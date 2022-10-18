Moody's affirms A1/P-1 deposit ratings of Postal Savings Bank of China; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A1 long-term deposit rating of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (PSBC). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2.

The rating outlook remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the willingness and capacity of the Government of China (A1 stable) to support PSBC will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months, and PSBC's asset quality, capital and profitability will remain stable during this period.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of PSBC's ratings with a stable outlook reflects the resilience of the bank's financial fundamentals amid a challenging operating environment in China. While the bank faces cyclical pressure on its asset quality, capitalization, and profitability because of the impact from the slower economic growth, correction in the property market and business disruption from the lingering coronavirus pandemic, Moody's expects these financial metrics to remain stable in the next 12-18 months as the bank adapts to the structural adjustment of the economy by expanding the retail loan portfolio facilitated by digitalization.

PSBC's baa2 BCA reflects the bank's stable asset quality and profitability, capitalization to be strengthened, and solid funding and liquidity.

PSBC's expanding loan portfolio poses unseasoned asset risks. In addition, the new formation of nonperforming loans (NPLs) remains a risk to PSBC's asset quality. However, Moody's does not expect a significant deterioration in PSBC's asset quality over the next 12-18 months because of the strong buffers the bank has built up. Loan loss reserves covered 409.3% of the bank's NPLs as of 30 June 2022. The bank's NPL ratio rose from 6 months ago by only 1 basis point to 0.83% as of 30 June 2022. Its NPL ratio of retail loans has been consistently lower than that of corporate loans. Moody's expects the bank to continue to diversify its loan mix with more retail loans mitigating asset risks. Inclusive financing of micro and small enterprises which accounted for 15.6% of total loans as of 30 June 2022 is vulnerable to a reversal of the current accommodative refinancing environment.

Moody's expects PSBC's capitalization to stabilize over the next 12-18 months, with adjusted Tangible Common Equity/Risk-Weighted Assets above 9.0%, albeit weaker than that of its major Chinese bank peers. PSBC's strategy of growth of retail banking facilitated by digitalization will make the bank's asset portfolio somewhat less capital intensive. Regulators have designated PSBC as a domestic systemically important bank since October 2021, with a required capital buffer of 0.50%, which the bank has already met.

PSBC's profitability — measured by net income/tangible assets — is likely to stabilize at around the 2021 level of 0.57% over the next 12-18 months. PSBC's pre-provision operating profit as a ratio to tangible assets flattened in 2021. The narrowing of the bank's net interest margin (NIM) is unlikely to continue next year, underpinning net interest income which accounted for over three-quarters of total revenues. The bank's asset yield has room to improve, given the bank's strategy to reallocate more credit to higher-yielding loans from investment. The bank's credit cost for loans over the next 12-18 months is likely to be around the 2021 level of 0.5% because of the high asset risks arising from the slower economic growth. The bank is also likely to maintain its cost-to-income ratio at around the 2021 level of 59.1%.

PSBC continues to hold ample liquidity and has limited reliance on market funding, which are its key credit strengths, with its liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets at a level above 30.0%, more than covering its market funds/tangible banking assets which is likely to stay below 3.75%. Customer deposits are the bank's dominant funding source, accounting for 96.3% of total liabilities as of 30 June 2022.

PSBC's rating is based on China's Moderate+ banking system Macro Profile. PSBC's BCA is baa2 and Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is the same as its BCA. China does not have an operational resolution regime for banks. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating PSBC's debt securities.

Moody's assumes a very high level of support from the Government of China in times of need given the bank's systemic importance, as indicated by its market share of the banking sector's total loans and deposits; the government's majority stake, including a 67.4% ownership in the bank through the wholly state-owned China Post Group Corporation Limited as of 30 June 2022; and the significant market impact and reputational damage to the government should the bank fail. As a result, ratings of deposits, counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment are uplifted to A1, A1, and A1(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PSBC's long-term deposit rating is at the same level as the issuer rating of the Government of China, after factoring in a very high level of government support. Hence, there could be upward pressure on the rating should the capacity of the Government of China to support the bank, as reflected in its issuer rating, strengthen.

The bank's BCA could be upgraded if China's credit conditions improve with sustainable economic growth, supported by less intensive credit growth; and the bank's capitalization strengthens, with an improvement in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to consistently above 11.0% and its profitability maintained at around the current level of 0.6%, as measured by return on assets.

Downward pressure on PSBC's long-term deposit rating could arise should the willingness or capacity of the Government of China to support the bank weaken, or if the bank's BCA is downgraded.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded if the operating environment weakens significantly, for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or macro leverage rises and thus causing asset quality pressure for the bank. The bank's BCA could also be downgraded if its capitalization weakens, with a deterioration in its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to consistently below 8.0%; and profitability falls to consistently below 0.4%, as measured by return on assets.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Postal Savings Bank of China, Co., Ltd. is a state-owned commercial bank that accounted for 3.3% of the Chinese banking system's loans and 4.7% of its deposits as of 30 June 2022. The bank is the flagship subsidiary of China Post Group, which is wholly owned by the government. Headquartered in Beijing, China, the bank reported total assets of RMB13.4 trillion and total equity of RMB0.8 trillion as of 30 June 2022.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Nicholas Zhu, +86 (10) 6319-6536.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

• Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed baa2

• Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment affirmed baa2

• Long-term local and foreign currency deposit rating affirmed A1, outlook remains stable

• Short-term local and foreign currency deposit rating affirmed P-1

• Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment affirmed A1(cr)

• Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment affirmed P-1(cr)

• Long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Rating affirmed A1

• Short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Rating affirmed P-1

• Outlook remains stable

