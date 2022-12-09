Moody's affirms A1 deposit ratings of DBS Bank (China); outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term A1 deposit ratings, the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3 and adjusted BCA of a1 for DBS Bank (China) Limited (DBS China).

The rating outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of DBS China's A1 long-term deposit ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's financial profile will remain largely stable over the next 12-18 months while the willingness and capacity of DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS Bank, Aa1 stable, BCA a1) to support the bank will remain unchanged. DBS China is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Bank.

The bank's baa3 BCA reflects its moderate asset risk, steady capitalization, modest profitability, high liquidity and steady funding support from the parent bank.

Moody's expects the bank's asset risk to remain moderate over the next 12-18 months, because of its relatively high credit concentration risk from its loan portfolio as well as market and counterparty risks from its sizable derivative and interbank businesses.

Out of its total assets, only 34.7% were bank loans as of 31 December 2021. The bank's nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio declined to 0.7% as of 31 December 2021 from 1.1% a year ago. That said, its loans to large and medium-sized corporate clients increase its loan concentration, albeit a relatively low loan proportion out of total assets, which could expose it to large and lumpy losses if those borrowers' financial conditions deteriorate materially. DBS China is also subject to market risk and counterparty risk largely from its trading portfolios arising from positions taken for market making and client facilitation. The market risk weighted assets and counterparty risk weighted assets accounted for 7.7% and 4.1% of the bank's total risk weighted assets (RWA), respectively, as of 31 December 2021, which were higher than most of its rated peers in China. These risks are partially mitigated by the bank's historically stringent risk management, intra-group risk hedging and oversight practices.

DBS China's capitalization declined in 2021 due to a rebound in loan growth off a low base in 2020, but it has stabilized in the first half of 2022 with reported Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) ratio at 13.0%, which is higher than most rated banks in China. Moody's expects the bank's CET-1 ratio will likely remain steady in the range of 12%-13% in the next 12-18 months because of moderate growth in its RWA and strong capital commitment from DBS Bank.

Despite the improvement in 2021, DBS China has a volatile and modest profitability track record as a result of earnings fluctuation under its transactional banking business model. The bank's return on average assets was 0.5%-0.6% in 2019 and 2021, compared with 0.1%-0.2% in 2020. Moody's expects the bank's profitability to remain modest due to high funding cost and operating expense as compared with its rated Chinese bank peers.

The bank holds ample liquid assets, which are mostly in the form of cash, bank placements and government securities. These liquid assets made up 54.8% of total assets as of 31 December 2021, one of the highest among its rated peers in China.

DBS China's funding profile is reliant on corporate deposits and market funds, which are confidence-sensitive. Nevertheless, the bank has good access to group funding, which partially mitigate concerns over its limited franchise and relatively short-dated deposits. As of 31 December 2021, the bank's market funds/tangible banking assets ratio was around 37% and intra-group funding attributed 18% of its total market funds.

DBS China's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. DBS China's a1 adjusted BCA incorporates a five-notch uplift from its baa3 BCA, taking into account a very high probability of affiliate support from DBS Bank. DBS China is strategically important to DBS Bank, and is well integrated within the group, serving the banking needs of the group's customers in China.

China does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Chinese banks. The Preliminary Rating Assessment on DBS China's deposits is at the same level as the bank's adjusted BCA. Because of its small market share in China, Moody's does not factor in any government support from the Government of China (A1 stable) in DBS China's A1 deposit ratings. Its counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment are uplifted by one notch to Aa3 and Aa3(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade on DBS China's deposit rating is unlikely, given that DBS Bank's a1 BCA is among the highest assigned to any financial institution globally. DBS China's BCA could be upgraded if (1) asset quality improves, indicated by a significant reduction in its loan concentration, market risk and counterparty risk; (2) its funding structure improves, with a material decrease in reliance in market funds or an sustained growth in long-term liabilities; or (3) profitability improves, with its return on average assets consistently above 1.0%.

Moody's could downgrade DBS China's deposit rating if DBS Bank or DBS China's BCAs are downgraded or if DBS Bank's willingness to support DBS China declines. DBS China's BCA could be downgraded if (1) its capitalization weakens, with tangible common equity/risk weighted assets consistently below 12%; (2) profitability weakens significantly, with its return on average assets consistently below 0.4%; (3) asset quality weakens significantly, with NPL ratio consistently above 2.0% or market risk and counterparty risk arise consistently; or (4) funding structure, measured as market funds/ tangible banking assets, deteriorates, consistently above 40.0%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DBS Bank (China) Limited is wholly owned by DBS Bank Ltd. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, the bank reported total assets of RMB139.9 billion and total shareholders' equity of RMB12.8 billion as of 31 December 2021.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yan Li, +86 (10) 6319-6561.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: DBS Bank (China) Limited

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed Aa3

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A1, Outlook remains stable

.... Outlook, Remains stable

