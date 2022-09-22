Moody's affirms A1 deposit and issuer ratings of Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited with stable outlook

Singapore, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the A1 long-term deposit and issuer ratings of Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited (SCBSL). Moody's has also affirmed the a3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and a3 adjusted BCA of SCBSL.

The outlook remains stable, based on Moody's expectation that SCBSL will maintain very strong liquidity and good solvency metrics.

The full list of affirmed ratings is provided at the end of the press-release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has affirmed SCBSL's A1 ratings because the bank will maintain its strong standalone credit profile despite the volatile macroeconomic environment in Singapore and Asia. SCBSL's profitability will improve mildly driven by higher interest rates and better financial performance of its recently acquired subsidiaries in Asia.

Asset risk will remain under control with problem loans at around 2% in 2022-2023 and a coverage level close to 100%. The bank has traditionally exhibited an elevated level of single-client concentration in loans, with the related credit risk somewhat balanced by the good credit profile of most large borrowers and the short-term nature of large loans.

Moody's expects that the bank will maintain a healthy capital ratio of around 12%-13% in terms of tangible common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets. Capital will decrease modestly from current levels because of asset growth and dividends.

Funding and liquidity will remain very strong for SCBSL. The bank has a very high ratio of current and savings account in total deposits and moderate reliance on market funding, a large share of which is borrowed from related entities.

Moody's incorporates a very high probability of support from the Government of Singapore (Aaa stable) given the bank's high systemic importance, which leads to two notches of uplift from the bank's a3 BCA to the deposit and issuer ratings of A1.

Moody's assumes that SCBSL is a strategically important subsidiary of Standard Chartered PLC (A3 stable), however the ratings of the former do not benefit from affiliate support uplift because its standalone creditworthiness is higher than that of the parent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade SCBSL's deposit and issuer ratings if three conditions are met: problem loans decrease to below 1%, return on assets rises above 1.3% and TCE ratio remains sustainably above 13%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could downgrade SCBSL's credit ratings if three conditions are met: problem loans exceed 4%, TCE ratio drops to below 12% and return on assets decreases to below 0.4%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1, outlook stable

.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1, outlook stable

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Commercial Paper (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

