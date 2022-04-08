Moody's Upgrades SIRVA Worldwide to B3 CFR; Outlook is Stable

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded SIRVA Worldwide, Inc.'s (SIRVA) ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the instrument ratings on SIRVA's senior secured first lien debt to B2 from B3 and ratings on the senior secured second lien rating to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook remains stable.

The rating actions are based on improving business conditions for the corporate relocation and moving market as volumes continue to recover from pandemic lows in 2020. Moody's expects relocation and moving volumes to improve incrementally this year and next year as restrictions and uncertainty related to the pandemic abate. SIRVA has a diversified global business with most of its earnings coming from North America. Moody's expects revenue to grow this year with higher volumes in in North America and International relocation, and leverage (Moody's adjusted) will decline to 7.4x by the end of this year, based on this growth and stable EBITDA margins. A social factor under Moody's ESG framework is a rating action driver since the improvement in operating performance is due in part to the abatement of the coronavirus pandemic.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: SIRVA Worldwide, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SIRVA Worldwide, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SIRVA's B3 CFR broadly reflects its elevated leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 8.8x as of the end of September 2021 and expected leverage of 8.2x as of the end of 2021, weak free cash flow and inherent cyclicality that is dependent on corporate relocation and moving volumes. The company is also exposed to the housing market due to the nature of the contracts it has with clients where SIRVA takes on home selling and purchasing risk for relocating employees. The company's healthy liquidity position is a key mitigant to the weak credit metrics over the next 12 months. Moody's expects the company to have good liquidity for the next 12-18 months that includes availability under its $60 million revolver, existing cash on the balance sheet ($50 million at the end of 2021) and availability under the securitization facility. Exposure to changes in corporate demand and budgets for relocating employees contributes to the cyclicality of the business, which is further worsened by its exposure to real estate, though this exposure is significantly lower than at historic levels and is capped by the credit agreement. SIRVA's governance is characterized by an aggressive financial policy, indicated by its very high leverage. In addition, the expectation of modest free cash flow for this year constrains the rating.

The company's integrated service offerings and global market presence provides a competitive advantage to support its diverse customer base including large blue-chip customers. It maintains a high client retention rate of above 95%. The company's customer base spans different sectors and most of them have an international presence and engage in M&A transactions frequently, which can lead to movement in personnel. The diversity of sectors also exposes the company to growth and expansion trends that may be more prevalent in certain sectors (such as technology and healthcare) as compared to other sectors that are not expanding as much. The company's relocation segment provides end to end services for the employees that are relocating domestically and internationally. In the moving segment, the large moving agent network operated through a franchise model supports low capital expenditures and a modest fixed cost base, providing flexibility to adjust operations to shifts in demand volumes. The credit benefits from a highly variable cost structure where the company can pass on cost increases to the client. The largest costs in the business include costs to buy and sell homes for the employee and transportation costs. During the pandemic the company was able to quickly flex its corporate costs to reduce general and administrative costs to preserve liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that relocation and moving volumes will continue to improve as the quarters progress this year. During the pandemic the company saw volumes in corporate relocation drop by approximately a third as companies put relocation on hold. The moving segment for non-corporate customers and military however did not see such a steep drop as domestic moving still occurred. Expectations are for non-corporate and military shipments to remain stable this year. Overall Moody's expects revenue to grow in the low single digits this year on a year-over-year basis and free cash flow to be positive. Leverage is expected to decline to 7.4x by the end of 2022. Free cash flow to debt is weak and is expected to be around 3%.

Liquidity is good based on an unrestricted cash balance of roughly $50 million as of year-end 2021, an undrawn $60 million first lien revolver due 2023 and positive free cash flow in the $20 million area over the next 12 months. In addition, the company has a $225 million A/R securitization facility that has approximately $140 million in availability and that is used for pass-through expenses related to the relocation segment. Moody's anticipates adequate cushion under the first lien net leverage springing financial covenant, which applies only when revolver utilization is above 35% and is set at 5.9x.

The company's $60 million senior secured first lien revolver due 2023 and $396 million first lien term loan due 2025 are each rated B2, one notch above the Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and reflects their priority lien on collateral (substantially all domestic assets excluding the securitization facility) relative to the $109 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2026, which is rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR. The first lien instrument ratings reflect a one notch downgrade override to the LGD model-implied outcome. The override reflects the uncertainty of loss absorption support from the trade payables in a default scenario. SIRVA, Inc. has established two special purpose vehicles to be the borrowers of the securitization facility and the warehouse lines. These facilities are non-recourse to SIRVA, Inc. and SIRVA Worldwide, Inc.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue and earnings decline due to loss of clients or market share, if debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and including securitization debt) does not decline from current levels or free cash flow to debt approaches break-even. Further deterioration in liquidity, including negative free cash and increased revolver usage could also lead to a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if there is continued growth in revenue and relocation and moving volumes pick up significantly that then leads to earnings and free cash flow improvement. The ratings could also be upgraded if debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and including securitization and mortgage warehouse debt) is sustained below 5.0x and free cash flow to debt remains above 8%.

SIRVA, headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, provides outsourced relocation and moving services to the corporate, consumer, and government sectors. The company operates in three main segments: North America Relocation, North America Moving and Rest of the World (includes moving and relocation). Service revenue for fiscal 2021 was $1.66 billion. The company is owned by affiliates of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

