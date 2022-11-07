Moody's affirms A1 deposit rating of China Construction Bank; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 long-term deposit rating of China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1.

The rating outlook remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the willingness and capacity of the Government of China (A1 stable) to support CCB will remain unchanged over the next 12-18 months; and the bank's asset quality, capitalization and profitability will remain stable during this period.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of CCB's ratings with a stable outlook reflects the resilience of the bank's financial fundamentals amid a challenging operating environment in China. While the bank faces cyclical pressure on its asset quality, capitalization, and profitability because of the impact from the slower economic growth, correction in the property market and disruptions from the lingering pandemic, Moody's expects these financial metrics to remain largely stable in the next 12-18 months as the bank adapts to the structural adjustment of the economy by optimizing existing loan portfolio, adhering to stringent underwriting standards, while transitioning to a digitalized franchise.

CCB's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's stable asset quality and profitability, robust capitalization and solid funding and liquidity.

New formation of nonperforming loans (NPLs) remains a risk to CCB's asset quality. However, Moody's does not expect a significant deterioration in CCB's asset quality over the next 12-18 months because of the strong buffers the bank has built up. Loan loss reserves covered 244.1% of the bank's NPLs as of 30 June 2022. The bank's NPL ratio fell two basis points to 1.40% as of 30 June 2022 from six months ago. Its NPL ratio of retail loans has been consistently lower than that of corporate loans. The bank is China's largest lender of mortgage, which accounted for 31.9% of its total loans as of 30 June 2022.

Moody's expects CCB's tangible common equity capital ratio to remain above 12.0% and it is one of the best capitalized state-owned banks in China. The Financial Stability Board has identified the bank as a global systemically important bank, with a required Core Tier-1 capital buffer of 1.5%. The bank has already satisfied the higher capital requirement.

CCB's profitability — measured by net income/tangible assets — is likely to stabilize at around the 2021 level of 0.99% over the next 12-18 months. The narrowing of the bank's net interest margin (NIM) is likely to slow down next year, underpinning net interest income which accounted for around three-quarters of total revenues. Lower funding cost based on entrenched franchise value in deposit taking will offset lower asset yields that are underpinned by lower loan yields. Credit cost is likely to stay elevated given the risk of new formation of NPLs although the bank's buffer of loan loss reserves will mitigate volatility of profitability.

Moody's expects CCB to continue to hold ample liquidity with its liquid banking assets at a level above 35.0% of tangible banking assets, more than covering its market funds which are likely to stay below 15.0% of tangible banking assets. Customer deposits are the bank's dominant funding source, accounting for 78.0% of total liabilities as of 30 June 2022.

CCB's ratings are based on China's Moderate+ banking system Macro Profile. CCB's BCA is baa1 and Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA. China does not have an operational resolution regime for banks. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating CCB's debt securities.

Moody's assumes a very high probability of support from the Government of China in times of need given CCB's systemic importance, as indicated by its market share of the banking sector's total loans and deposits; the government's majority stake, including a 57.3% ownership in the bank through the sovereign wealth fund, Central Huijin Investment Ltd., as of 30 June 2022; and the significant market impact and reputational damage to the government should the bank fail. As a result, ratings of deposits, counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment are uplifted to A1, A1, and A1(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CCB's long-term deposit rating is at the same level as the issuer rating of the Government of China, after factoring in a very high probability of government support. Hence, there could be upward pressure on the rating should the capacity of the Government of China to support the bank, as reflected in its issuer rating, strengthen.

Moody's could raise CCB's BCA if China's credit conditions improve with sustainable economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth such that Moody's could raise the bank's Macro Profile, and the bank's capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to consistently above 14.0% while its profitability is at around the current level of 1% as measured by return on assets.

There could be downward pressure on CCB's long-term deposit rating should the willingness or capacity of the Government of China to support the bank weaken, or if the bank's BCA is lowered.

Moody's could lower CCB's BCA if the operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or macro leverage rises, and thus, exerting pressure on the bank's asset quality. CCB's BCA could be lowered if the bank's capitalization weakens, with a deterioration in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to consistently below 12.0%; and profitability, measured as return on assets, falls to consistently below 0.8%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

China Construction Bank Corporation is a state-owned commercial bank, which accounted for 9.6% of the Chinese banking system's loans and 9.4% of deposits as of 30 June 2022. The bank is a global systemically important bank, as identified by the Financial Stability Board. Headquartered in Beijing, the bank reported total assets of RMB33.7 trillion and total equity of RMB2.7 trillion as of 30 June 2022.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Nicholas Zhu, +86 (106) 319-6536.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corporation

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Assigned (P)A1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corp., Frankfurt Br.

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From No Outlook

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corp., Hong Kong Br.

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corp., London Branch

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corp., Luxembourg Br.

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corp., Macau Branch

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corp., New York Br.

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From No Outlook

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corp., Singapore Br.

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corp., Sydney Br.

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: China Construction Bank Corp., Tokyo Br.

.... Long-term/ Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)/P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: State Elite Global Limited

.... Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... Backed Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Affirmed (P)P-1

.... Backed Long-term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook Remains Stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chen Huang

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

