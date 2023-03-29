Moody's affirms A1 issuer rating on American Municipal Power, Inc.; outlook remains stable

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the A1 Issuer Rating on American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 Issuer rating considers the well-established record and the unregulated ability for most AMP members to recover their costs on a timely basis; the strong all-requirements power supply contracts with the majority of AMP's members; sound liquidity; the A3 average credit quality of the members, and the benefits of a large and diverse participant base; and management's consistent strategic focus on providing members with a diverse, reliable and competitive power supply portfolio.

An important consideration to our view of AMP's credit quality is the self-regulated rate setting and established record of recovery of AMP's wholesale power supply charges. The broad service area economy of the members in the nine states has rebounded from the COVID related downturn, and while forward-looking growth is expected to be supportive of the current rating level, member states are expected to have slow to average economic growth relative to Midwest peers and the US. Moreover, slower retail electricity demand growth owing to energy efficiency programs have reduced demand relative to economic growth, but which also reduces capital spending requirements.

An additional consideration is the size and diversity of AMP membership spread across 133 municipal electric utilities in nine states. The degree of participant diversity and the limited obligation share of any one participant remain resilient factors in assessing AMP's credit profile.

The issuer rating takes into consideration the important role AMP has played in managing the competitive and reliable power supply of its members, including the successful implementation of its fuel diversification strategy. AMP historically had derived most of its power supply from the regional wholesale energy markets with members entering into take-and-pay power supply contracts. Now about 31% of the AMP power supply is provided by purchased power with the rest coming from owned generation, down from more than 40% a few years ago.

Besides its wholesale power purchases, AMP has also financed ownership interests in new coal and natural gas-fired generation, five hydro-electric projects (14 units) on the Ohio River, and a multi-facility solar project. AMP project revenue bonds were issued on a take-or-pay basis with each participant electing to subscribe to the project. The legal security for the AMP revenue bonds is considered strong relative to most other joint action agency obligations. Combined the AMP project debt outstanding amounted to about $4.9 billion as of September 30, 2022.

While each of the projects have their own form of project level liquidity, AMP also maintains a multiyear $600 million revolving credit facility that is available to supplement AMP liquidity and interim capital needs, subject to board approval for members' use.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook recognizes the consistent financial and operating performance of the members and the individual projects, the oversight provided by AMP management, and the maintenance of a robust liquidity profile over the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- The rating could be upgraded should AMP's participant credit quality improve

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Participant credit quality weakens

- There is a challenge to AMP's legal structure or its strong cost recovery provisions

- Available liquidity declines significantly

LEGAL SECURITY

Not applicable.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable.

PROFILE

AMP was established by state statute (Ohio Revised Code Chapter 1702) as a non-profit corporation in 1971 to provide its members, which are 133 municipal electric utilities, a reliable and competitive power supply.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396803. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

