Moody's affirms 211 US public K-12 school districts' Issuer Ratings and debt ratings

Related Issuers
Adrian School District, MI
Aitkin Independent School District 1, MN
Alexandria I.S.D. 206, MN
Alloway Township School District, NJ
Anderson County School District 1, SC
Avon Local School District, OH
Baldwin Union Free School District, NY
Baldwinsville Central School District, NY
Baraboo School District, WI
Bath Central School District, NY
Beavercreek City S.D. (Greene County), OH
Bellalago Educational Facil Ben Dist, FL
Blackstone Valley Regional Voc. S.D., MA
Blissfield Community School District, MI
Boone & Winnebago Cos.C.U.S.D. 200, IL
Bradford Central School District, NY
Breckenridge Community School District, MI
Brentwood Union Free School District, NY
Building Equity Sooner For Tomorrow Corp., SC
Canal Winchester Local School District, OH
Canastota Central School District, NY
Candor Central School District, NY
Cannon Falls Independent Sch Dist 252, MN
Carey Exempted Village School District, OH
Carmel Central School District, NY
Carrollton Exempted Village School District, OH
Cass County S.D. 22 (Weeping Water), NE
Central Square Central School District, NY
Cheboygan Area Schools, MI
Cherokee County School District 1, SC
Cherokee County School System, GA
Chesterfield County School District, SC
Clintonville Public School District, WI
Clover School District 2, SC
Collier County School Board, FL
Collier County School District, FL
Conewago Valley School District, PA
Cook Cnty S.D. 83 Mannheim/Melrose Park, IL
Cook County C.C.S.D. 168 (Sauk Village), IL
Cook County H.S.D. 227 (Rich Township), IL
Cook County S.D. 152 1/2 (Hazel Crest), IL
Cook County School District 35 (Glencoe), IL
Cook County School District 97 (Oak Park), IL
Cornwall Central School District, NY
Crawford Central School District, PA
Cudahy School District, WI
Danville I.S.D. Finance Corporation, KY
Danville Independent School District, KY
Dayton City School District, OH
Deerfield Community School District, WI
Delton Kellogg Schools, MI
Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District, NY
Dodge County School District 595, NE
Dorchester County School District 2, SC
Dormitory Authority of the State of New York
Du Page & Cook Cos. Comm. Cons. S.D. 181, IL
Du Page & Will Cos. C.U.S.D. 204, IL
Du Page Co. Comm. H.S.D. 100 (Fenton),IL
Du Page County S.D. 33 (West Chicago), IL
East Aurora Union Free School District, NY
East Clinton Local School District, OH
East Stroudsburg Area School District, PA
East Troy Community School District, WI
Eastern Carver County I.S.D. 112, MN
Edgerton School District, WI
Elmsford Union Free School District, NY
Fairless Local School District, OH
Farmington I.S.D. 192, MN
Florham Park Borough School District, NJ
Franklin Township S.D. (Hunterdon County), NJ
Frazier School District, PA
Freedom Area School District, PA
Freedom Area School District, WI
Fulton County School District, GA
Furnas Co. S.D. 540 (Southern Vall. Sch.), NE
Galesburg-Augusta Community School Dist., MI
Genoa City Joint School District 2, WI
Goodrich Area Schools, MI
Grandville Public Schools, MI
Great Meadows Regional School District, NJ
Greenville County School District, SC
Growing Resources Without Tax Hikes, SC
Hayfield Independent School District 203, MN
Henry & Whiteside Cos. C.U.S.D 228, IL
Heuvelton Central School District, NY
Highland L.S.D. (Medina & Summit Counties), OH
Imlay City Community Schools, MI
Indian River County School Board, FL
Indian River County School District, FL
Inver Grove Heights I.S.D. 199, MN
Island Heights School District, NJ
Island Park Union Free School District, NY
Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District, NY
Jersey & Green Cos. CUSD 100(Jerseyville), IL
Jersey Shore Area School District, PA
Jordan Independent School District 717, MN
Kenosha School District 1, WI
Kenston Local School District, OH
Kenton City School District, OH
Kingsland I.S.D. 2137, MN
La Brae Local School District, OH
Lake Cnty Comm. H.S.D. 115 (Lake Forest), IL
Lake County School District 79 (Fremont), IL
Lake Placid Central School District, NY
Lakeview Public Schools (Macomb County), MI
Lancaster County S.D. 160 (Norris), NE
Lawrence Public Schools, MI
Leon County School District, FL
Little Falls Independent School District 482, MN
Livingston Educational Service Agency, MI
Logan County S.D. Finance Corporation, KY
Logan County School District, KY
Londonderry School District, NH
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle I.S.D. 2753, MN
Louisville City School District, OH
Maccray Independent School District 2180, MN
Madison Local School Dist. (Lake County), OH
Manchester Community Schools, MI
Manhasset Union Free School District, NY
Mankato Independent School District 77, MN
Marion County School District Fin. Corp., KY
Marion County School District, KY
Marlette Community School District, MI
McFarland School District, WI
McKenzie County Public School District 1, ND
Memphis Community Schools, MI
Monona Grove School District, WI
Montauk Union Free School District, NY
Moorhead Independent School District 152, MN
Mount Healthy City School District, OH
Mountain Iron-Buhl I.S.D. 712, MN
Mountain Lakes School District, NJ
New Holstein School District, WI
New Richmond School District, WI
North Merrick Union Free School District, NY
North Ridgeville City School District, OH
Northland Pines School District, WI
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools, MI
Norwood-Norfolk Central School District, NY
Oak Park School District, MI
Oakland Schools Intermediate SD, MI
Oberlin City School District, OH
Ogle & Winnebago Cos.CUSD223 (Meridian), IL
Olivet Community Schools, MI
Osceola County School Board, FL
Osceola County School District, FL
Ossining Union Free School District, NY
Ottawa-Glandorf Local School District, OH
Owatonna Independent School District 761, MN
Paynesville Ind S.D. 741, MN
Penta Co. Career Center, OH
Pequot Lakes Ind. School District 186, MN
Pike-Delta-York Local Sch Dist, OH
Port Chester-Rye Union Free S.D., NY
Portville Central School District, NY
Poughkeepsie City School District, NY
Quabbin Regional School District, MA
Rabun County Building Authority, GA
Rabun County School District, GA
Random Lake School District, WI
Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk C.S.D., NY
Red Lake Falls I.S.D. 630, MN
Redwood Area I.S.D. 2897, MN
Regional School District 10, CT
Ridgemont Local School District, OH
Rittman Exempted Village School District, OH
Rock Island County S.D. 40 (Moline), IL
Rockford Public Schools, MI
Rocky River City School District, OH
Roseau Independent School District 682, MN
Rushford-Peterson I.S.D. 239, MN
Saline County School District 68 (Friend Public Schools), NE
Salmon River C.S.D. (Fort Covington), NY
Sarasota County School District, FL
SCAGO Edu. Fac. Corp for Cherokee SD
SCAGO Edu. Fac. Corp. for Chesterfield SD
Schenectady City School District, NY
Schoharie Central School District, NY
Scott County S.D. Fin. Corp., KY
Scott County School District, KY
Seminole County School Board, FL
Seminole County School District, FL
Sibley East Independent School District 2310, MN
South Fayette Township School District, PA
Spencerville Local School District, OH
Spring Lake Park I.S.D. 16, MN
St. Clair Cnty. S.D. 189 (East St. Louis), IL
St. Johns Public Schools, MI
St. Louis Park Ind. Sch. Dist. 283, MN
St. Michael-Albertville I.S.D. 885, MN
Stanley Public School District 2, ND
Stevens Point Area Pub Sch Dist, WI
Stone Bank School District, WI
Strasburg-Franklin Local School District, OH
Teays Valley Local School District, OH
Three Lakes School District, WI
Totowa Borough School District, NJ
Treutlen County School District, GA
Trotwood-Madison City School District, OH
Twin Valley School District, PA
Union City (City of) GA
Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools, MI
Upper Arlington City School District, OH
Upper Perkiomen School District, PA
Upper Scioto Valley Local School District, OH
Utica City School District, NY
Valley Stream Union Free School Dist. 13, NY
Verona Area School District, WI
Victor Central School District, NY
Ware County School District, GA
Warroad Independent School District 690, MN
Waseca Independent School District 829, MN
Waupun Area School District, WI
Wauwatosa School District, WI
Webster School District, WI
Webutuck Northeast Central S.D., NY
Weedsport Central School District, NY
West De Pere School District, WI
Will County C.U.S.D. 365-U (Valley View), IL
Will County School District 92 (Lockport), IL
Williamson Central School District, NY
Willow River I.S.D. 577, MN
Willsboro Central School District, NY
York County School District 0012, NE
York County School District 1, SC
Zumbrota-Mazeppa I.S.D. 2805, MN
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms 211 US public K-12 school districts' Issuer Ratings and debt ratings

20 May 2021

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Issuer Ratings and debt instrument ratings (as applicable) of 211 US K-12 public school districts in conjunction with the implementation of the US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published on January 26, 2021. Issuer Ratings reflect school districts' ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. These actions affect issuers with approximately $10.8 billion in debt.

The outlook for each issuer and its debt instruments are unchanged from the outlook currently assigned. An outlook is an opinion regarding the likely rating direction over the medium term. There are four possible outlooks: STA (stable); NEG (negative); POS (positive) or NOO (no outlook). NOO is typically assigned to school districts with less than $250 million of rated debt.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907152162 for the list of affected credit ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Issuer Ratings reflects an evaluation of the key factors of the analysis for K-12 school districts including the economy, finances, institutional framework and leverage together with other relevant considerations.

The affirmation of debt instrument ratings reflects the individual school district's Issuer Rating and each debt instrument's security considerations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for each issuer and its debt instruments are unchanged from the outlook currently assigned. An outlook is an opinion regarding the likely rating direction over the medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in fundamental credit factors, including those related to economy, finances, institutional framework, or leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of fundamental credit factors, including those related to economy, finances, institutional framework, or leverage

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907152162 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation

- Participation: Access to Management

- Participation: Access to Internal Documents

- Disclosure to Rated Entity

- Endorsement

- State

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Naomi Richman
Lead Analyst
PFG Admin
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Gail Spector-Sussman
Additional Contact
PFG Admin
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

