Moody's Upgrades the First Series of 14th Issuance of Gaia Agro's Agribusiness Certificates

Sao Paulo, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's América Latina Ltda. ("Moody's") has upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (global scale, local currency) and affirmed Aaa.br (national scale) the ratings of the first series of the 14th issuance of agribusiness receivables certificates ("certificados de recebíveis do agronegócio" or CRA) issued by Gaia Agro Securitizadora S.A. (Gaia Agro, not rated), following the upgrade of the underlying agricultural production financial note ("cédula de produto rural financeira" or CPRF) to Baa3 from Ba1 (global scale, local currency).

The CRA are backed by a CPRF issued by Raízen Energia S.A. (Raízen, Baa3, stable outlook) with a guarantee from Raízen Combustíveis S.A. (Raízen Combustíveis, Baa3, stable outlook).

This rating action follows Moody's upgrades of Raízen's ratings on December 9, 2020, following the update in Brazil´s foreign currency ceiling.

Issuer: Gaia Agro Securitizadora S.A.

1st series / 14th issuance of agribusiness certificates: Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (global scale, local currency) and affirmed Aaa.br (national scale); previously downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 (global scale, local currency) on February 26, 2016 and upgraded to Aaa.br from Aa1.br (national scale) ratings on May 11, 2016.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings upgrade of the CRA are based mainly on the willingness and ability of Raízen (as debtor) and Raízen Combustíveis (as guarantee provider) to honor the payments defined in transaction documents, reflecting the Baa3 / Aaa.br (stable outlook) ratings of the underlying CPRF backing the transaction. Any change in the ratings of the CPRF will lead to a change in the credit quality, and thus, the ratings of the CRA.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Any changes in the rating of the underlying CPRF will lead to a change in the ratings on the CRA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

More information on Moody's analysis of the first series of the 14th issuance of Gaia Agro Securitizadora S.A.'s agribusiness certificates is available in the pre-sale report to be published on Moody's website, www.moodys.com.br.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

This transaction is considered as structured finance product in accordance with Instrução CVM nº 521.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, and public information.

Information types used to prepare the rating are the following: financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations, legislation, by-laws and legal documents, Moody's information, and regulatory filings.

Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235261.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254877 for detailed information.

Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities' related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254878 for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related entities and the products/services received.

The rated entity Gaia Agro Securitizadora S.A. is part of the Gaia Group which accounted for 5% or more of the annual revenue of Moody's America Latina Ltda. during the preceding calendar year.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 11/May/2016.

Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed at least once during every 12-month period.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

