.
Pacific Health Insurance Co., Ltd. (IFSR A3, stable)
Pacific Health's rating could be downgraded if its comprehensive solvency ratio falls below 120% on a sustained basis.