Moody's affirm B1 rating to 888 Holdings Plc, outlook changed to negative

London, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to 888 Holdings Plc ("888 or the Company"). The rating outlook has changed to negative from positive.

The rating actions follows 888's press release on 13 January of the 2022 post closing trading update and the disclosure on 30 January that (a) the CEO, Itai Pazner, is leaving the company immediately; (b) VIP customer accounts in the Middle East have been temporarily suspended following an internal compliance review that identified best practices related to know your customer ("KYC") and anti-money laundering ("AML") had not been followed. The Board currently estimates the impact is less than 3% of revenues, should the suspensions remain in place after the completion of the internal investigation.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The 2022 post close update indicated that revenue and EBITDA were below Moody's previous expectations. The rating agency has revised its projections for 2023 downwards. Moody's now expects larger cash outflows as a result of higher interest costs (combination of hedging and further increase in base rates are to materialize) and higher costs to deliver synergies (which have been raised by 50% during the company Capital Market Day last December) combined with uncertainty on the timing for the re-entry into the Netherlands and the changes to the UK Gaming Act that are likely to continue to put pressure on online revenue growth in the UK.

Additionally, the recent events at 888 suggest that internal control processes need to be strengthened. While today's rating action assumes that the financial impact of the internal compliance review including any potential related fines will be limited, Moody's could take further negative rating action should there be more severe consequences for the company. Moody's views positively that such findings were raised through an internal investigation and that 888's Board took prompt actions to set a clear message that such matters were taken very seriously. Nevertheless, the CEO departure is likely to result in some management distraction and potential delays in the company's strategy implementation set by the board.

The B1 rating remains supported by the group's: (1) increased scale and enhanced business profile post merger with William Hill International; (2) established and popular brands with important market position in large key gaming markets (UK, Italy, Spain); (3) competitive advantage stemming from 888's proprietary technology platform which also enable to pro-actively monitor clients behavior and provide players with appropriate safe guarding measures and (4) good free cash flow generation before synergies expenses which should support deleveraging to around 5.0x Moody's adjusted leverage by end of 2024.

The rating is however constrained by: (1) concentration on the mature UK market representing over 65% of group revenues and a still sizeable 10-11% of revenues derived from markets which are not locally regulated; (2) high Moody's adjusted Debt to EBITDA at 6.5x in 2022 and a very weak projected interest cover ratio in 2023 of 1.1x due to high cost of debt; (3) execution risk stemming from the need to integrate William Hill International into 888; (4) the highly competitive nature of the online betting and gaming industry and (5) the ongoing threat of greater regulation and gaming tax increases, particularly in the largest and most established European markets due to social pressure.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assessed the group governance to be a key driver for today's rating action. Recent events around failures of the KYC and AML processes in the Middle East are a sign of governance weaknesses. Accordingly, Moody's has re-assessed the Compliance & Reporting score to moderately negative from the prior low to neutral. The overall Governance score of 888 remains moderately negative but could be changed to highly negative should there be further evidence of governance weakness.

LIQUIDITY

The group's liquidity position is good and supported by (1) material cash flow generation, (2) cash on balance sheet of around Â£170 million (excluding customer balances) as of December 2022; (3) the undrawn Â£150 million RCF due in 2028, and; (4) no material debt maturities until 2027.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that current elevated leverage levels will remain broadly unchanged until 2024 when the synergies should start to contribute positively to the cash flow. From 2024, Moody's expects leverage to decrease rapidly in particular if the company choses to voluntary repay debt in order to achieve the leverage target set in its financial policy. The negative outlook also reflect the possibility that the financial impact of the internal compliance review could be more severe than currently expected under Moody's base case.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise over time if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage falls sustainably below 4.75x; (2) the company's retained cash flow (RCF)/Net debt (as adjusted by Moody's) reaches 15%; (3) Moody's interest coverage is firmly above 2.25x. For an upgrade Moody's also expects the group to have successfully completed the integration of William Hill International and that the company has strengthened its internal control functions.

Downward pressure on the ratings could occur if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage is maintained for a prolonged period of time above 5.75x-6.0x; (2) retained cash flow (RCF)/Net debt (as adjusted by Moody's) deteriorates below 10% and (3) changes to its financial policy resulting in greater appetite for leverage. A downgrade could also occur as a result of materially adverse regulatory actions or if the KYC and AML issues recently detected result in a more severe negative impact than currently anticipated by Moody's.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: 888 Acquisitions Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: 888 Acquisitions LLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: 888 Holdings Plc

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: William Hill Limited

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: 888 Acquisitions LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

..Issuer: 888 Acquisitions Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

..Issuer: 888 Holdings Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

..Issuer: William Hill Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

888 Holdings Plc, headquartered in Gibraltar, is a public company listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of about Â£350 million; the group is the combination of 888 and William Hill International operations outside the US, a merger that closed in July 2022. The company has a strong presence (about 65% of group revenues) in the UK and a leading market share with also a strong position in core markets like Italy and Spain. The group indicated revenues of Â£1.85bn and adjusted EBITDA in the range of Â£305-315 million in the 2022 post close.

