Moody's affirmed Playtech's Ba3 rating and changed rating outlook to positive

London, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Playtech Plc's ("Playtech" or the "company") corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba3 and probability of default rating (PDR) of Ba3-PD. Concurrently Moody's has also affirmed the Ba3 instrument rating on the EUR530 million backed senior secured notes due 2023 and EUR350 million backed senior secured notes due 2026. The rating outlook has changed to positive from stable.

The rating affirmation and the outlook change follows Moody's understanding that the company plans to repay the EUR530 million backed senior secured notes maturing on the 12 October 2023 with internal cash resources as well as the refinancing of the EUR317 million revolving credit facility (RCF) expiring in September 2023 with a new EUR277 million 3+1 years RCF.

Playtech announced on the 12 October that it intends to use cash available on balance sheet to make an initial pre-payment of the senior secured notes for an amount up to EUR330 million, and a notice to bondholders has already been issued.

The positive outlook also reflects a positive trend in earnings since the headwinds faced during the pandemic which has led to a decline in Moody's adjusted gross leverage to around 2.6x as of LTM June 2022 when adjusted for the RCF repayment which occurred in July. The proposed debt reduction will also accelerate the pace of deleveraging towards 1.7x by end of 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Playtech is strongly positioned in the Ba3 rating category. This is supported by (1) strong market position in the largest regulated gambling markets in Europe (UK and Italy) combined with rapid growth in newly regulated and still developing markets (Americas, Germany); (2) embedded software platforms with large, established and diversified gaming operators; (3) well positioned BTB division to tap into gaming operators' increasing interest to outsource product development and content creation, as they shift focus to new customer acquisition (marketing but also compliance and affordability checks), multiple brands cross-sell to customer base; (4) credit metrics that are already above peers in the Ba3 rating category - Moody's adjusted gross leverage as of LTM June 2022 was 3.0x (2.6x if adjusted for RCF repayment) vs 4.8x LTM June 2021.

However the rating also reflects (1) a high degree of customer concentration particularly in the UK market which is expected to increase due to gaming industry consolidation, as well as some exposure still to unregulated markets in Asia; (2) a highly competitive operating environment, with new companies and/or technologies as well as the risk that insourcing could become attractive the larger the gaming operator becomes and (3) cash outflows to support partnerships in Latin America whereby Playtech is effectively the beneficiary of the majority of the revenues (4) the EUR530 million of debt maturity coming due within the next 12 months would deplete balance sheet flexibility and company's liquidity would increasingly rely on the undrawn EUR277 million RCF facility, if projections are not in line with expectations

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Playtech has a highly negative exposure to social risks. The company operates in jurisdictions where the gaming industry is subject to an evolving and tightening regulatory environment aimed at protecting players subject to gambling addiction issues as well as preventing money laundering. Although, gaming remains a popular source of entertainment, the UK faces growing social responsibility pressures, which could lead to tighter gaming regulations for online gaming as already seen in the UK retail segment and in Germany and the Netherlands. Playtech's decreasing revenue generation from unregulated markets, combined with expansion into newly regulated countries in the Americas would help to mitigate its exposure to regulatory risk in Italy and the UK.

Playtech has been a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange since 2012. The debt pre-payment ahead of maturity also points to management operating with a conservative financial policy. The company targets a maximum net leverage of 1.5x.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Playtech's liquidity position to be good. Capex and R&D of EUR170-200 million (excluding one off Italian licenses) are expected to be met with cash from operations, dividends have not been reinstated yet. Liquidity is supported by (1) cash (excluding cash in assets held for sale and cash held on behalf of clients) on balance sheet of more than EUR545 million as at 30 June 2022 – EUR597 million adjusted for RCF repayment and proceeds from the closing of Finalto sale; (2) availability under the new EUR277 million RCF facility which has a 3.5x net debt / Adjusted EBITDA covenant and a 4.0x Adjusted EBITDA / interest cover covenant; and (3) about EUR200 million remaining outstanding of backed senior secured notes due within the next 12 months.

The ratings assume that the company will maintain sufficient cash and availability under the RCF to repay the remaining balance of the EUR530 million bond coming due next year as well as preserve the necessary liquidity to pay for the renewals of licences in Italy expected in the second half of 2024 for an amount of up to EUR250-300 million.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

The Ba3 instrument rating assigned to the EUR530 million and EUR350 million SSNs is in line with the corporate family rating; Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology assumes a 50% recovery rate, typical for transactions including both bonds and bank debt (RCF).

The notes and the RCF rank pari-passu and are secured mainly against share pledges of certain companies of the group. The RCF is guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 75% of consolidated EBITDA and 55% of gross assets, and this extends to the notes via the inter-creditor agreement for as long as the RCF remains in place.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive rating outlook reflects the company's ability and willingness to repay 2023 debt maturities with cash available on balance sheet and no stated intention to pay dividends; Moody's expect debt leverage to remain low thereafter and well within company's target net leverage. Additionally, Moody's expects Playtech to achieve margin expansions from new service offerings, increase it's online penetration in Italy and growth in North America.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings could develop in 2023 if revenue and EBITDA continue to demonstrate a positive trajectory while maintaining good margin. An upgrade would also be predicated on the assumption that SNAITECH S.p.A. remains a core part of the business and that debt leverage remains below 3.0x. A rating upgrade would also require Playtech to continue to have positive free cash flow and to maintain adequate liquidity.

Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.5x on a sustained basis; (2) the company becomes less diversified as a result of M&A activity; or (3) its profitability further deteriorates owing to competitive, regulatory and fiscal pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Previously Playtech was rated with the Business and Consumer Services methodology published in November 2021. Moody's change of rating methodology was driven by SNAITECH S.p.A. now being the largest EBITDA contributor for the group.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Isle of Man, Playtech is a leading technology company in the gambling industry and the world largest online gambling software and services supplier. Founded in 1999 by an Israeli entrepreneur, Teddy Sagi, it has grown through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Employs around 6,400 people across 24 countries. Listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2012, it has a market capitalisation of about GBP1.4 billion. Since 2018 it In the last twelve month ending in June 2022, the group generated EUR1.5 billion of revenue and EUR397 million of company-reported adjusted EBITDA.

