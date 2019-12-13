Moody's affirms 13 Classes of COMM 2013-CCRE6

Approximately $985 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings of 13 classes in COMM 2013-CCRE6 Mortgage
Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2013-CCRE6 as follows:
Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 9,
2018 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Aug 9,
2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Aug 9,
2018 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 9,
2018 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed B2 (sf); previously on Aug 9,
2018 Affirmed B2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Aug 9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on
Aug 9, 2018 Upgraded to A1 (sf)
Cl. PEZ**, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on
Aug 9, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
** Reflects Exchangeable Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the ten P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.
The rating on the two IO classes, were affirmed based on the credit
quality of its referenced classes.
The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was
affirmed due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 2.1%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 2.2% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 1.4% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 1.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes
and interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian
Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach
to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published
in July 2017. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities"
published in March 2019. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017, "Moody's Approach to Rating
Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July
2017, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance
Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest only classes (indicated by the *) and exchangeable
classes (indicated by the **). Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the November 13, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 31% to $1.03
billion from $1.50 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 40 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 12.6% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 73% of the pool.
One loan, constituting 12.6% of the pool, has
an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Nine loans,
constituting 5.9% of the pool, have defeased and are
secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes,
where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration
has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including
the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 13,
compared to 15 at Moody's last review.
Five loans, constituting 28% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that
meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE
Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's
ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist
to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool and there are currently no
loans in special servicing.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 97% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 90% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 91%, compared to 88%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans
with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow
(NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently
available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a
weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.89X and 1.19X,
respectively, compared to 1.98X and 1.22X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's
actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's
NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan
balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Federal Center Plaza
Loan ($130.0 million -- 12.6%
of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent office buildings
totaling 725,000 square feet (SF) in Washington, DC.
The property is well-located between the US Capitol and Washington
Monument, two blocks from two separate metro stations (Federal Center
SW and L'Enfant Plaza). The property was 87% leased as of
March 2018, compared to 94% as of December 2016. The
property's largest tenants include federal government agencies as the
largest tenants. The Department of State downsized their space
at the property at their previous lease expiration in January 2018,
from 388,523 SF to 297,269 SF. The property faces significant
near term lease rollover risk from the Federal Emergency Management Agency
(48% of the NRA), which has a lease expiration date in January
2021. A cash flow sweep period is in effect and the servicer has
collected $15 million in this reserve account (the capped amount
of the cash flow sweep). Due to the significant tenant concentration
at the property, Moody's value incorporated a partial Lit/Dark analysis.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa3 (sca.pd)
and 1.30X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 29.8% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Moffett Towers Loan ($112.1
million -- 10.9% of the pool), which
represents a pari passu portion of a $312.9 million senior
mortgage loan. The loan is secured by three eight-story
Class A office buildings totaling approximately 951,000 SF located
in Sunnyvale, California. Each building is LEED Gold certified
and the properties have a combined 2,881 parking spaces as well
as shared amenities. As of March 2018, the property was 98%
leased, compared to 100% in December 2016 and 89%
at securitization. All tenants at the property are on triple net
leases. The loan has amortized nearly 7% since securitization
and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 97% and 1.01X,
respectively, compared to 99% and 0.98X at the last
review.
The second largest loan is The Avenues Loan ($110.0 million
-- 10.7% of the pool), which is secured
by an approximately 599,000 SF retail component of a 1.1
million SF super-regional mall in Jacksonville, Florida.
The mall is anchored by Dillards (not part of the collateral), Belk
(not part of the collateral), J.C Penny (not part of the
collateral) and Sears. Sears (121,000 SF) has announced that
they will be closing this locating by the end of 2019. Additionally,
Forever 21 is a collateral tenant (116,128 square feet) and while
this location was not included in its list of underperforming as part
of their bankruptcy filing, the tenant has a lease expiration in
January 2020. The collateral was 90% leased as of June 2019,
compared to 90% at year-end 2018. Inline occupancy
was 70.2% as of June 2019 rent roll, compared to 81.3%
as of March 2018. The property's 2018 net operating income
(NOI) was 6% lower than securitization levels primarily due to
declining rental revenues. The loan is interest only for its entire
term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 1.10X,
respectively, compared to 77% and 1.38X at the last
review.
The third largest loan is the Paramount Plaza Loan ($84.3
million -- 8.2% of the pool), which
is secured by two 21-story, Class B office buildings connected
by a shared parking garage. The property is located within the
Mid-Wilshire submarket of Los Angeles, California,
approximately ten miles from LAX airport. At securitization,
the office space was 71.7% occupied by approximately 150
tenants, with no tenant accounting for more than 7% of the
net rentable area. As of June 2019, the property was 63%
leased, up from 62% in June 2018. Despite the low
occupancy, the property's 2018 NOI was above levels at securitization.
The loan has amortized 12% since securitization and Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 101% and 1.02X, respectively,
compared to 104% and 0.99X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
