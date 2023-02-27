Moody's affirms 3M's A1 senior unsecured ratings, changes outlook to negative

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed 3M Company's ("3M") A1 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-1 short term rating. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

"Although Moody's expects 3M's underlying operational performance to remain strong through 2023, the company is facing significant and growing risk from product liability litigation (Combat Arms) and environmental liabilities associated with its history of PFAS production," said Moody's Senior Vice President, David Berge.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's assessment that 3M's underlying operating results will remain robust through 2023, with only a modest increase in leverage caused by the spin-off of the company's Health Care business later in the year. The change in the outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that the combination of product liability relating to Combat Arms litigation and increasing PFAS environmental liabilities present significant risk to the company's credit quality over the longer term.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: 3M Company

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: 3M Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

3M's A1 senior unsecured rating is supported by market leadership positions that the company maintains in a diverse range of businesses globally. The company invests in research and development for innovations that are used to expand its product offerings, which supports its industry leading margins and investment returns. Moody's expects the company to generate EBITA margins in excess of 20% over the next few years, and to maintain debt-to-EBITDA below 2.5x despite the planned spinoff of its Health Care business in 2023. These projections consider a sizable settlement of Combat Arms product liability litigation, which Moody's has assumed will be substantially higher than the $1 billion that the company had committed to fund those liabilities in 2022. Likewise, Moody's projects EBITA-to-average assets of over 15%. This illustrates the effective application of core technologies across its business segments.

However, 3M faces substantial near-term payments relating to the settlement of product liability litigation (Combat Arms). The company has undertaken a strategy of using the Chapter 11 filing process of its Aearo Technologies subsidiary, committing $1 billion of cash to fund a dedicated trust established for this purpose and overseen by the bankruptcy court. Because of the high number of potential claimants, ambiguity surrounding awards granted to claimants in cases settled to date, and difficulty the company is facing in achieving the Chapter 11 strategy, Moody's believes that the settlement for Combat Arms will be substantially higher than the $1 billion committed and will consume a significant portion of the dividend to be generated from the spinoff of 3M's Health Care segment in 2023. Further, the company faces a high level of risk that environmental liabilities, PFAS in particular, which could result in sizable cash outflows over the next several years. 3M is facing mounting regulatory threats from US and EU agencies as well as multiple US states, which are seeking to curtail PFAS production and place financial responsibility for testing and remediation of cites contaminated by PFAS on producers such as 3M. As well, the company is facing over 3,300 cases in multi-district litigation (MDL) relating to aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), which is an important 3M product containing PFAS. Because of the legal complexities presented by potential legal and regulatory actions, Moody's believes that the settlement of claims and imposition of costs to 3M relating to PFAS will take several years. This will give the company time to adapt its capital structure and operating model as needed to address these liabilities. Nonetheless, due to the breadth of PFAS claims against producers, Moody's believes that these environmental liabilities will put stress on 3M's credit profile over time.

ESG factors have a moderately negative impact on 3M's ratings, as reflected in its Credit Impact Score of CIS-3. PFAS related liabilities present high environmental risks related to water pollution. Also, demographic and societal trends pose high social risk as legal and regulatory actions will curtail the manufacturing and sale of PFAS products while the public perception of these ubiquitous "forever chemicals" declines.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the resolution of Combat Arms litigation will exceed the $1 billion that 3M currently plans to fund and may not be resolved using the Chapter 11 process as planned. This would create uncertainty regarding the finality of size and timing of payments. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that PFAS-related environmental liabilities will not diminish any time soon and will remain a substantial long-term risk to the company's financial strength.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if 3M can reach a final settlement with Combat Arms claimants for an amount close to the $1 billion that it originally planned, while concurrently achieving a significant reduction in exposure to environmental liabilities with no material effect on the capital structure. An upgrade would also be supported by the consistent practice of conservative financial policies, allowing the company to substantially repay debt after the spinoff of the Health Care segment, resulting in debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 2.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if Combat Arms or any other product litigation settlement exceeds the company's current plans, or if longer term regulatory and litigation risks do not subside. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company undertakes further corporate restructuring, such as the separation of additional businesses, which will reduce 3M's revenue diversity, or if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x.

Headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, 3M Company is a diversified global manufacturer, technology innovator and marketer of a wide variety of products and services. The company maintains operations in more than 70 countries, with nearly 60% of revenue realized outside of the US. 3M operates under four business segments: Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care (to be spun off in 2023) and Consumer. Revenue is approximately $35 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Berge, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jonathan Kanarek, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

