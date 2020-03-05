Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY Related Research Credit Opinion: Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY: Update following outlook change to negative Rating Action: Moody's affirms Baa3 on NY Urban Devel Corp's $526 M Moynihan Station Project TIFIA Loan; outlook is stable Rating Action: Moody's affirms Baa2 on 2 Broadway LLC'S 2006 Certificates for MTA-leased facility; outlook is stable Rating Action: Moody's affirms the State of New York's Aa1 GO rating; outlook stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of New York (State of) Rating Action: Moody's affirms A1 on MTA, NY's Transportation Rev. Bonds and MIG 1 on TRB BANs; outlook remains negative 05 Mar 2020 $22.3 billion TRB bonds and $7.5 billion of TRB BANs affected New York, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 rating on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York's (MTA) $23.2 billion of outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds (TRB) (including the $967 million RRIF loan) and the MIG 1 on $7.5 billion of TRB Bond Anticipation Notes. The rating outlook on the TRB bonds remains negative. Bonds and MIG 1 on TRB BANs; outlook remains negative 05 Mar 2020 $22.3 billion TRB bonds and $7.5 billion of TRB BANs affected New York, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 rating on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York's (MTA) $23.2 billion of outstanding Transportation Revenue Bonds (TRB) (including the $967 million RRIF loan) and the MIG 1 on $7.5 billion of TRB Bond Anticipation Notes. The rating outlook on the TRB bonds remains negative. RATINGS RATIONALE The A1 rating on MTA's Transportation Revenue Bonds is based on the MTA's essential service to a vast and economically robust service area, strong political and financial support from New York State (Aa1 stable) and New York City (Aa1 stable), and bondholder protection provided by strong governance and a gross pledge of the authority's diverse revenue sources. These strengths are balanced by MTA's narrow financial performance which will be challenging to resolve due to flat ridership trends, rapidly escalating leverage that includes growing market access risk, large debt and capital needs and growing public pressure to improve service and limit fare increases. In the longer term, MTA will also be challenged by social risks such as growing and relatively inflexible labor costs, and environmental risks (particularly from natural disasters), although the latter is partially mitigated by MTA's significant resiliency investments and the availability of private insurance and federal disaster recovery assistance. The MIG 1 rating reflects the expectation that MTA will have strong market access at BAN maturity given the MTA's (A1 negative; Transportation Revenue Bonds) satisfactory long-term credit quality, strong BAN takeout management plans, and the MTA's status as a sophisticated, frequent issuer of bonds and notes. Moreover, in the unlikely event of a market dislocation that impedes timely long-term debt issuance, sufficient liquidity will likely be available to redeem the BANs. RATING OUTLOOK The outlook for the A1 Transportation Revenue Bond (TRB) rating is negative, based on continued financial challenges and plans to issue significant new debt that will weaken leverage and financial metrics. In addition, MTA's operating forecast includes budget balancing actions that will be difficult to implement, which increases the risk of mid-year budget gaps. Resolution of the negative outlook will consider the actual leverage increase on the TRBs, which will depend on the pace and structure of new borrowing, and MTA's ability to maintain operating budget balance. If budget gaps grow, MTA could turn to additional fare increases or service cuts that would exacerbate challenging ridership trends, and result in further financial strain. The short-term BAN rating does not carry an outlook. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE Long-term TRB Rating: - Sustainable improvement in debt service coverage by net revenues and liquidity, to levels consistent with historic averages - Reduced labor-related financial and operating constraints and related fixed costs - Evidence that projected debt leverage metrics will remain at or below 3.0x and/or short-term debt exposure declines - Successful implementation of structurally-balanced budget adjustments that eliminate forecasted gaps Short-term BAN Rating: Not applicable FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE Long-term TRB Rating: - Inability to structurally balance budgets and/or debt service coverage by net revenues that averages less than 1x - Delayed implementation of budget balancing actions (the Transformation Plan), or other evidence of heightened financial strain such as an increase in deferred maintenance - Reduction in liquidity and budgetary reserves - Greater than expected rise in leverage position, particularly related to new lien structures, and/or a sustained increase in short-term debt exposure - Significant capital project delays or cost overruns that increase debt or destabilize public support for the enterprise Short-term BAN Rating: - Significant decline in available liquidity or increasing liquidity constraints - Evidence of reduced market access - Sustained pattern of tight timing between takeout pricing and BAN maturity - Downgrade of the long-term TRB rating below A2 stable LEGAL SECURITY TRB Security The transportation revenue bonds (TRBs) are one of four primary credits that the MTA uses to finance its capital programs. The TRB bonds are special obligations of the MTA, payable on a gross basis from transit and commuter system revenues, certain state and local operating subsidies, dedicated taxes, and operating surpluses of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, NY (TBTA) (Sr lien Aa3 stable)after operating and maintenance requirements and debt service payments on the TBTA's own debt. TRB financed projects must be approved by the state's Capital Program Review Board (CPRB). The TRB rate covenant requires sum sufficient coverage by fares and subsidies of debt service and O&M. Only board approval is required to raise fares for the rate covenant. Unlike most other rated transit systems, there is no debt service reserve fund and no explicit additional bonds test for the TRBs, although the balanced budget requirement and CPRB approval provide solid leverage controls. Pledged revenues flow to a trustee held account and are set-aside monthly for debt service before being released for operations. The BANs are payable from proceeds of previously-authorized TRB notes and/or long-term TRB bonds, and the interest portion is further secured by a subordinate pledge of the transportation revenue bond pledged revenues. BAN Security The BANs are secured by the proceeds of other Transportation Revenue Bond anticipation notes, the proceeds of Transportation Revenue Bonds and, with respect to interest payable on the notes, amounts available for payment of subordinated indebtedness. BANs are not secured by available cash and investments, however MTA could use these resources to redeem the notes in the unlikely event of a market dislocation that impedes timely long-term debt issuance to redeem the BANs. Based on cash and unrestricted investments available on October 31, 2019 and an available line of credit, MTA's available resources would provide ample coverage of all the BAN maturities plus other BANs and FRNs being remarketed in the two prior months. BAN credit quality would be negatively affected if MTA's liquidity levels decline dramatically over the next two years and/or additional market access-dependent debt is issued that matures in the two months prior to a BAN maturity. PROFILE The MTA is a public benefit corporation of New York State, created by the New York State legislature in 1965. The MTA's governing board is appointed by the governor with advice and consent of the state Senate. The MTA is responsible for developing and implementing a unified mass transportation policy for the Metropolitan Transportation District which includes New York City and the surrounding Duchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester counties. In addition to these counties, MTA's service area also includes Fairfield and New Haven counties in CT. MTA operations are performed through nine different agencies, including the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, NY (Sr lien Aa3 stable). TBTA profits, after paying its own O&M and debt service, are transferred to MTA to subsidize transit, bus and commuter rail operations. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019. The principal methodology used in the long-term revenue bond ratings was Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Baye Larsen

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marcia Van Wagner

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

