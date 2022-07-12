Moody's affirms A1 on Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, FL's Coastal Account bonds

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 rating on the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, FL's (Citizens) Coastal Account bonds, which are outstanding in the par amount of $275 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 ratings reflects the strength of the assessment base that can be leveraged to pay claims in the event of a major hurricane, as well as the role the State of Florida (Aaa stable) plays in accessing the base to pay claims in the event of a storm. The strong assessment base and governance ties to the state offsets the narrowed claims paying resources relative to loss exposure, which has increased significantly over the past several years with a rise in policies. While the outstanding rating is tied to the coastal account bonds, the rating reflects all three of Citizens' accounts collectively - coastal, PLA and CLA. The assessment base covers nearly all property and casualty lines in the state and is available to pay debt service, a process that has been tested in the wake of large storms.

While the state passed a major reform package in May 2022 to address the root causes plaguing the insurance market in the state, it will likely take at least a year to see the effects of the legislation. Over that time, it is likely that policies with Citizens will continue to rise, and may near its 2011 peak. But, the assessment base that serves as the backstop for potential post-event bonds is large and diverse, and continues to grow as the state's population and economy grow. The capacity to leverage the base is substantial, and could provide sufficient resources to pay claims over several storms. The levy that would be needed to cover major storms similar to those that have hit Florida over the past several decades would be minimal, even after exhausting reserves and reinsurance coverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable. While the size and frequency of potential storms in Florida is unknown, Citizens' broad and stable assessment base, along with its currently ample claims paying resources, provide a strong base to meet debt service requirements. The stable outlook also reflects an expectation that the 2022 reform package will offer some degree of improvement in the Florida insurance market over the next few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained reduction in Citizens' overall risk exposures relative to its surplus and assessment base

- Imposition of a liability cap

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant growth in Citizens' exposure to claims relative to surplus and the assessment base

- Reductions in the assessment base of Citizens or changes in the assessment mechanism - Legislation that has a negative effect on Citizens' ability to raise premiums, collect reinsurance, or levy assessments

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds issued to pay claims after a storm are secured by a strong mandatory assessment process. If there is a deficit that exceeds the maximum levy of the Citizens Policyholders Surcharge and Regular Assessment (Coastal Account only), the corporation is mandated to levy Emergency Assessments. Assessments represent an additional layer of collateral beyond the FHCF reimbursements. Emergency Assessments are levied on a broad assessment base of almost all property and casualty insurable activity in the State of Florida. Anyone in the state who has fire insurance, home insurance, earthquake insurance, products liability insurance, auto insurance, burglary and theft insurance, etc., would be required to pay the Emergency Assessment captured on their premium statement. Non-payment of the Emergency Assessment would cause the policyholder to lose his insurance.

All revenues, assets, liabilities, losses and expenses are maintained in three separate accounts (which are kept separate for purposes of calculating deficits and funding claims): (i) the Coastal Account; (ii) the Personal Lines Account; and (iii) the Commercial Lines Account. The PLA/CLA are combined for credit purposes as well as for the reimbursement contract with FHCF. Creditors of one account do not have a claim against or recourse to the other accounts.

PROFILE

Citizens is a statutorily-created insurer that acts as a residual market for Florida residents unable to procure property insurance through the private market. In 2002 the State of Florida created the Citizens Property Insurance Company, composed of the merger of the Florida Residential Property and Casualty Joint Underwriting Association and the Florida Windstorm Underwriting Association. These two entities were initially created to help stabilize and support the market for property insurance in Florida given the state's vulnerability to hurricane-related damage.

Currently Citizens is the second largest property insurer in Florida, by total insured value, with nearly 900,000 policies as of June 2022. All revenues, assets, liabilities, losses and expenses are maintained in three separate accounts (which are kept separate for purposes of calculating deficits and funding claims): (i) the Coastal Account; (ii) the Personal Lines Account; and (iii) the Commercial Lines Account. The PLA/CLA are combined for credit purposes as well as for the reimbursement contract with FHCF. Creditors of one account do not have a claim against or recourse to the other accounts.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

