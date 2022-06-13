Moody's affirms A1/ VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of City of Irvine Reassessment District No. 85-7A, Limited Obligation Improvement Bonds, Adjustable Rate Series A

New York, June 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the A1/ VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of City of Irvine Reassessment District No. 85-7A, Limited Obligation Improvement Bonds, Adjustable Rate Series A (the Bonds). The affirmation is in connection with the issuance of a substitute letter of credit (LOC) to be provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (the Bank) effective June 29, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the Bonds are based upon (i) the Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of debt service to bondholders, and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are A1(cr) / P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

» Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

» Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The Bonds will continue to bear interest at a daily rate which pays interest on the fifth business day of each month. The Indenture permits conversion of the interest rate on the Bonds in whole or part to a weekly mode, monthly mode, semi-annual mode, extended rate mode, VIP mode or fixed mode. Upon any interest rate conversion the Bonds will be subject to mandatory tender. Our ratings only apply to Bonds bearing interest in the daily and weekly rates.

The LOC is sized for full principal plus 58 days of interest at 12% the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, and will provide coverage for Bonds while they bear interest in the daily and weekly rates. The trustee is instructed to draw under the LOC for principal and interest on the business day prior to each interest payment date, redemption date or maturity date. The trustee shall also draw on the LOC on each purchase date to the extent remarketing proceeds are not available in order to pay the purchase price for tendered Bonds. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are held by the trustee and will not be released until the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Conforming draws for principal and interest presented to the Bank at or before 3:00 p.m., Eastern time, on a business day, will be honored by the Bank by 12:00 noon, Eastern time, on the next business day. Conforming draws for purchase price presented to the Bank at or before 11:30 a.m., Eastern time, on a business day, will be honored by the Bank by 2:00 p.m., Eastern time, on the same business day.

Upon mandatory tender or redemption the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC. Prior to the termination or expiration of the LOC the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender as follows.

» Expiration of the LOC: Mandatory tender on the fifth business day prior to the expiration date of the LOC.

» Substitution of the LOC: Mandatory tender on the substitution date.

» Interest rate mode conversion: Mandatory tender on each interest rate mode conversion date.

» Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon an event of default under the Reimbursement Agreement the Bank may send a notice to the trustee directing the trustee to call the Bonds for mandatory purchase pursuant to the Indenture. Upon receipt of notice of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement the trustee shall cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds on the fifth business day following receipt of such notice.

Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically reinstated on the tenth calendar day following the date of such interest drawing unless the trustee receives written notice from the Bank stating that an event of default under the reimbursement agreement has occurred and such reinstatement shall not occur. Upon receipt of notice of non-reinstatement the trustee shall cause a mandatory tender of the Bonds on the fifth business day following the receipt of such notice.

While the bonds are in the daily rate bondholders may, at their option, tender their bonds on any business day with notice by 11:00 a.m. New York time to the trustee and remarketing agent. While the bonds are in the weekly rate bondholders may, at their option, tender their bonds on any business day with at least five days prior written notice to the trustee and remarketing agent. Bondholders tendering Bonds will receive the purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the purchase date.

The LOC will expire upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, November 2, 2025; (ii) upon the Bank's receipt of notice from the trustee stating that no Bonds remain outstanding or that an alternate LOC has been delivered and accepted by the trustee; (iii) the fifth day following the date on which all of the Bonds are converted to bear interest at the monthly mode, semi-annual mode, extended rate mode, VIP mode or fixed mode; (iv) upon receipt of notice from the Bank stating that the Bank has purchased all Bonds and that the LOC will no longer be reinstated; or (v) upon the honoring of a final drawing available under the LOC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jacek Stolarz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

