Moody's affirms A1 rating on Alaska (State of) Airport Enterprise; positive outlook remains

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 rating on the Alaska (State of) Airport Enterprise's approximately $238 million senior revenue bonds. The outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating and positive outlook reflect the Alaska International Airports System's (AIAS or Enterprise or System) significant revenue activity, driven by ANC's position as the second-largest cargo airport in the US; the continued reduction of debt, which has positioned the Enterprise with among the lowest leverage metrics for similarly sized airports; and our expectation that the AIAS will continue to employ a long-term residual airline agreement that mitigates risk around volatility in cargo and provides visibility to capital spending.

US economic growth has deteriorated rapidly and is poised to contract further over the next 12 months, which will pressure cargo volume at AIAS. We view the Enterprise as well positioned to manage lower activity and other near-term challenges, but the severity of the downturn and the execution of a new airline agreement that supports similar financial flexibility will be key to ensuring credit quality is sustained as we anticipate.

The Enterprise has enjoyed uniquely strong performance through the coronavirus pandemic, with total landed weight growing roughly 31% from FY 2019 levels. This along with federal Pandemic Relief Grants minimized any financial strain from COVID, allowing AIAS to deleverage, increase cash on hand, and stabilize costs through 2023. Cargo has historically been volatile in economic contractions, and recent weakening of economic growth and rising risk of a recession in 2023 could pressure activity for the System. But with substantial COVID relief grants available, and recently lowered debt service, we view the System as well positioned to navigate a near-term challenge to activity.

The rating also reflects AIAS's full residual airline agreement, in effect through 2023, which supports strong cost recovery and allows the AIAS to capture the benefit of the substantial cargo activity. We expect negotiation of a new multi-year airline agreement in 2023 will provide increased clarity around capital spending and cost recovery into the latter half of the decade. This framework will be key to supporting our expectation of 1) a continued reduction in leverage, supported by a capital spending plan that does not require new debt and 2) revenue requirements that will remain relatively stable, given a stable operating profile and debt service, which will support manageable costs for airlines.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook remains positive. We expect a decline in overall activity as economic growth decelerates and impacts cargo, but that the airport should be able to manage this condition owing to strong all-around flexibility. This is supported by $60 million of available COVID relief grants; maintenance of healthy liquidity, with over 500 days of cash on balance sheet; a cash-funded capital plan that can be adjusted if conditions dictate; and manageable near-term debt service. We expect resolution of the current airline agreement expiration in 2023 will provide increased clarity to both long-term cost recovery and capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained increase in cargo and passenger activity levels

- Maintenance of days cash on hand above 500 and debt to operating revenue below 2.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sharp and sustained reduction in cargo or passenger activity levels

LEGAL SECURITY

Net revenues of the airport system. The debt service reserve has a standard 3-prong test on all parity debt. A reserve requirement of approximately $25.3 million is 100% cash funded post issuance of the Series 2021 Refunding Bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

Alaska International Airports System (AIAS) is comprised of two airports, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) located three miles from downtown Anchorage, and Fairbanks International Airport (FAI), located five miles from central Fairbanks. Both airports provide passenger and cargo facilities and services, and each has a sea plane base for general and light aviation adjacent to and operated as part of the airport.

ANC ranked as the fourth busiest air cargo hub globally, and as the second busiest air cargo hub in North America, in 2021. Cargo operations contributed roughly 75% of total airline revenues in FY 2021. ANC (1.45 million) and FAI (0.288 million) served a combined 1.74 million passenger enplanements in FY 2021, compared to a combined 3.4 million - 2.82 million at ANC and 0.58 million at FAI - in FY 2019.

AIAS is an enterprise of the state and is managed by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moses Kopmar

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

