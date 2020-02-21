Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers SoftBank Group Corp. Related Research Credit Opinion: SoftBank Group Corp.: Update following Q2 of fiscal 2019 results Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of SoftBank Group Corp. Rating Action: Moody's affirms SoftBank Group's Ba1 rating; outlook stable Issuer Profile: SoftBank Group Corp.: Key Facts and Statistics - LTM June 2019 Issuer Comment: SoftBank Group Corp.: Resignation of WeWork’s CEO and potential fall in its valuation is credit negative for SoftBank Announcement: Moody's: SoftBank Group's establishment of new margin loan is credit negative 21 Feb 2020 Tokyo, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. says that SoftBank Group Corp.'s (SBG, Ba1 stable) increasing use of asset-backed financing is credit negative, because it adds leverage and complexity to its capital structure, and potentially lead to a weaker position of other senior debtholders in the event of default. SBG on 19 February announced that its wholly-owned, bankruptcy remote special purpose vehicle (SPV) has signed an agreement with a syndicate of banks to borrow up to JPY500 billion backed by up to 953 million shares of SoftBank Corp., the group's two-third owned mobile telecommunication subsidiary in Japan. The collateralized shares amount to 30% shares owned by SBG, worth about JPY1.4 trillion based on SoftBank Corp.'s closing share price on 19 February. At the outset, the margin loan has a loan-to-value around 35%. "The new margin loan adds to the complexity of SBG's capital structure and could reduce the recovery prospects for senior debtholders in a default scenario," says Motoki Yanase, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. The new two-year loan, with an additional one-year extension option, is expected to close on 25 February. This latest margin loan will increase SBG's asset-backed financing, including a JPY1.2 trillion margin loan backed by and a forward contract on its shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (A1 stable). From a liquidity standpoint, asset-backed financing secures the repayment proceeds for SBG, principally with collateralized stocks, and saves the company from earmarking additional liquidity in case it cannot refinance at maturity. However, the growing proportion of asset-backed financing in SBG's debt capital structure also increases the effective and structural subordination risk for senior unsecured debtholders relative to secured debt. Although these asset-backed financings are structured as non-recourse to SBG, Moody's regards them as a part of SBG's holding company debt, because Moody's considers the collateral to be strategic to SBG. As of December 2019, SBG's secured debt -- including margin loans -- at JPY1.2 trillion (about $11 billion) accounted for about 15% of the total JPY8.5 trillion (about $78 billion) in holding company debt. Following the new margin loan, this share will rise to 19%. This change does not affect our current notching, but if the proportion of secured debt increases significantly over time, this could eventually lead to the rating of SBG's senior unsecured debt being notched down to reflect their subordination to the secured debt. The increasing value of SBG's stake in Alibaba has been a strong positive factor for SBG's credit quality in recent years. However, the increasing use of margin loans creates risk and potential new vulnerabilities to any temporary or sustained fall in the Alibaba share price. Moody's will continue to closely monitor the level of such loans, and may in future downgrade SBG if it appears to have materially eroded the cushion of value available through its holdings or created an excessive exposure to the Alibaba share price which is not consistent with a Ba1 rating. SBG has over the past year taken measures to tap a wider base of investors and to diversify the nature of its debt financing. In the second quarter that ended 30 September 2019, the company changed its calculation of leverage (calculated as net debt/market value of investments) to exclude margin loans from debt and the corresponding collateralized assets from its investment value to exclude the non-recourse asset-backed financing from total debt. The revised leverage calculation effectively reduces the company's debt and creates capacity against SBG's 25% leverage target. In its leverage calculations, Moody's includes the margin loan as well as the perpetual subordinated notes booked as equity. As such, Moody's leverage ratio is 22.1% versus SBG's 16.1% ratio as of December 2019. Among a number of factors that could lead to a downgrade would be, for example, deterioration in leverage above 35%. Finally, SBG has carried out its asset-backed financing through SPV to separate the collateralized assets from SBG. In addition to the breakdown of debt capital structure in its consolidated financials, SBG discloses the amount of holding company debt -- including SPV debt -- in its quarterly investor presentation. However, an increase in structured financings that add complexity to SBG's capital structure and reduce transparency as to its investment value cushion in a stress scenario would be credit negative. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates (Japanese) published in August 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Motoki Yanase
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



