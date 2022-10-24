Moody's affirm the City of Jackson, MS's Baa3 GO & Ba1 Lease ratings and its Water and Sewer Enterprise's Ba2 revenue bond ratings; outlook is stable

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the City of Jackson, MS's ratings, which include a Baa3 on approximately $170 million of GOULT bonds and a Ba1 on approximately $5.6 million of Series 2011 A and B bonds. Moody's has also affirmed the rating Ba2 rating for the revenue bonds of the City of Jackson Water and Sewer Enterprise. These bonds are outstanding in the amount of approximately $240 million. The outlooks on both the city and enterprise ratings are stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the city's Baa3 GOULT rating is reflective of its sizeable tax base and strong economic anchors, which are in contrast to a gradually declining population, low resident income and elevated poverty. The rating affirmation is also driven by the city's financial position, which weakened somewhat in fiscal 2021, but retains solid cash and reserves. The city's high-long term liabilities are a credit weakness highlighted by substantial pensions and debt and elevated fixed costs.

The one-notch distinction between the Baa3 GO bond rating and the Ba1 rating on the 2011 obligations encompasses the differences between the revenue pledges. The GO bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem property tax while the 2011 bonds are backed an unconditional promise to pay that does not stipulate the levy of property taxes as a condition of satisfying the obligation.

The Ba2 rating on the city's water and sewer enterprise is driven by its well sized service area and very poor financial performance. Revenues should increase as a result of current and expected rate increases though the benefit will be reduced by an ineffective billing and collection system. The rating is also materially influenced by the system's substantial and ongoing operating challenges as a result of considerable infrastructure weakness. The water and sewer system has struggled for several years to effectively manage and, ultimately resolve its infrastructure challenges, which is a key component of the system's failure to substantially improve.

As is widely known, the city's water and sewer system has undergone major operational challenges. This includes, most recently, a six-day shutdown of water service to the city's approximately 168,000 residents. The shutdown was followed by a 12-day boil water notice that was lifted on September 15. The immediate financial impacts of this episode including the costs of repair and revenue loss are still unknown. Also uncertain is the long-term expense to fully update and modernize the system to reduce its vulnerability to future severe weather hazards. The shutdown was the latest in a long series of environmental or managerial challenges that have impaired the water and sewer system's ability to consistently deliver service and efficiently maintain stable financial operations. These incidents, which include last winter's ice storm, a flood on the Pearl River in 2020, a decade long effort to update the billing and metering system, and a $900 million consent decree, are all key factors underlying the water and sewer system's Ba2 rating.

Favorably, the September shutdown appears to have sparked a significantly higher level of financial support and technical engagement from the state and federal governments that signals an opportunity to make material progress toward resolving the system's long-term infrastructure needs. Immediate resources have been provided by the State of Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Emergency Management Assistance Compact and Mutual Aid Programs, which provided various technicians to the site to work on repairs. The federal government has deployed FEMA as well as personnel from the Environmental Protection Agency who are providing operational technical support. In addition, the US Army Corp of Engineers is on site to provide assistance with an assessment of the water treatment facility including working with the city to develop a winterization and resiliency plan. The state has also committed to pay half of the cost of repairs to the water and sewer system, with the city expected to fund its share through a combination of FEMA monies, ARPA funds, IIJA disbursements or grants.

Despite the considerable and ongoing response of the state and federal governments to assist the water and sewer system, the lack of timely audited financial information for fiscal 2021 and updated information for fiscal 2022 limits our visibility into the credit benefit captured by these developments. The city, for consecutive years, has been unable to provide its full audit within one year of the close of the fiscal year. This is a key weakness of management and the timely provision of such information will be key to our future reviews. In lieu of audited information, the city has provided unaudited information for fiscal 2021, which is of sufficient quality to maintain our rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook reflects our expectation that the considerable state and federal assistance brought to bear for the water and sewer system will help alleviate operating pressure and support that would be otherwise be provided by the city's general fund resources.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Consistent operating balance resulting in steady growth of cash and reserves

-Significantly strengthened enterprise operations including effective implementation of efficient revenue collection system

-Material economic expansion resulting in a stronger tax base and resident wealth

-Sustained improvement of the water and sewer system credit quality

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Operating deficits that materially weaken cash and reserves

-Significant use of general fund resources to subsidize other funds

-Material economic deterioration

LEGAL SECURITY

The water and sewer system revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues of the Jackson Water and Sewer system.

The city's general obligation bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the city without legal limitation as to rate or amount.

The city's Series 2011 A and B Special obligation bonds are an unconditional, irrevocable obligation of the city's General Fund per a contribution agreement with the Jackson Redevelopment Authority.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

The City of Jackson is Mississippi's (Aa2 stable) capital and located in Hinds County in the southwestern portion of the state. Jackson is the largest city in Mississippi with a population of approximately 164,000. The largest industry sectors are health services, state government, and retail trade.

The water and sewer system serves an area of approximately 150 square miles, including the City of Jackson (Baa3 stable) and portions of Hinds and Madison counties.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/385579. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Wertz

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eric Hoffmann

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

