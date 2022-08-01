Moody's affirms A1 senior unsecured rating of Intel; outlook changed to negative

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the A1 senior unsecured credit ratings and the Prime-1 rating for commercial paper of Intel Corporation ("Intel"). In addition, Moody's also affirmed the senior unsecured credit rating for Intel's wholly-owned subsidiary Altera Corporation ("Altera"), whose debt is guaranteed by Intel. The rating outlook for Intel and Altera was changed to negative from stable.

The rating outlook change to negative reflects the company's "ongoing challenges to consistently execute on its manufacturing and product development in the face of a weakening macro environment, strong competitive challenges, and supply chain disruptions" said Richard Lane of Moody's. As a result, Intel's revenue was 15% below Moody's expectations in the second quarter and Moody's expects full year revenue will miss our expectations by at least 12%, with a more meaningful shortfall in profitability. The company's liquidity will remain very robust with $27 billion of cash and short term investments. Leverage will remain modest, but weakening because of reduced profitability and lower free cash flow after capital spending, even after considering pending access to the US and European region chip acts, the details of which are still developing.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Intel Corporation

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Oregon State Business Development Commission

....LT Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Chandler (City of) AZ, I.D.A.

....LT Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Chandler (City of) AZ, Ind. Dev. Auth.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Puerto Rico Ind Med&Env Poll Ctl Fac Fin Auth

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Altera Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intel Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Altera Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Intel's credit profile reflects its leading position in microprocessors with a market share of around 80%, modest financial leverage and a very strong liquidity profile. The enormous research and development and capital investment needed to extend manufacturing process capabilities and capacity for next generation products represents a consistent call on capital to manufacture chips internally. While it also represents a significant barrier to entry, Moody's expects competitor Advanced Micro Devices will continue to gain share, from a low but growing base over the next year. While internal manufacturing can provide a time-to-market and chip functionality advantage, Intel remains challenged in moving to smaller transistor nodes while its key competitor outsources manufacturing to the world's leading foundry. Despite Intel's market position and strong credit metrics, the rating is constrained by the relatively high operating and technology risk associated with leading edge semiconductor design and manufacturing, and the volatility inherent to the semiconductor sector, all as evidenced by the company's recent results and outlook. While Moody's expects Intel will maintain a very strong market position over the intermediate term, share losses are likely to persist into 2023. A key challenge for Intel will be to execute its strategy to regain its manufacturing leadership and maintain or recapture market share.

Intel's ESG credit impact score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2). The CIS score balances the company's moderately negative environmental risks with neutral-to-low social and governance risks.

As of June 2022, Intel had $27 billion of cash and short term investments as well as $1.5 billion of liquid long term equity securities. Intel maintains a $10 billion commercial paper program with no borrowings as of June 2022. For the first time in over a decade, in March 2021, Intel entered into a five year, $5 billion committed revolving credit facility (now a March 2027 maturity) under which there are no borrowings as of June 2022, no need to re-represent no material adverse change, and no financial covenants. Intel has a well-laddered debt maturity stack, with the next maturity a $1.9 billion of notes due December 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Longer term, Intel's rating could be upgraded if the company achieves and sustains improvement in manufacturing execution at advanced process nodes, retakes market share in its core PC and data center markets and makes substantial improvement in automotive and other emerging mobile and Internet of Things markets while maintaining strong credit metrics. Ratings could be lowered if the company's operational performance is unlikely to show a meaningful reversal over the next year; if there is a sustained erosion of microprocessor market share over the intermediate term; or if there is a significant disruption in manufacturing capability that could derive from ongoing technology transition challenges (five nodes in four years). A material reduction in balance sheet liquidity and/or departure from its conservative fiscal practices could also pressure the rating.

Intel Corporation, based in Santa Clara, California, is the world's largest semiconductor company, and the leading microprocessor manufacturer. Moody's anticipates Intel will generate revenue of about $66 billion in 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

