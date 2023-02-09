Moody's affirms 464 US cities and counties' issuer and debt ratings

info

Related Issuers
Aberdeen (City of) SD
Adams (County of) WI
Aitkin (County of) MN
Alameda (County of) CA
Alameda County Joint Powers Authority, CA
Albany (County of) NY
Aleppo (Township of) PA (Allegheny County)
Allen (County of) OH
Alliance (City of) OH
Alloway (Township Of) NJ
Ames (City of) IA
Anacortes (City of) WA
Arlington (City of) WA
Ashwaubenon Community Development Auth., WI
Association County Commissioners of Georgia
Athens (City of) OH
Audubon (Borough of) NJ
Aurora (City of) OH
Austin (City of) TX
Avon Lake (City of) OH
Baldwin (County of) AL
Baldwin County Public Buiding Authority, AL
Baraboo (City of) WI
Barren (County of) KY
Bartlett (Village of) IL
Batavia (City of) NY
Bay Village (City of) OH
Bayfield (County of) WI
Bayonne (City of) NJ
Beaver Dam (City of) WI
Belgrade (City of) MT
Belknap (County of) NH
Belmar (Borough of) NJ
Belmont (County of) OH
Beltrami (County of) MN
Bemidji (City of) MN
Benton (City of) AR
Bethel (Town of) NY
Big Beaver (Borough of) PA
Big Flats (Town of) NY
Blair (County of) PA
Bloomer (City of) WI
Bloomfield (Township of) MI
Blooming Grove (Town of) NY
Bloomington (City of) IL
Boonton (Town of) NJ
Bossier (Parish of) LA
Bothell (City of) WA
Bountiful (City of) UT
Bourbon (County of) KY
Bowling Green (City of) KY
Bowling Green (City of) OH
Bradford (City of) PA
Bremerton (City of) WA
Bridgeton (City of) NJ
Broadview Heights (City of) OH
Brookings (County of) SD
Brown (County of) WI
Burien (City of) WA
Butler (County of) OH
Butler (Village of) WI
Butler County Transportation Imp. Dist., OH
Camp Hill (Borough of) PA
Canton Human Services Initiatives, Inc., NY
Carlstadt (Borough of) NJ
Carlton (County of) MN
Carteret (Borough of) NJ
Carteret Redevelopment Agency, NJ
Cary (Village of) IL
Cayuga (County of) NY
Cecil (Township Of) PA
Cecil Township Municipal Authority, PA
Cedar Falls (City of) IA
Cedarburg (City of) WI
Cedarburg (Town of) WI
Chamblee (City of) GA
Channahon (Village of) IL
Chesterfield (County of) VA
Chesterfield Co. Economic Devel. Auth., VA
Chillicothe (City of) OH
Chisago (County of) MN
Chisago Cnty Hsg & Red. Ath/Econ.Dev. Ath, MN
Chisholm (City of) MN
Clay (County of) MO
Clay County Public Building Authority, MO
Cleveland Heights (City of) OH
Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, OH
Clinton (County of) NY
Clinton (Town of) MA
Clinton (Township of) NJ
Cologne (City of) MN
Columbus (City of) MN
Conway (City of) AR
Cranbury (Township of) NJ
Crawford (County of) OH
Creek (County of) OK
Crown Point (City of) IN
Cudahy (City of) WI
Cumberland County Improvement Authority, NJ
Cuyahoga (County of) OH
Cuyahoga Falls (City of) OH
Dakota (County of) MN
Dakota County Community Development Agy., MN
Dallas (City of) TX
Dallas Convention Ctr. Hotel Devel. Corp., TX
Danville Public Building Commission, IL
Darien (City of) IL
Dauphin (County of) PA
Deer Park (City of) OH
Deerfield (Town of) NY
Delavan (Town of) WI
Delhi (Township of) OH
Dickinson (County of) IA
Dodge (County of) WI
Downingtown (Borough of) PA
Durham (Town of) NH
Dutchess (County of) NY
East Greenbush (Town of) NY
East Greenwich (Township of) NJ
East Orange (City of) NJ
East Rutherford (Borough of) NJ
Eastampton (Township of) NJ
Economic Development Auth. of Hayfield, MN
Elk Grove (Village of) IL
Elkhorn (City of) WI
Elmira (City of) NY
Elmwood Park (Borough of) NJ
Englewood (City of) NJ
Enterprise (City of) AL
Erie (County of) OH
Erwin (Town of) NY
Essex Fells (Borough of) NJ
Exeter (Township of) PA (Berks County)
Fairfield Township (Butler County), OH
Fairlawn (City of) OH
Faribault (County of) MN
Farmington (Township of) PA (Clarion County)
Fayette (County of) PA
Ferguson (Township of) PA (Centre County)
Florissant (City of) MO
Floyd (County of) GA
Fond du Lac (County of) WI
Fontana-on-Geneva Lake (Village of) WI
Foster (Township of) PA (Luzerne)
Franklin (Borough of) NJ
Franklin (City of) VA
Franklin (County of) OH
Franklin (Township of) PA (Chester)
Franklin County Convention Fac Auth, OH
Frisco (City of) TX
Geneva (City of) IL
Gibraltar (Town of) WI
Gig Harbor (City of) WA
Glen Cove (City of) NY
Glen Gardner (Borough of) NJ
Glendale Heights (Village of) IL
Glens Falls (City of) NY
Glenville (Town of) NY
Glenwillow (Village of) OH
Golden Valley (City of) MN
Golden Valley Housing & Redevel. Auth., MN
Grand Forks (City of) ND
Grand Forks (City of) ND Sewer Enterprise
Grand Forks (County of) ND
Grand Forks County Building Authority, ND
Grand Forks County Water Resource District, ND
Grant (County of) MN
Green Bay Redevelopment Authority, WI
Green Oak (Township of) MI
Green Oak Township Building Authority, MI
Greencastle (Borough of) PA
Greene (County of) MO
Greene (County of) NY
Greenville (Village of) WI
Greenville Sanitary District 1, WI
Grove City (Borough of) PA
Gulfport (City of) MS
Haddon (Township of) NJ
Hagerstown (City of) MD
Hamilton (County of) IN
Hamilton (County of) OH
Hamilton County Public Building Corp., IN
Hanover (Borough of) PA
Hanover (Town of) MA
Hardyston (Township of) NJ
Harford (County of) MD
Harmony (Township of) NJ
Harrington Park (Borough of) NJ
Hart (County of) GA
Hartford (City of) WI
Hartland (Township of) MI
Hayfield (City of) MN
Heath (City of) OH
Hempstead (Town of) NY
Herkimer (County of) NY
Hibbing (City of) MN
Hightstown (Borough of) NJ
Hilliard (City of) OH
Ho-Ho-Kus (Borough of) NJ
Holmdel (Township of) NJ
Holmes (County of) OH
Hopewell (Township of) NJ
Housing and Redevel. Auth of the Cty of Chisholm, MN
Howell (Township of) NJ
Hudson (City of) WI
Hudson County Improvement Authority, NJ
Huron (County of) OH
Iowa (County of) WI
Irving (City of) TX
Islip (Town of) NY
Jackson (County of) GA
Jackson (County of) OK
Jackson (Township of) PA (Tioga)
Jackson County Industrial Dev. Auth., GA
Jacksonville (City of) FL
Jacksonville (City of) NC
Jacksonville Pub.Fac.Corp. NC
Jamestown (City of) ND
Jefferson (City of) WI
Jefferson (County of) AR
Jefferson (County of) KS
Jefferson (County of) NY
Jefferson (Township of) NJ
Jefferson City Public Building Authority, GA
Johnson (County of) KS
Johnson County Public Bldg Commission, KS
Jones (County of) GA
Jones County Public Facilities Authority (Georgia)
Kearney (City of) MO
Kennedy (Township of) PA
Kentucky Bond Development Corporation
King (County of) WA
King (County of) WA Sewer Enterprise
Kingwood (Township of) NJ
Kirkwood (City of) MO
Knowlton (Township Of) NJ
La Grange (Town of) NY
La Grange (Village of) IL
Lake (County of) IL
Lake (County of) OH
Lake Barrington (Village of) IL
Lake Bluff (Village of) IL
Lake Forest (City of) IL
Lamar (County of) MS
Lamar (County of) TX
Lambertville (City of) NJ
Lancaster (City of) PA
Lancaster Parking Authority, PA
Langlade (County of) WI
Lawrence (County of) MO
Lee (County of) IL
Lemont (Village of) IL
Lewis (County of) WA
Lewis County Public Facilities District, WA
Lexington-Fayette Urban Co.Govt.Pub.Fac.Corp.
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board
Lexington-Fayette Urban County Govt KY
Liberty (Village of) NY
Licking (County of) OH
Lincoln (City of) NE
Lisbon (City of) IA
Lisle (Village of) IL
Littlestown (Borough of) PA
Littleton (Town of) NH
Lockport (City of) NY
Logan (Township of) NJ
London Grove (Township of) PA
Long Branch (City of) NJ
Long Branch Sewerage Authority, NJ
Long Hill (Township of) NJ
Lonoke (City of) AR
Louisville & Jefferson Co. Metro. Govt., KY
Louisville Parking Authority (River City), KY
Lower Providence (Township of) PA
Lower Providence Township Sewer Authority, PA
Lufkin (City of) TX
Macedonia (City of) OH
Manasquan (Borough of) NJ
Mandan (City of) ND
Manhattan (City of) KS
Manlius (Village of) NY
Mansfield (Borough of) PA
Manville (Borough of) NJ
Marietta (City of) OH
Marion (County of) OH
Marlboro (Township of) NJ
Maryland-National Capital Pk.& Planning Comm.
Marysville (City of) OH
Marysville (City of) WA
Maryville (City of) TN
Matawan (Borough of) NJ
Maumee (City of) OH
Medina (City of) OH
Medina (County of) OH
Metuchen (Borough of) NJ
Middletown (City of) NY
Mineola (Village of) NY
Minnehaha (County of) SD
Mishawaka (City of) IN
Mississippi Development Bank
Monmouth County Improvement Authority, NJ
Monroe (Village of) NY
Montgomery (Town of) NY
Mora (County of) NM
Morris (City of) IL
Morris (Township of) NJ
Morton Grove (Village of) IL
Mount Horeb (Village of) WI
Mount Vernon (City of) OH
Mountain (Village of) CO
Mountain Iron (City of) MN
Mountain Village Metropolitan District, CO
Mueller Local Government Corporation, TX
Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia
Muskego (City of) WI
Muskingum (County of) OH
Nassau (County of) NY
Nassau Health Care Corporation, NY
New Gloucester (Town of) ME
New Lenox (Township of) IL
New Paltz (Village of) NY
New Providence (Borough of) NJ
New York State Municipal Bond Bank Agency, NY
Nez Perce (County of) ID
Niagara (Town of) NY
NJB Properties, WA
Normal (Town of) IL
North Caldwell (Borough of) NJ
North Plainfield (Borough of) NJ
North Royalton (City of) OH
North St. Paul (City of) MN
Norwalk (City of) IA
Norwood (Borough of) NJ
Nutley (Township of) NJ
Oakland (City of) CA
Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Auth., CA
Oakwood (City of) GA
Ocean Gate (Borough of) NJ
Oneida (County of) NY
Oneonta (City of) NY
Ontario (Town of) NY
Orange (Village of) OH
Orleans (County of) NY
Orono (City of) MN
Oshkosh (City of) WI
Oskaloosa (City of) IA
Oswego (Village of) IL
Ottawa (County of) OH
Outagamie (County of) WI
Palmer (Town of) MA
Palmerton (Borough of) PA
Palmyra (Borough of) NJ
Palos Park (Village of) IL
Panama City (City of) FL
Park Falls (City of) WI
Paulding (County of) OH
Pearland (City of) TX
Pemberton (Borough of) NJ
Pennsville (Township of) NJ
Pennsylvania Economic Dev. Fin. Auth.
Pepper Pike (City of) OH
Pequot Lakes (City of) MN
Pierce (County of) WI
Pike (County of) AL
Pittston (City of) PA
Plainville (Town of) MA
Pope (County of) MN
Pope County Housing and Redev. Auth., MN
Port Clinton (City of) OH
Port Jervis (City of) NY
Poughkeepsie (Town of) NY
Prescott (City of) AZ
Prince George's (County of) MD
Princeton (City of) MN
Proctor (City of) MN
Pueblo (City of) CO
Pueblo (County of) CO
Putnam (County of) NY
Quakertown (Borough of) PA
Rankin (County of) MS
Rapid City (City of) SD
Ravenna (City of) OH
Red Wing (City of) MN
Redstone (Township) PA
Redstone Township Sewer Authority, PA
Renville (County of) MN
Rev. Authority of Prince George's Cnty, MD
Richland (County of) OH
Richland (County of) WI
Ridgefield (Borough of) NJ
Riverhead (Town of) NY
Riverside (Township of) NJ
Rockdale (County of) GA
Rockdale County Water & Sewer Authority, GA
Rocky River (City of) OH
Rogers (City of) AR
Rome-Floyd County Development Auth., GA
Round Lake (Village of) IL
Roxbury (Town of) NY
Runnemede (Borough of) NJ
Rye Brook (Village of) NY
Salina (Town of) NY
Sandusky (City of) OH
Sandusky (County of) OH
Saraland (City of) AL
Saratoga (County of) NY
Scarsdale (Village of) NY
Schaumburg (Village of) IL
Schenectady (County of) NY
Schuylkill (County of) PA
Scioto (County of) OH
Scott (County of) MN
Scott County Community Development Agency, MN
Seattle (City of) WA
Seattle Indian Services Commission, WA
Seattle Local Improvement District 6750, WA
Seattle Local Improvement District 6751, WA
Seattle Museum Development Authority, WA
Seneca (County of) OH
Seward (County of) KS
Sheboygan Falls (City of) WI
Sherman (Town of) CT
Sherwood (City of) AR
Ship Bottom (Borough of) NJ
Shrewsbury (Borough of) NJ
Skagit (County of) WA
Skippack (Township of) PA
Somers (Village) WI
Somerset (County of) PA
Somerset County General Authority, PA
South Beaver (Township of) PA
South Elgin (Village of) IL
South Euclid (City of) OH
South Holland (Village of) IL
South Milwaukee (City of) WI
Southeastern MN. Multi-Cnty Hsg & Redev Auth
Southern Ohio Port Authority, OH
Sparta (Township of) NJ
Spokane (City of) WA
Spokane (County of) WA
Spring (Township of) PA (Berks County)
Springfield (City of) IL
Springfield (City of) OH
Springville (Village of) NY
St. Charles (City of) IL
St. Clair (County of) IL
St. Clair Cnty Pub. Build. Comm., IL
St. Lawrence (County of) NY
Stafford (Township of) NJ
Stearns (County of) MN
Sterling (Town of) CT
Stewart Manor (Village of) NY
Stewartville (City of) MN
Stewartville Housing and Redev. Auth., MN
Stillwater (City of) MN
Stillwater (Town of) NY
Stoughton (City of) WI
Stow (City of) OH
Strafford (County of) NH
Sturtevant (Village of) WI
Suffern (Village of) NY
Sullivan's Island (Town of) SC
Summit (City of) NJ
Summit (County of) UT
Sussex (Borough of) NJ
Sycamore (City of) IL
Symmes (Township of) OH
Tacoma (City of) WA
Tacoma Consolidated Local Imp. Dist. 64, WA
Taylor (County of) WI
Teaneck (Township of) NJ
Tewksbury (Township of) NJ
Thief River Falls (City of) MN
Thomaston-Upson County Office Building Authority, GA
Thompson (Town of) NY
Tioga (County of) NY
Toccoa (City of) GA
Tomah (City of) WI
Town of Sullivan's Island Pub. Fac. Corp.
Townsend (Town of) MA
Traverse (County of) MN
Traverse County Housing & Redevel. Auth., MN
Travis (County of) TX
Tredyffrin (Township of) PA
Trotwood (City of) OH
Troy (City of) NY
Troy (City of) OH
Tukwila (City of) WA
Tuxedo (Town of) NY
Twin Falls (City of) ID
Uintah (County of) UT
Union (County of) IA
Union City (City of) GA
Union City Public Facilities Authority, GA
Upper Saucon (Township of) PA
Upson (County of) GA
Urban Redev. Agen. of the City of Oakwood, GA
Urban Redevelopment Agency of Chamblee, GA
Vermilion (County of) IL
Verona (Township of) NJ
Vilas (County of) WI
Virginia Public School Authority
Wanaque (Borough of) NJ
Wanaque Borough Sewerage Authority, NJ
Wantage (Township of) NJ
Warner Robins (City of) GA
Warner Robins Public Facilities Authority, GA
Warren (City of) OH
Warren (County of) KY
Warren (County of) MS
Warren (Township of) NJ
Warrensville Heights (City of) OH
Wasatch (County of) UT
Washburn (County of) WI
Washington (County of) NY
Washington (County of) OH
Washington (County of) UT
Washington County Municipal Bldg Auth, UT
Waterville (City of) MN
Watonwan (County of) MN
Wayne (County of) NY
West Allis (City of) WI
West Hanover (Township of) PA
West Haverstraw (Village of) NY
West Seneca (Town of) NY
West Vincent (Township of) PA
Westbury (Village of) NY
Whatcom (County of) WA
Wheatfield (Town of) NY
Whitemarsh (Township of) PA
Wichita (City of) KS
Wichita (County of) TX
Wildwood (City of) NJ
Williams (County of) OH
Wilmington (City of) OH
Wilson (City of) NC
Winfield (Village of) IL
Winona (County of) MN
Wisconsin Rapids (City of) WI
Wolfeboro (Town of) NH
Wood (County of) OH
Wyoming (County of) NY
Yankton (City of) SD
Yellow Medicine (County of) MN
Zanesville (City of) OH
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms 464 US cities and counties' issuer and debt ratings

09 Feb 2023

New York, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Issuer Ratings and debt instrument ratings (as applicable) of 464 US cities and counties in conjunction with the implementation of the US Cities and Counties Methodology published on November 2, 2022. These actions affect issuers with approximately $64 billion in debt.

The outlook for each issuer and its debt instruments is unchanged from the outlook currently assigned.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908013516 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908013516 or the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- State of Obligor

The affirmation of Issuer Ratings reflects an evaluation of the key factors of the analysis for cities and counties including the economy, finances, institutional framework and leverage together with other relevant considerations.

The affirmation of debt instrument ratings reflects the individual cities or counties' Issuer Rating and each debt instrument's security considerations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for each issuer and its debt instruments is unchanged from the outlook currently assigned.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in fundamental credit factors, including those related to economy, finances, institutional framework, or leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of fundamental credit factors, including those related to economy, finances, institutional framework, or leverage

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.  Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908013516 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation

- Participation: Access to Management

- Participation: Access to Internal Documents

- Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Naomi Richman
Lead Analyst
PFG Admin
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Susan Fitzgerald
Additional Contact
Higher Education
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com