Moody's affirm Swire Properties' A2 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 issuer rating of Swire Properties Limited (Swire Properties).

Moody's has also affirmed the A2 backed senior unsecured ratings and (P)A2 rating on the backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program issued by Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swire Properties Limited. The notes and program are guaranteed unconditionally and irrevocably by Swire Properties Limited.

The rating outlooks remain stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our view that Swire Properties' projected increase in financial leverage will not materially affect its credit profile, given its stable recurring earnings and adequate buffer to withstand a growing investment pipeline over the next 12-18 months," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Swire Properties' A2 issuer rating primarily reflects its established brand name and premium properties in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable) and China (A1 stable). The diversification of its portfolio has enhanced growth and the quality of its rental earnings, which were resilient against economic cycles and disruptions from social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong since 2019. The company has maintained excellent liquidity.

The company's diversified and quality assets in Hong Kong and mainland China have continued to generate strong and stable recurring income with high occupancy rates. Its overall office and retail properties in Hong Kong remained over 96% occupied, while that in China also achieved over a 90% occupancy rate, as of 31 March 2022.

Moody's forecasts Swire Properties' adjusted net debt/EBITDA will increase to 3.8x-4.2x for 2022-23 from 2.4x for 2021. Similarly, the company's adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage will decline to around 9.0x from 10.6x over the same period. Still, these financial metrics continue to appropriately position the company in the A2 rating category.

Specifically, Moody's projects Swire Properties' annual adjusted EBITDA in 2022 and 2023 will decrease to around HKD8.7 billion - HKD8.9 billion from HKD9.4 billion for 2021. Moody's projection reflects a low-to-mid single digit percentage decline in Hong Kong rental income because of negative rental reversion, despite high and stable occupancy rates. The drop also factored in lower property trading earnings because of fewer project completion compared with that in 2021.

Moody's expects Swire Properties' adjusted net debt to increase over the next two years, largely driven by its growing capital investments in Hong Kong, mainland China and southeast Asian countries. These investments also include a larger pipeline of property trading projects.

Although parent Swire Pacific Limited's (A3 stable) credit quality is not as strong as Swire Properties', Moody's considers there to be no immediate impact to the subsidiary's rating because Swire Properties is separately listed and Swire Pacific has a good ability to raise funds independently.

Swire Properties' A2 issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level because those claims are not seen as significant, especially because Moody's expects most claims to remain at the holding company.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings factor in Swire Properties' ownership concentration in Swire Pacific. This factor is balanced by the subsidiary's prudent financial policy and maintenance of a robust financial profile over different economic cycles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Swire Properties will maintain a prudent financial strategy through cautious expansion, such that its financial profile will remain appropriate for the A2 rating level over the next 12-18 months.

Upward rating pressure will be limited in the near term, given Swire Properties' continued expansion in mainland China, capital funding needs for redevelopment in Hong Kong and close links with Swire Pacific.

However, Swire Properties' rating could be upgraded if Swire Pacific's rating is upgraded and earnings from Swire Properties' investment property business continue to grow, thereby reducing the volatility arising from the company's property development activities. The financial indicators that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include adjusted net debt/EBITDA remaining below 3.0x and EBITDA interest coverage exceeding 6.5x-7.0x on a sustained basis.

Swire Properties' rating could be downgraded if the company increases its property development activities or engages in significant investments that are substantially debt funded, which would impair the company's financial profile, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 6.0x and EBITDA interest coverage falls below 4.5x on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of Swire Pacific's rating would also be negative for Swire Properties' rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1972, Swire Properties Limited is the leading developer, owner and operator of mixed-use, principally commercial properties in Hong Kong and mainland China. The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2012. As of 31 December 2021, the company had attributable gross floor areas comprising investment properties that are completed and held under future development of 22.9 million square feet (sq ft) and 4.1 million sq ft, respectively.

