Moody's affirms A1 deposit rating of ICBC; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 long-term deposit rating of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1.

The rating outlook remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the willingness and capacity of the Government of China (A1 stable) to support ICBC will remain unchanged over the next 12-18 months; and the bank's asset quality, capitalization and profitability will remain stable during this period.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of ICBC's ratings with a stable outlook reflects the resilience of the bank's financial fundamentals amid a challenging operating environment in China. While the bank faces cyclical pressure on its asset quality, capitalization and profitability because of the impact from the slower economic growth, correction in the property market and disruptions from the lingering pandemic, Moody's expects these financial metrics to remain largely stable in the next 12-18 months on the back of ICBC's strong relationships with large state-owned enterprises and solid deposit base.

ICBC's baa1 BCA reflects its strong franchise as the largest commercial bank in China, stable asset quality, good capital position, moderate profitability, robust funding base and ample liquid resources.

New formation of nonperforming loans (NPLs) remains a risk to ICBC's asset quality. However, Moody's does not expect a significant deterioration in ICBC's asset quality over the next 12-18 months because of the bank's prudent client selection and effective risk-control measures. The bank's reported NPL ratio decreased slightly to 1.40% as of the end of September 2022 from 1.42% as of the end of 2021. The bank's provision coverage ratio was 206.8% as of the end of September 2022, close to 205.8% as of the end of 2021. Meanwhile, corporate loans to real estate sector in mainland China only accounted for 3.2% of the bank's gross loans as of the end of June 2022, a level that was lower than most Chinese banks'.

Moody's forecasts the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio will stay above 13% over the next 12-18 months because of its good profitability and moderate growth of risk-weighted assets. The bank's CET1 ratio increased to 13.7% as of the end of September 2022 from 13.3% as of the end of December 2021, a level that was stronger than that of most Chinese banks'. Moody's estimates that the bank's risk-weighted assets increased 2.3% in the first nine months of 2022 from the level at the end of 2021, slower than the total asset growth of 12.5% and loan growth of 10.9% during the same period, by adjusting its asset mix toward less capital-intensive assets.

Moody's expects the bank to maintain stable profitability over the next 12-18 months because its high loan loss reserve buffer could mitigate the pressure on its net interest margin (NIM). The bank's reported return on average assets decreased slightly to 0.93% in the first half of 2022 from 0.96% a year earlier, mainly due to NIM contraction amid the declining interest rate environment in China. The bank's credit costs for loans, measured as impairment charges on loans/average gross loans, was 0.91% in the first half of 2022, 15 basis points lower than that a year earlier.

Moody's expects ICBC to maintain ample liquidity over the next 12-18 months, with sufficient liquid banking assets to cover its market funds. As of 30 June 2022, 75% of the bank's assets were funded by customer deposits, and retail deposits accounted for 47% of customer deposits. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio increased to 119% in the second quarter of 2022 from 112% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The bank's reliance on market funds remains low compared with peers, with its market funds/tangible banking assets ratio at 12.0% as of 30 June 2022, up from 11.7% as of 31 December 2021.

ICBC's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. ICBC's baa1 Adjusted BCA does not incorporate any affiliate support. Given China does not have an operational resolution regime, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating ICBC's debt securities.

Moody's assumes a very high probability of support for the bank from the Government of China in times of need. This assumption considers ICBC's systemic importance, as indicated by its market share of the banking sector's total loans and deposits; the government's majority stake, including a 34.7% direct ownership in the bank through the sovereign wealth fund, Central Huijin Investment Ltd., and a 31.1% direct ownership in the bank through Ministry of Finance as of 30 September 2022; and the significant market impact and reputational damage to the government should the bank fail. As a result, ICBC's deposit rating, counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment are uplifted to A1, A1 and A1(cr) respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ICBC's long-term deposit rating is already at the same level as Government of China's senior unsecured debt rating, after factoring in a very high probability of government support. Hence, there could be upward pressure on the rating should the capacity of the Government of China to support the bank, as reflected in its issuer rating, strengthen.

Moody's could raise ICBC's BCA if China's credit conditions improve with sustainable economic recovery supported by a less intensive credit growth such that the rating agency could raise the bank's Macro Profile. Moody's could also raise ICBC's BCA if the bank's capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in its CET1 capital ratio above 14% on a sustained basis, while the bank maintains stable asset quality, profitability as well as strong liquidity and funding profiles.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the bank's long-term deposit rating if the government's willingness or capability to support the bank weakens, or if the bank's BCA is lowered.

Moody's could lower ICBC's BCA if the operating environment weakens significantly; for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or macro leverage rises, and thus exerting pressure on the bank's asset quality. Moody's could also lower ICBC's BCA if the bank's profitability declines significantly, with return on average assets consistently below 0.8%; or its capitalization weakens, with a deterioration in its CET1 ratio to below 12% on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd is a state-owned commercial bank, accounting for 10.5% of the Chinese banking system's loans and 11.3% of deposits as of 30 June 2022. The bank is a global systemically important bank, as identified by the Financial Stability Board. Headquartered in Beijing, the bank reported total assets of RMB38.7 trillion and shareholders' equity of RMB3.3 trillion as of the end of June 2022.

