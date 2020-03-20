Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Kojamo plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Kojamo plc: Update to credit analysis Issuer Comment: Kojamo plc: Change in valuation technique used to assess fair value is positive but does not affect rating Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Kojamo plc Announcement: Moody's: Nordic real estate sector's credit quality stable into 2019 but sentiment shifting Issuer Comment: Kojamo plc: Planned IPO is credit positive; ratings unaffected Rating Action: Moody's affirm Kojamo plc's rating; assigned a senior unsecured (P)Baa2 rating to Kojamo plc 20 Mar 2020 Stockholm, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Kojamo plc's (Kojamo) Baa2 issuer rating, Baa2 senior unsecured notes rating and assigned Kojamo plc's (Kojamo) envisaged €2.5 billion senior unsecured medium term note program a (P)Baa2 rating. The provisional senior unsecured rating is in line with Kojamo's long-term issuer rating of Baa2. The outlook is stable. The rating assigned to the EMTN Programme assumes there will be no material variations to the draft legal documentation. "Today's affirmation of the ratings reflects improvement in Kojamo's operating metrics over 2018 and 2019" says Maria Gillholm, a Vice President Senior-Credit Officer and lead analyst for Kojamo. "In particular, it's like-for-like rental growth improved to 2.7% in 2019 (2.4% in 2018), its vacancy rate to 1.9% (2.1% in 2018), total tenant turnover remained almost unchanged at 29.6% (28.8% in 2018). We expect that Kojamo will use the EMTN programme to fund its extensive acquisition and project development program", says Maria Gillholm, a Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. RATINGS RATIONALE Kojamo plc's (Kojamo) Baa2 issuer rating reflects its position as Finland's largest residential property company; stable rental cash flow from its portfolio of 35,272 rental apartments as of Q4 2019; and a well-located residential property portfolio predominantly in attractive locations in the Helsinki metropolitan area but also in other growth cities in Finland. The company's granular tenant base and consistently high occupancy rates (97.2% as of 31 December 2019) lead to predictable and steady cash flows and historical like-for-like rental income growth. Kojamo has developed a meaningful franchise that enhances its ability to attract tenants in a dynamic and competitive rental market. Its properties are concentrated in seven growing Finnish cities that comprise the vast majority of the country's population, with the greatest proportion (72.9% by property value) in the metropolitan Helsinki area. While financial metrics such as debt/assets of 40.6% as of year end 2019 position Kojamo solidly in the Baa2 rating category, we expect credit metrics to weaken over the next two to three years. This is because we expect Kojamo to further invest into developments that will drive up debt but will take time until cash flow is generated. We also see challenges in the unregulated segment within the Finnish rental market, which can lead to changes in operating conditions more swiftly than in regulated markets high tenant turnover and a high net debt/EBITDA (11.5x as of Q4 2019). Rating Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Kojamo will continue to generate stable cash flows through its stable assets class, and either maintain or improve its adequate liquidity. Although we expect leverage to increase towards 45% and interest coverage to remain around 3.9x as a result of acquisitions and continued development activity, we expect these levels to be appropriate to the assigned rating with an effective leverage well below 50%. The outlook also reflects the strong demand for properties rental housing in Helsinki area driven by the strong urbanization trend in metropolitan areas in Finland and a decrease in average household size. Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade » Effective leverage moving towards 40% and a tighter financial policy that is supportive of such a level in combination with a consistent decline in net debt/EBITDA » Fixed charge coverage sustained at 4.0x » Strong market fundamentals, increasing market rental levels and asset values, and good access to capital markets Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade » Effective leverage above 50% on a sustained basis, although in case of a meaningful increase in its net debt/EBITDA from the current level of 11.5x, our tolerance for effective leverage will materially reduce from the level of around 50%. » Fixed charge coverage falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis » Weaker market fundamentals, resulting in falling rents and asset values PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. While we believe that residential real estate is a defensive sector and not directly affected by these events, a prolonged period of stress can affect affordability of flats and could also impact Kojamo through higher discount rates for the valuation of its portfolio as well as through more limited refinancing options. We therefore believe that Kojamo is not immune to the current crisis. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Kojamo's of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Maria Gillholm

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

