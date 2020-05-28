Moody's affirms A1 rating on Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's Combined Cycle Revenue Bonds; Outlook Remains Stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 rating on Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's $122.6 million outstanding Combined Cycle Revenue Bonds. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MEAG Power's Combined Cycle Project (CC Project) rating reflects the estimated A2 weighted average credit quality of the 37 project participants, strong financial liquidity primarily through MEAG's Municipal Competitive Trust (MCT), the benefits of diversification from the CC Project participants, and sound debt management. The CC Project's credit quality also benefits from the strong security for the bonds provided through court validated take-or-pay (TOP) contracts that MEAG Power has with its project participants and additional security provided by the general obligation (GO) full faith and credit pledge of participants. Additional credit strength stems from the issuer's competitive rates versus peers in Georgia and the sound operating record of its owned 503 megawatt (MW) Wansley natural gas-fired and steam driven combined cycle power plant. These positive credit attributes help balance the CC Project's credit challenges, including moderate exposure to carbon transition risk owing to natural gas-fired generation exposure and the negative credit implications from MEAG Power's participation in the delayed and over budget Vogtle Units 3&4 new nuclear construction project.

The project's operating performance was strong in fiscal 2019, with a 14% increase in unit availability relative to the prior year following a scheduled 2018 maintenance outage. The equivalent availability for 2019 was 88.6% relative to the 74.6% in 2018. The fixed charge coverage ratio was at 1.0x, when considering the timing differences, as the project continues to adequately set rates, collect the necessary revenue and make scheduled debt service payments. The timing differences are attributable to the fact that all MEAG Power projects collect a large portion of their customer payments after their fiscal year end of December 31st but before their semi-annual debt service payment dates on May 1st and November 1st.

Days cash on hand decreased slightly to 137 days in fiscal 2019 from 151 days in fiscal 2018 as a result of increased operating expenses from running the plant at higher capacity factors in 2019. Furthermore, the project benefits from access to MEAG Power's MCT, which had a cash and investment balance of approximately $618.7 million at the end of fiscal 2019, of which a substantial portion is available to mitigate any potential customer rate increases associated with future capital expenditures. This fund was applied to reduce customer rates as recently as fiscal 2018. Also, the Combined Cycle Project shares a $62.5 million revolving line of credit with MEAG Power's Project One and General Resolution Projects of which, as of April 30, 2020, $40.7 million was available. This revolving line of credit was recently replaced with a new facility with an expiration date of April 2022. The project's leverage continues to decline, with an adjusted debt ratio of 49.4% in fiscal 2019.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook considers the high likelihood for stability in the weighted average credit quality of the participants and maintaining the CC Project's historically competitive wholesale power rates. The outlook also incorporates the benefits of a declining debt service schedule and a manageable capital spending program.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-If the CC Project participants' weighted average credit quality improves

-Completing the Vogtle Units 3 and 4 construction without significant new schedule delays or cost overruns

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-If there is a decline in the weighted average credit quality for the CC Project participants

-If major regulatory changes or market conditions materially increase the CC Project's wholesale power supply costs

-Any attempt by a participant to not honor the TOP contract

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of the Trust Estate which includes bond proceeds and the revenues derived from 50-year TOP power supply agreements between MEAG Power - Combined Cycle and its 37 participants. The participants' payment is an O&M expense of each respective municipal utility electric system. If the payment is not made, the participant is required to include in its general revenue or appropriations measure or annual tax levy amounts sufficient to make payments.

The bond security for MEAG Power revenue bonds includes the unlimited general obligation tax pledge of the individual municipalities. The MEAG Act provides that MEAG Power can compel the participant's fiscal officers to appropriate amounts necessary to pay all amounts owned under the power sales contracts. This type of security is common in Georgia and there are several past cases where Georgia courts have confirmed the legal enforceability of these provisions. We view this feature as being a unique credit strengthening bond security provision relative to MEAG Power's peers.

The payments are required to be made whether or not the project is operating, operable or its output is suspended, interrupted, interfered with, reduced, curtailed or terminated in whole or in part. MEAG Power had the bond resolution validated in state court proceedings and they have covenanted that they will, at all times, charge and collect rates, fees, and other charges at least sufficient to cover operating expenses, scheduled debt service and amounts required for reserves for that calendar year.

The Combined Cycle Project's senior revenue bonds have a fully funded maximum annual debt service reserve.

PROFILE

The CC Project's generation asset, which is also known as Wansley Unit 9, includes two combustion turbines, two supplementary fired heat recovery steam generators, and one steam turbine. The CC Project is a 503 MW Wansley natural gas fired and steam driven combined cycle power plant, which commenced commercial operation in 2004.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1163699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

