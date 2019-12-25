Moody's affirms A1 (sf) rating of Mortgage Beneficial Interests A issued by Bora Chiara3

Approximately JPY5.2 billion in debt securities affected
Tokyo, December 25, 2019 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has affirmed the A1 (sf) rating
of the Mortgage Beneficial Interests A issued by Bora Chiara3.
The Mortgage Beneficial Interests are backed by residential mortgage loans
insured by the Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF).
The rating affirmation follows the additional entrustment of the residential
mortgage loans and cash, and the increase in the principal of the
Mortgage Beneficial Interests A.
The affected rating is as follows:
Mortgage Beneficial Interests A, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously
on November 25, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
Transaction Name: Bora Chiara3
Issue Amount: JPY5,170,210,000
Scheduled Dividend Rate: Floating
Closing Date: November 25, 2019
Additional Entrustment Date: December 25, 2019
Final Maturity Date: November 26, 2057
Underlying Assets: Residential mortgage loan receivables insured
by JHF
Housing Loan Insurance Underwriter: JHF
Arranger/Private Placement Dealer: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
Limited
Credit Enhancement and Liquidity: Cash Reserves (4.6%
of outstanding pool balance) and excess spreads available
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's affirms the rating of the Mortgage Beneficial Interests A issued
by Bora Chiara3 after the originator entrusted additional residential
mortgage loan receivables and cash to the trust. The A1 (sf) rating
on the Mortgage Beneficial Interests A is based on JHF's (A1,
Issuer Rating, Stable) capability to pay principal insurance proceeds
and the availability of cash reserve and excess spread to cover risks
and expenses not covered by the insurance policy.
The underlying residential mortgage loan receivables are insured by housing
loan insurance provided by JHF.
JHF's housing loan insurance covers principal losses on the residential
mortgage loans in the pool. That is, JHF pays the insurance
proceeds to the asset trustee in case of an insurable event, after
receiving a valid insurance claim.
The cash reserve is used to cover various risks, including commingling
risk, the shortfall in interest collections upon obligor default,
and liquidity risk in the event of servicer default and replacement.
Moody's used mortgage pool default assumptions to assess the sufficiency
of the coverage provided by cash reserve and excess spread. As
such, neither detailed loan-by-loan Milan CE analysis
nor cash flow model were used for the analysis.
The Mortgage Beneficial Interests A are redeemed according to the principal
collections from the pool in a monthly, pass-through manner.
The scheduled dividend rate of the Mortgage Beneficial Interests A is
equal to the base rate plus a spread. The spread is directly linked
to the average prepayment rate from the closing date to the relevant calculation
date. In its analysis, Moody's assessed the sufficiency
of excess spread and cash reserve considering the highest possible spread.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" (Japanese) published in July
2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The primary factor that could lead to an upgrade of the rating is an upgrade
of JHF's rating. The primary factor that could lead to a
downgrade of the rating is a downgrade of JHF's rating.
Moody's did not use any models in its analysis and therefore did
not conduct the sensitivity analysis.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.
in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
