Moody's affirms 41 notes from 17 Navient private student loans transactions

Approximately $3.44 billon of asset-backed securities affected

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on 41 classes of notes in 17 private student loan securitizations sponsored, administered, and serviced by Navient Solutions, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navient Corporation ("Navient", Ba3 stable) following the company's recent announcement of a settlement with state attorneys general to resolve previously disclosed multistate litigation and investigations. The settlement is subject to court approvals. The collateral underlying the transactions consists of private student loans, which are loans the U.S. government does not guarantee. As part of the settlement with the state attorneys general, Navient will cancel approximately $1.7 billion of legacy private student loans that were largely originated between 2002 and 2010 to 66,000 borrowers who subsequently defaulted. The expense to Navient to cancel these loans is approximately $50 million which represents the amount of expected future recoveries of the charged-off loans. Approximately $194 million of the cancelled loans are included in the collateral pools for the 17 transactions subject to this rating action. Because the loans have defaulted, the amount outstanding on these loans is no longer included in the remaining pool balance for the transactions.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Navient Private Education Loan Trust 2014-A

Fixed Rate Class A-2A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 23, 2014 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Floating Rate Class A-2B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 23, 2014 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Floating Rate Class A-3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 23, 2014 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Fixed Rate Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2017 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Navient Private Education Loan Trust 2014-CT

Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2017 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Navient Private Education Loan Trust 2015-A

Fixed Rate Class A-2A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2015 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Floating Rate Class A-2B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2015 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Floating Rate Class A-3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 22, 2015 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Fixed Rate Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2017 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Navient Private Education Loan Trust 2015-B

Floating Rate Class A-3 Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 13, 2015 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Navient Private Education Loan Trust 2016-A

Fixed Rate Class A-2A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 4, 2016 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Floating Rate Class A-2B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 4, 2016 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Fixed Rate Class B Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2017 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2003-B

Class A-3, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2018 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Class A-4, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2018 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Class B, Affirmed B1 (sf); previously on Mar 21, 2017 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Class C, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on May 5, 2014 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2003-C

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 21, 2016 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 21, 2016 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 21, 2016 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed B1 (sf); previously on Apr 21, 2016 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on May 5, 2014 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2004-A

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2004-B

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 5, 2014 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 21, 2016 Confirmed at Aaa (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2005-A

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 21, 2017 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2005-B

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 21, 2017 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-A

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 21, 2017 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 21, 2017 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-B

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 21, 2017 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2018 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-C

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 21, 2017 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2018 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2018 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2007-A

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 28, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Sep 26, 2019 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C-1, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. C-2, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Feb 13, 2018 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2010-C

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 5, 2014 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2014-A

Fixed Rate Class B Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2017 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are prompted by Navient's expected cancellation of approximately $194 million in defaulted student loans underlying the 17 transactions. As described further below, the affirmations reflect Moody's opinion that the loss of recoveries from the cancelled loans will have little impact, since the total dollar amounts of the potential recoveries to be written off are small relative to the remaining pool balances on the transactions. The actions also reflect the recent performance of the transactions.

Navient has advised that it interprets certain provisions of the servicing agreements to allow the servicer to cancel these defaulted loans in connection with the settlement upon approval by a court. One example cited by Navient is contained in the servicing agreement for SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2006-A and states that "Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the Servicer is authorized and empowered to execute and deliver, on behalf of itself, the Issuer, the Trustee, the Indenture Trustee, and the Noteholders or any of them, instruments of satisfaction or cancellation, or partial or full release or discharge, and all other comparable instruments, with respect to the related Trust Student Loans; provided, however, that the Servicer agrees that it will (a) permit any rescission or cancellation of a Trust Student Loan as ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction or governmental authority or as otherwise consented to in writing by the Trustee and the Indenture Trustee". Navient has advised that pursuant to this provision, it expects to cancel the loan balances once final court approvals of the settlement have been obtained. Furthermore, Navient has advised that it does not intend to indemnify the transactions in connection with the cancelled loans.

Although the cancelled loans defaulted many years ago and a large portion of their expected recoveries has already been realized by the securitizations, the cancellation would eliminate additional recoveries, if any, on the loans, reducing future potential cash collections to the securitizations. Future recoveries on defaulted student loans are part of the available funds that can be distributed to noteholders and help offset the negative impact of future defaults while protecting the asset base of securitizations.

For SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2003-B and SLM Private Credit Student Loan Trust 2003-C, whose asset-over-liability ratios are below 100%, at 83.6% and 81.4% respectively, the lost recoveries would reduce the cash distribution to their noteholders. However, the negative impact is insignificant as the estimated recovery loss is less than 3bps of the outstanding pool balances for these transactions. In our analysis, we also assumed no future recoveries on defaulted loans for these two transactions.

All other affected transactions have enhancements at or higher than their target enhancement level, and incremental loss of recoveries on the cancelled loans would not impact cash flow to noteholders as the estimated recovery loss amount for each transaction is smaller than the available cash amount after regular debt servicing obligations in the distribution waterfall.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US Private Student Loan-Backed Securities" published in November 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1248885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses are lower than Moody's expects.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the notes if net losses are higher than Moody's expects.

