Moody's affirms A1 rating of preferred stock issued by General American Investors Company, Inc.

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 long-term rating on the cumulative preferred stock issued by General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE: GAM).

GAM is a diversified closed-end fund whose primary objective is long-term capital appreciation. This objective is achieved through an investment approach that emphasizes fundamental security analysis that is focused on companies with significant growth potential.

The following rating action was taken:

..Issuer: General American Investors Company, Inc.

CUSIP 368802401 - 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, $190 million outstanding (7,604,687 shares with liquidation value of $25 million per share) affirmed at A1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating affirmation reflects GAM's strong risk-adjusted asset coverage, diverse portfolio holdings and successful track record as one of the oldest closed-end funds in the US. However, because the fund does not prioritize generating income, it's rating is constrained by weak coverage of its fixed charges.

GAM operates with modest amounts of leverage which is overcollateralized well in excess of current regulatory requirements. The fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage is excellent and consistent with Aaa-rated funds. Additionally, GAM has historically maintained significant cash balances (> 5% of net assets) that provide it with ample liquidity to not only take advantage of market opportunities but greater flexibility in covering near-term obligations.

The preferred share rating is also supported by GAM's liquid portfolio of highly marketable securities that are well diversified across sectors and by issuer. However, the credit quality of the portfolio is low given GAM's focus on equities which weakens our overall assessment of the fund's portfolio profile.

Based solely on annual net investment income, GAM's capacity to cover periodic payments is weak relative to peers. For the past few years, net investment income has not been sufficient to cover annual fixed charges. That said, GAM consistently generates realized gains as part of its trading strategy and has historically maintained a sizeable cash position within its portfolio. The fund's cash investments and trading gains strengthen the fund's ability to cover its fixed charges and mitigate some of the risk associated with the decline in its net investment income. A qualitative adjustment has been made to the fixed charge coverage factor to reflect the additional support provided by cash holdings and trading gains.

Moody's rates GAM's preferred shares one-notch below the fund's senior credit profile to reflect the subordinate position of investors holding preferred shares and the potential for the preferreds to be primed by the issuance of senior debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating on the preferred shares could be upgraded if the fund generates income, on a sustained basis, such that annual net investment income covers fixed charges. Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if there is a significant increase in GAM's leverage or a deterioration in its risk-adjusted asset coverage over a sustained period.

GAM, established in 1927, is a diversified investment management company that is internally managed by its officers under the direction of its Board of Directors. The fund managed about $1.5 billion in assets on 31 December 2021.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1205925. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

