Moody's Upgrades Various Royal Bank of Canada Gas Prepayment Bonds

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2 the ratings
of the below listed deals following the upgrade of Royal Bank of Canada's
senior unsecured rating to Aa1 on January 27, 2022. This
action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on October 12,
2021.
• Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds,
Series 2017A
• Black Belt Energy Gas District, Gas Supply Revenue Bonds,
Series 2021A
• Central Plains Energy Project, Gas Supply Revenue Refunding
Bonds, Series 2019
• Lancaster Port Authority, OH, Gas Supply Revenue Refunding
Bonds, Series 2019
• Main Street Natural Gas, Inc., Gas Supply Revenue
Bonds, Series 2018A and Series 2018B
• Main Street Natural Gas, Inc., Gas Supply Revenue
Bonds, Series 2018C, Series 2018D and Series 2018E
• Main Street Natural Gas, Inc., Gas Supply Revenue
Bonds, Series 2021A
• New Mexico Municipal Energy Acquisition Authority, Gas Supply
Revenue Refunding and Acquisition Bonds, Series 2019
• Patriots Energy Group Financing Agency, Gas Supply Revenue
Bonds, Series 2018, Sub-series 2018A and Sub-series
2018B
• Tennergy Corporation (The), TN, Gas Supply Revenue
Bonds, Series 2019A
https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL462252
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the above deals take into account the following factors:
(i) the credit quality of Royal Bank of Canada (Aa1) as gas supplier,
liquidity facility provider, back-end commodity swap counterparty
and funding agreement provider and
(ii) the structure and mechanics of the transactions which provide for
the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the
Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Royal Bank of Canada
FACTORS THAT COULD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Royal Bank of Canada
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Gas Prepayment
Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's
Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available
on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally,
the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that
vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Endorsement
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joann Hempel
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Michael J. Loughlin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
