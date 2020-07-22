Moody's affirms A1 rating on Boise (City of) ID Airport Enterprise's outstanding senior revenue bonds; outlook is stable

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the A1 rating on Boise (City of) ID Airport Enterprise 's $12.6 million outstanding senior revenue bonds. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the A2 rating on Boise (City of) ID Airport Enterprise 's $11.3 million outstanding subordinate revenue bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Boise (City of) ID Airport Enterprise's A1 senior ratings reflect the airport's strong financial metrics, such as its 3.0x Moody's calculated debt service coverage ratio and robust liquidity sources. In fiscal 2019, the airport's liquidity remained strong and improved to 894 days cash on hand from 688 in fiscal 2018. This improvement is in line with historical trend and represented a 56% increase from the airport's fiscal 2015 days cash on hand of 574. Management intends to continue to keep liquidity at strong levels even through the coronavirus crisis and Moody's believes the airport's liquidity will remain adequate during the outlook period.

Despite the airport's solid financial metrics, the rating is constrained by the small size of the airport's service area. The Boise City - Mountain Home - Ontario combined statistical area has an estimated population of approximately 800 thousand which is well below the A1-rated airport MSA population median of 2.3 million as of 2018 (latest data available). Additionally, with about 2.0 million enplanements in fiscal 2019, Boise airport lags its A1-rated airport peers, which have an enplanement median of 6.6 million as of 2018 (latest data available).

The relatively small size of the service area is mitigated by the airport's near monopoly position for air travel, with the nearest comparable airports four to five hours away. That said, the service area has benefitted from above national average population growth. The airport's low costs and 95% O&D composition had supported growing air travel demand and contributed to robust enplanement growth since 2014. This higher demand has increased the need for capital improvement projects, half of which the city expects to be funded by new debt. We estimate approximately $180 million of incremental debt needs through 2024. Therefore, even though the airport has low leverage today, credit pressures include the potential for increased leverage to fund capital expansion projects amid uncertain passenger demand recovery. In addition, over the next 2 to 6 months, COVID related uncertainty around traffic recoveries is high.

The A2 subordinate lien rating incorporates the weaker legal security with net revenues after payment of senior debt service and meeting senior reserve requirements.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airports sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Boise (City of) ID Airport Enterprise. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Boise (City of) ID Airport Enterprise changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the airport will be able to rely on its liquidity balance to withstand the outbreak. It also incorporates our expectation that enplanements will recover significantly over the next two to three years to support the current rating levels and our expectation that the implementation of the capital expansion program will not pressure leverage nor liquidity in a scenario of prolonged enplanement level recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of more than 700 days cash on hand on an ongoing basis

- Net revenue debt service coverage ratios sustained above 3.0x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A significant weakening of financial metrics, including a reduction in liquidity below 450 days cash on hand on an ongoing basis

- Net revenue debt service coverage ratios below 2.0x on a sustained basis

- Steady declines in enplanements

- Debt issuance that materially changes the leverage and coverage profile of Boise airport amid uncertain passenger demand recovery

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2012 bonds, like the Series 2011 bonds, are secured by a senior lien on the net revenues of the airport, however the Series 2012 bond security excludes Customer Facility Charge (CFC) and Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) revenues. This differs from the Series 2011 bond security, which excludes CFCs but includes the pledge of all PFC revenues. The debt service reserve fund is sized at the lesser of the standard 3-prong test for both the 2011 and 2012 bonds, but the 2012 bond reserve fund is cash funded and the 2011 bond reserve fund is funded with an Assured Guaranty Corp. (A3 stable) surety bond.

The rate covenant on both bond series requires net revenues to be at least 1.25 times the annual debt service requirement.

The additional bonds test requires a third party consultant to confirm the rate covenant is satisfied for either [1] the projected debt service coverage for the 5 years after the project financed is completed or [2] for any 12 consecutive months out of the last 24 preceding months.

The Series 2015 bonds, which are subordinate to the Series 2012 and Series 2011 bonds, are secured by net revenues after payment of senior debt service and meeting senior reserve requirements. The Series 2015 bonds are not secured by PFCs or CFCs. The debt service reserve is cash funded and sized at the less of the standard three-pronged test. The rate covenant requires that Net Revenues be equal to at least 1.15 times the annual aggregate debt service requirement on senior and subordinate bonds. The additional bonds test requires either a consultant's report showing that net revenues and pledged excluded revenues (i.e. PFCs pledged to Series 2011 bonds) for next five years will be at least 1.15x aggregate debt service requirements or a written certificate by the issuer that the new revenues and pledged excluded revenues for any 12 consecutive months during the previous 24 months was sufficient to pay 1.15x aggregate debt service requirements on outstanding obligations.

PROFILE

Boise Airport is an O&D airport with a hybrid rate-making methodology which serves the Boise City - Mountain Home - Ontario CSA. The airport has two parallel runways, one of which is 9,763 feet long and the other of which is 10,000 feet long. Boise airport has one terminal with a total of 23 gates.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

