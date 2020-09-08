Moody's affirms A1 on Wichita, KS's Sales Tax Special Obligation Bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 rating of the City of Wichita, KS's Sales Tax Special Obligation Revenue Bonds (River District Stadium Star Bond Project) Series 2018. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating on the Series 2018 Sales Tax Special Obligation Bonds is two notches off the city's Aa2 GOULT considering the risk of appropriation and the less essential nature of the project (River District Stadium Star Bond Project). The city covenants to annually appropriate a portion of the city's share of countywide sales tax revenues to facilitate payment of debt service.

We have changed our methodological approach for rating the Series 2018 Sales Tax Special Obligation Bonds and are now applying the Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 as the primary methodology used to rate these bonds. This methodology is more appropriate than the US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017, previously referenced as the primary methodology for these bonds, considering the nature of our analysis of these bonds: namely, our assessment of the likelihood that the city will annually appropriate a portion of its share of countywide sales tax revenues to cover a potential shortfall of incremental sales tax revenues generated from the River Stadium STAR bond project to pay debt service, and the relationship of such appropriation to the city's credit profile.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the City of Wichita due to the city's healthy reserve position and management's ability to cut expenditures to balance against a projected near term revenue decline. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the City of Wichita changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city's financial and economic profile will remain in line with peers due to its regional economic importance. The city has implemented budget cuts in response to the weaker economic cycle and although current projections for fiscal 2020 show a slight draw, reserve levels are expected to remain healthy. This action when coupled with expected revenue performance will allow the credit profile to remain stable in the next 18 to 24 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upward movement in the city's general obligation rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downward movement in the city's general obligation rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The special tax bonds are secured by a pledge of the incremental state and local sales tax revenues generated from the River Stadium STAR Bond Project Area. If the incremental revenues are insufficient to cover debt service, the city has covenanted to annually appropriate the debt service amount due from a portion of the 1% countywide sales tax allocated to the city ("available local sales tax funds"). The bond documents do not require a debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

The city of Wichita is the largest city within the state of Kansas (Aa2 stable) with a population of approximately 390,000 and is the county seat of Sedgwick County (Aaa stable). The city lies approximately 196 miles southwest of Kansas City, MO (Aa2 stable) and 176 miles northwest of Tulsa, OK (Aa1 stable). The regional economy is concentrated in manufacturing, namely in the aerospace sector, and is home to Wichita State University (Aa3 stable) and McConnell Air Force Base.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. An additional methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

