Moody's affirms A2 and Baa2 ratings on NYCCDC's Senior and Subordinate Lien bonds; outlook negative

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 rating on New York Convention Center Development Corporation's (NYCCDC) senior lien bonds, which include Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2015, Revenue Refunding Bonds (Hotel Unit Fee Secured) Series 2015 (SONYMA Subordinated to the Senior Lien), Senior Lien Revenue Bonds (Hotel Unit Fee Secured) Series 2016A and Senior Lien Revenue Bonds (Hotel Unit Fee Secured) Series 2016A (SONYMA Subordinated to the Senior Lien). Moody's also affirmed the Baa2 rating on the NYCCDC's subordinate lien bonds, which include Subordinated Lien Revenue Bonds (Hotel Unit Fee Secured) Series 2016B and Subordinated Lien Revenue Bonds (Hotel Unit Fee Secured) Series 2016B (SONYMA Subordinate Lien). The outlook on all of the NYCCDC bonds is negative.

There are about $770 million of senior lien bonds and $220 million of subordinate lien bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 on the NYCCDC senior lien bonds reflects an expectation of slow recovery of pledged hotel unit fees (HUF) that would result in insufficient coverage of debt service by pledged revenue and continued draws on reserves for the next year or longer. The rating is supported by several structural enhancements, including a credit support agreement with the State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA), available funds in two pledged reserves, and a flow of funds that prioritizes the replenishment of the pledged reserve funds over the payment of subordinate lien bonds. The rating also reflects the concentrated nature of the revenue base, which consists of fees levied on hotel stays in New York City's (Aa2 stable) five boroughs. While a SONYMA lien is subordinate to the senior lien bonds, the amount outstanding is de minimis and its rating has the same rationale as the senior lien.

The Baa2 on the subordinated lien revenue bonds reflects the more severe impacts on coverage of subordinate lien debt service arising from the sharp decline and slow recovery of pledged revenue, and the need to replenish senior lien reserves. Like the senior lien bonds, the subordinated bonds are also supported by two pledged reserve funds. However, the priority claim on pledged revenue of senior bond reserve funds means recovery of resources pledged to and available for payment of subordinate lien bonds will be even slower than that in the overall revenue base. This structure as well as the escalation of debt service results in high likelihood that subordinate bond reserve funds will be drawn upon even if the New York City hotel unit fees recover to pre-Covid levels within the next several years, raising much more elevated risk of debt service payment insufficiencies relative to the senior lien bonds over the next several years. While a SONYMA lien is subordinate to the subordinate lien bonds, the amount outstanding is de minimis and its rating has the same rationale as the subordinate lien.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the bonds is negative. The coronavirus pandemic has created continuing disruptions in the New York City travel and tourism market and therefore pledged revenue receipts, with an uncertain recovery path for business and leisure travel as well as New York City's office occupancy. Potential slowing in the national and international economies also add uncertainty to the pace of travel recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Faster than expected return of HUF revenue to levels sufficient to quickly replenish reserves and cover debt service payments

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant depletion of revenue and reserve funds that are unlikely to be replenished in a timely fashion

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a $1.50 per-night hotel unit fee on occupied hotel rooms in New York City, as established by New York State law and collected and administered by the state. The bonds are further supported by a revenue account to be funded at a minimum of 80% of MADS and MADS-funded debt service reserve funds for each lien. The bonds are also supported with credit support agreements for each lien with the SONYMA that establish a dedicated account which may be drawn to pay up to one-third of debt service each year, if there are insufficient revenues in a lien's revenue account and the lien's debt service reserve fund has been drawn down. The credit support agreement is supported by SONYMA's pledge of its statutory allocation of state mortgage recording tax revenues.

PROFILE

The New York Convention Center Development Corporation was created by New York State statute in 1979 to provide authority and funding for the planning and development of a Convention and Exhibition Facility in New York City. The NYCCDC is a subsidiary of the New York State Empire Development Corporation, d/b/a Empire State Development (ESD). Empire State Development and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority are the two stockholders of NYCCDC.

